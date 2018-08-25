Photo Epic: Finals - World Cup DH La Bresse 2018

Better to burn out than fade away, as the saying goes... Well, the 2018 season is all over and before disappearing in a cloud of thick smoke, it brought one last helping of particularly explosive action to the table. To say conditions were poor would be a profound understatement after extended bouts of rain in the preceding days were compounded by several hours of raining 'les chats & chiens' throughout finals. While many riders felt they were up a sewage-filled creek without a paddle and crashed and burned, there were those grinning ear to ear at the prospect of taking their shot down this sodden Vosges gauntlet. While a lot of big names got into difficulties, it was more or less a fair fight; equally treacherous underfoot... although some will say it got slower and tougher to ride as the rain subsided and the top 10 took to the track.
In the men's race it was supposed wild man Brook MacDonald killing the consistency game to come in 3rd and an epic return to the sharp end for Gee Atherton, only to be sabotaged by old teammate and enduro behemoth, Martin Maes, who somehow went and claimed the first ever back to back EWS and downhill win. In the women's race, Rachel Atherton stood tall and defiant to see off Tahnee Seagrave's bid for the top step on the day and in the overall, to take an incredible 6th series title. Meanwhile, in the junior races, Thibaut Daprela kept it rubber side down to play his part in the Commencal Vallnord team's overall victory and Vali Holl made it 7 for 7 to ride the perfect season, totally undefeated.
The 2018 season now goes into the history books as absolutely the best World Cup season we've ever had the pleasure of enjoying since the last one. Of course, we still have the curtain call of World Champs around the corner and based on the last couple of races it's going to be pure class. Hold onto your hats and see you in Switzerland.
|F******* sick. Absolutely made up. I think I had to be fourth to get the overall and all weekend I was like, aw I don't know what to do... Should I play it safe or should I go for it? I dunno, I dunno... Then as soon as you leave that start gate you just forget, it all goes out the window and I'm in a race run, World Cup finals, let's go for it. I never thought I could win, I was struggling and blah blah blah, whatever... To win is f****** mental. It's so instinctual, built into you. As soon as you leave the gate it's full attack. It was a horrible, horrible track, conditions were awful and you are just absolutely f*****. That's the only word for it, that flat woods with the double... Like oh my god. Like horrific. 2 minutes but probably one of the hardest races I've ever done I think. I honestly think so. Maribor was like this one year and that was hard but this is flat so it's like grim. It's been raining all day, after we'd practised the juniors raced, then the men practised and its hard to know what the track is going to be like. You're trying to see off the chair lift if it's really muddy. I kept dries on and at the top I was like oh god... But at home all winter I ride dries in the absolute s***. I asked Gee for some advice and he was like yeah it's f*****. Thanks for that, that helps! But yeah you can see in the results for the Brits this is like a nice sunny day at home!—Rachel Atherton
\
|Yeah I don't know what happened! I just rode my bike fast. The conditions were very hard and very hard to be consistent in. I knew I had to pull a run all together to do a good result, but for sure I didn't expect to win. I'm over the moon. I had no goals. Coming into Fort William 3 months ago, a top 15 would be perfect, I'd be over the moon if I got a top 10... I got a top 10 so for this one in La Bresse, it's a short track, it's the same kind of ground in Belgium, the same conditions... So I'm aiming for a top 5 and if I get a top 5 I am stoked. F***. I got the win... I don't know what to expect next. I just rode my bike fast, I didn't take any extra risk... I wasn't out of control at any time so that feels even better... Knowing you can be on top and not taking any stupid risks is sick! I'm over the moon. - Martin Maes—Martin Maes
