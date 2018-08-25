Photo Epic: Finals - World Cup DH La Bresse 2018

F******* sick. Absolutely made up. I think I had to be fourth to get the overall and all weekend I was like, aw I don't know what to do... Should I play it safe or should I go for it? I dunno, I dunno... Then as soon as you leave that start gate you just forget, it all goes out the window and I'm in a race run, World Cup finals, let's go for it. I never thought I could win, I was struggling and blah blah blah, whatever... To win is f****** mental. It's so instinctual, built into you. As soon as you leave the gate it's full attack. It was a horrible, horrible track, conditions were awful and you are just absolutely f*****. That's the only word for it, that flat woods with the double... Like oh my god. Like horrific. 2 minutes but probably one of the hardest races I've ever done I think. I honestly think so. Maribor was like this one year and that was hard but this is flat so it's like grim. It's been raining all day, after we'd practised the juniors raced, then the men practised and its hard to know what the track is going to be like. You're trying to see off the chair lift if it's really muddy. I kept dries on and at the top I was like oh god... But at home all winter I ride dries in the absolute s***. I asked Gee for some advice and he was like yeah it's f*****. Thanks for that, that helps! But yeah you can see in the results for the Brits this is like a nice sunny day at home! — Rachel Atherton