RACING

Photo Epic: Finals - World Cup DH La Bresse 2018

Aug 25, 2018
by Nathan Hughes  

Finals Photo Epic
WITHOUT A PADDLE
UCI MTB DH World Cup Presented By Mercedes Benz - La Bresse - France
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell & Dave Trumpore



Better to burn out than fade away, as the saying goes... Well, the 2018 season is all over and before disappearing in a cloud of thick smoke, it brought one last helping of particularly explosive action to the table. To say conditions were poor would be a profound understatement after extended bouts of rain in the preceding days were compounded by several hours of raining 'les chats & chiens' throughout finals. While many riders felt they were up a sewage-filled creek without a paddle and crashed and burned, there were those grinning ear to ear at the prospect of taking their shot down this sodden Vosges gauntlet. While a lot of big names got into difficulties, it was more or less a fair fight; equally treacherous underfoot... although some will say it got slower and tougher to ride as the rain subsided and the top 10 took to the track.

In the men's race it was supposed wild man Brook MacDonald killing the consistency game to come in 3rd and an epic return to the sharp end for Gee Atherton, only to be sabotaged by old teammate and enduro behemoth, Martin Maes, who somehow went and claimed the first ever back to back EWS and downhill win. In the women's race, Rachel Atherton stood tall and defiant to see off Tahnee Seagrave's bid for the top step on the day and in the overall, to take an incredible 6th series title. Meanwhile, in the junior races, Thibaut Daprela kept it rubber side down to play his part in the Commencal Vallnord team's overall victory and Vali Holl made it 7 for 7 to ride the perfect season, totally undefeated.

The 2018 season now goes into the history books as absolutely the best World Cup season we've ever had the pleasure of enjoying since the last one. Of course, we still have the curtain call of World Champs around the corner and based on the last couple of races it's going to be pure class. Hold onto your hats and see you in Switzerland.



Dark days were had here in the Vosges mountains, but there was still time for one more with a side order of torrential rain.

It was freezing cold and raining pretty much all day and Tahnee Seagrave broke out the portable heater to dry cold hands in between runs.
From almost 30 Celsius on arrival in La Bresse, temperatures somehow plummeted to single figures and a little heat between runs suddenly went a long way.

That s it that s all from the 2018 World Cup DH season
The day would start wet and end wetter as the 2018 champions sampled the French champagne.

Paula Zibasa stoked before a good day on the hill; 2nd on the day and 3rd in the overall.

After taking a big hit in yesterday's qualies, Millie Johnset came back to take the last available podium slot.

Vali Holl making light work of the slick conditions up top this morning.
Vali Holl making light work, as ever, of the extra slick conditions up top this morning.

Your 2018 Junior Women Overall from left to right Anna Newkirk Valentina Holl amp Paula Zibasa.
Your 2018 Junior Women Overall from left to right: Anna Newkirk, Valentina Holl, & Paula Zibasa.

The track went from tacky mud to sticky mud to a river of mud and back to sticky mud today. Those who could adapt and roll with the punches were the ones who would do well in La Bresse.
The track went from tacky mud, to sticky mud, to a river of mud, and back to sticky mud today. Those who could adapt and roll with the punches were the ones who would do well in La Bresse.

The last race runs of the 2018 World Cup DH season got underway in some fog and cold rain.
The last race runs of the 2018 World Cup DH season got underway in some fog and cold rain.

Kade Edwards couldn t back up his top qualifying speed and would finish 3rd in the junior race.
Kade Edwards couldn't back up his top qualifying speed and would finish 3rd in the junior race.

Henry Kerr looked super aggressive on track all week and took second place on the day and in the series.

Thibaut Daprela once arian delivered gold in the junior men s race.
Thibaut Daprela once again delivered gold in the junior men's race.

Your 2018 Junior Men Overall from left to right Henry Kerr Thibaut Daprela amp Kade Edwards.
Your 2018 Junior Men Overall from left to right: Henry Kerr, Thibaut Daprela, & Kade Edwards.

One last pressure check in the FMD pits before practice kicks off. What you can t hear is Natasha Bedingfield blaring in the background whatever it takes to get the day going I guess...
One last pressure check in the FMD pits before practice kicks off. What you can't hear is Natasha Bedingfield blaring in the background, whatever it takes to get the day going I guess...

Katy Curd cranking along the start straight before plunging into the dark of the woods.
Katy Curd cranking along the start straight before plunging into the dark of the woods.

Nina Hoffman missed out on the podium by just under 2 seconds one to watch out for next year.
Nina Hoffman missed out on the podium by just under 2 seconds, one to watch out for next year.

Greasy as hell the riders certainly didn t have it easy the last few days.
Greasy as hell, the riders certainly didn't have it easy the last few days.

Outgoing overall winner from last year Myriam Nicole had to settle for third today.
Outgoing overall winner from last year Myriam Nicole had to settle for third today.

Tracey Hannah protected her 3rd place in the overall with a 4th on the day.
Tracey Hannah protected her 3rd place in the overall with a 4th on the day.

Rachel Atherton on her final practice run of the day.
Rachel Atherton powering through the soaking wet forest towards the top step.

It took a massive effort from Rachel Atherton to take the win today and she needed a few moments to catch her breath before celebrating her overall WC title.
It took a massive effort from Rachel Atherton to take the win today and she needed a few moments to catch her breath before celebrating her overall WC title.

Seagrave sending the final jump before the finish arch in the hammering rain.

Tany Seagrave was first to congratulate Tahnee on a job well done. 2nd in the race and 2nd for the season despite being disqualified at round 3 in Leogang.
Tony Seagrave was first to congratulate Tahnee on a job well done. Second in the race and second for the season despite being disqualified at round 3 in Leogang.

The contrasting emotions that sport brings. Tahnee Seagrave will look to bounce back at World Champs it was Rachel Atherton s day as she racked up her 37th win and took her 6th overall title in the process.
The contrasting emotions that sport brings. Tahnee Seagrave will look to bounce back at World Champs. It was Rachel Atherton's day as she racked up her 37th win and took her 6th overall title in the process.

Holding it down in the awful conditions and securing yet another piece of UCI crystal in the process.



bigquotesF******* sick. Absolutely made up. I think I had to be fourth to get the overall and all weekend I was like, aw I don't know what to do... Should I play it safe or should I go for it? I dunno, I dunno... Then as soon as you leave that start gate you just forget, it all goes out the window and I'm in a race run, World Cup finals, let's go for it. I never thought I could win, I was struggling and blah blah blah, whatever... To win is f****** mental. It's so instinctual, built into you. As soon as you leave the gate it's full attack. It was a horrible, horrible track, conditions were awful and you are just absolutely f*****. That's the only word for it, that flat woods with the double... Like oh my god. Like horrific. 2 minutes but probably one of the hardest races I've ever done I think. I honestly think so. Maribor was like this one year and that was hard but this is flat so it's like grim. It's been raining all day, after we'd practised the juniors raced, then the men practised and its hard to know what the track is going to be like. You're trying to see off the chair lift if it's really muddy. I kept dries on and at the top I was like oh god... But at home all winter I ride dries in the absolute s***. I asked Gee for some advice and he was like yeah it's f*****. Thanks for that, that helps! But yeah you can see in the results for the Brits this is like a nice sunny day at home!Rachel Atherton



Rachel Atherton Tahnee Seagrave Myriam Nicole Tracey Hannah and Katy Curd let the champagne fly in La Bresse.
Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave, Myriam Nicole, Tracey Hannah, and Katy Curd let the champagne fly in La Bresse.

Fastest women in the Wolrd 2018 Atherton Seagrave Hannah Nicole and Hrastnik.
Fastest women in the World 2018, Atherton, Seagrave, Hannah, Nicole and Hrastnik.

Yeaaaaaaah.

It was pretty much pitch black in the woods to start off the final day of the World Cup season.
It was pretty much pitch black in the woods, to the point where riders were having real trouble spotting their lines in some sections.

Greg Williamson has been on the hunt for that illusive podium he had the pace for 4th up until the final split before tucking the front in one of the open grass turns.
Greg Williamson has been on the hunt for that elusive podium, he had the pace for 4th up until the final split before tucking the front in one of the open grass turns.

Loris Vergier s front wheel kicks off the ground as he digs into the final turns. He slipped down the standings from 2nd to 4th in the overall.
Loris Vergier's front wheel kicks off the ground as he digs into the final turns. He slipped down the standings from 2nd to 4th in the overall.

Aaron Gwin pushing to the line after tasting the dirt further up track.
Aaron Gwin pushing to the line after tasting the dirt further up the track.

A little trackside horsing around.

\
Matt Walker showed no fear of the swamp-like conditions and scored his best result of the season for 13th.

A great run for Bernard Kerr landed him on the podium at the final WC race of the year.
A great mud run from Bernard Kerr landed him on the podium at the final WC race of the year.

8th on a very muddy and tough day for Connor Fearon.
8th on a very muddy and tough day for Connor Fearon.

The track went from tacky mud to sticky mud to a river of mud and back to sticky mud today. Those who could adapt and roll with the punches were the ones who would do well in La Bresse.
The track went from tacky mud, to sticky mud, to a river of mud, and back to sticky mud today. Those who could adapt and roll with the punches were the ones who would do well in La Bresse.

Mick Hannah hit back to manage his best result of the season in the slop with 12th.

The legend that is Greg Minnaar crosses the line to end a tough day at the office.
The legend that is Greg Minnaar crosses the line to end a tough day at the office.

Danny Hart didn't get that miracle run in the rain, but 7th was enough to land him 2nd place in the overall.

Remi Thirion lives about 30 minutes away and made the locals around by finishing on the podium in 4th.
Remi Thirion lives about 30 minutes away from the venue and made the locals proud by finishing on the podium in 4th.

A top 10 for Jack Moir shows he is still a major player and he'll be looking to go big for team Australia in Lenzerheide.

Conditions were certainly a little less than ideal, but at least the whole field suffered the same fate.

EWS or World Cup it s pure talent and bikes skills that make Martin Maes such a success.
EWS or World Cup, it's pure talent and bike skills that make Martin Maes such a success.

Foot u and full gas to the line in the pouring rain for Martin Maes.
Foot up and full gas to the line in the pouring rain for Maes.

First at splits one and two, Loic Bruni could have taken this race on soaking home soil.

A hard fought battle would get Loic Bruni 6th in La Bresse.
A hard-fought battle would get Bruni 6th in La Bresse in the end.

It s been so good to see Brook Macdonald battling for podiums once again his aggresive riding style is a joy to watch.
It's been so good to see Brook MacDonald battling for podiums once again, his aggressive riding style is a joy to watch.

For such a wild rider, Bulldog sure has proven consistent this season since his crash at round 1.

The Bulldog sinks a shoey to celebrate another podium and a great season he just missed out on the overall podium in 6th.
The Bulldog sinks a shoey to celebrate another podium and a great season, he just missed out on the overall podium in 6th.

Gee was riding confident in the mud and narrowly missed the win by just over a second.
Gee was riding confident in the mud and narrowly missed the win by just over a second. And to think he didn't make the Great Britain squad for World Champs...

Nervous moments on the hot seat for the two old team mates.
Nervous moments on the hot seat for the two old teammates, Maes and Atherton.

Pierron was on a heater of a run but went down entering the finish field to come home 10th.

Amaury Pierron congratulates team mate Remi Thirion on a return to the podium.
Pierron congratulates teammate Remi Thirion on a return to the podium.

Not bad for a part timer. After winning Whistler EWS Martin Maes caused one of the biggest upsets of all time.
Not bad for a part-timer. After winning Whistler EWS, Martin Maes caused one of the biggest upsets of all time.

The stoke is real for this bicycle genius.


bigquotesYeah I don't know what happened! I just rode my bike fast. The conditions were very hard and very hard to be consistent in. I knew I had to pull a run all together to do a good result, but for sure I didn't expect to win. I'm over the moon. I had no goals. Coming into Fort William 3 months ago, a top 15 would be perfect, I'd be over the moon if I got a top 10... I got a top 10 so for this one in La Bresse, it's a short track, it's the same kind of ground in Belgium, the same conditions... So I'm aiming for a top 5 and if I get a top 5 I am stoked. F***. I got the win... I don't know what to expect next. I just rode my bike fast, I didn't take any extra risk... I wasn't out of control at any time so that feels even better... Knowing you can be on top and not taking any stupid risks is sick! I'm over the moon. - Martin MaesMartin Maes



Now then who predicted that podium Anyone What a race.
Now then, who predicted that podium? Anyone? What a race.

Seems like Pierron's a popular chap in these parts.

The hardest rain of the day fell on Martin Maes in the form of champagne from atop the podium.
The hardest rain of the day fell on Martin Maes in the form of champagne from atop the podium.

Your DH heroes 2018; Pierron, Hart, Brosnan, Vergier and Greenland.

What a season it s been for Amaury Pierron who really had the bit between his teeth and ran away with the series lead.
What a season it's been for Amaury who really had the bit between his teeth and ran away with the series lead.

The last corks have been popped on the 2018 World Cup DH season.
That's it, that's all from the 2018 World Cup DH season. Over and out for now, but see you for World Champs.


Must Read This Week
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
61087 views
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
60270 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
49968 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
48080 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
47661 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
46906 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45883 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45185 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 That was a fun race, fun season. Love seeing Bulldog and Gee looking good again, and so much young talent. Can't wait to see Vali Holl jump up.
  • + 2
 It's over? Already?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043041
Mobile Version of Website