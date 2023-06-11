Finals Photo Epic: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Hugo Marini was on the gas from day one. Third place for the junior here in Lenzerheide.

Second place for Valentina Roa Sanchez in the junior round.

Christian Hauser was on it all week and was rewarded with the win in junior men.

A dominant ride for Erice Van Leuven.

Bodhi Kuhn had to settle for second place.

Christian Hauser starts his World Cup career with a bang.

World Cup win number one for Erice Van Leuven.

Erice Van Leuven takes the win in front of Valentina Roa Sanchez and Lisa Bouladou.

Your Junior Men's podium - Christian Hauser, Bodhi Kuhn, and Hugo Marini.

Ominous clouds filled the valley before racing kicked off.

Camille Balanche has had the speed right off the bat and her qualifier was proof of that.

Tahnee Seagrave is back and is wasting no time getting back up to pace.

Rachel Atherton has tapped into her old self and is applying pressure.

Another favourite here, Vali Holl, preps for what would be a tough battle down the track.

Camille Balanche was the rider to beat all week.

Gracey Hemstreet's first Elite race has gone well for the young Canadian. Sixth place against the veteran women.

A strong 7th for Tahnee Seagrave's big comeback race.

Camille Balanchewas hoping for the win on home soil.

Marine Cabirou tucking into the wall section.

8th place for Monika Hrastnik.

Rachel Atherton attacks the lower section.

Hattie Harden taking 9th place in her very first Downhill World Cup.

4th for Vali Höll, just 1.7 seconds back.

Tahnee off the final drop breaking the ice into seventh.

Rachel Atherton drops into the arena.

Victory is sweet for Atherton.

Rachel takes her 40th World Cup win in spectacular fashion.

The home support would've been hoping for a Camille Balanche victory but it wasn't to be.

Balanche was just out of touch for the win.

Camille Balanche with all the crowd support on home soil.

Still smiling.

Proud mum for the win.

Back to business for Atherton.

Rachel reigns supreme here in Switzerland.

Rachel Atherton with that familiar winning feeling, albeit a few years down the line.

As if she never missed a weekend away.

Moody skies threatened rain but luckily we got a full day of racing with no troubles.

The mighty AG in finest form unfortunately hit the deck during training and broke his radius in multiple places.

Jordan Williams is coming into the Elite field with incredible pace.

Dakotah letting the flow speak for itself. The man is ready to get this party started.

Unfortunately no racing for the big man Amaury after a crash in training.

Dialing it in, Loic Bruni gets his head right for the task at hand.

Finn Iles is coming back from injury and well within his right to hunt down his second World Cup win.

Andreas Kolb sure came out swinging here at round 1.

Locked and loaded for Loic Bruni.

Loris Vergier cranking out the start gate.

Loic Bruni warp speed straight out the gate.

Jackson Goldstone would like that one back, just missing the podium in his first Elite race.

Style? Check. Speed? Also check. Dakotah Norton taking flight.

Danny Hart at pace.

Finn Iles scrubbing his way down the Lenzerheide course.

Goldstone showcasing one of the World's deadliest whips.

BK amplitude at the Bike Kingdom.

Greenland steeze.

Jordan Williams' speed and style on point.

Williams was flying down the Swiss steeps.

9th place for Dakotah Norton.

Charlie Hatton blasting down the steeps.

Minnaar was hounded by flats in the semi and finals to boot.

Danny Hart was pinned all weekend. He'd ultimately settle just outside the top 10.

Faster qualifier Andreas Kolb would end up second in the semi-finals before a crash in the final took him out.

First time between the tape since injury, Finn Iles found himself on the podium.

Phil Atwill always performs well at Lenzerheide.

Troy Brosnan diving into the finish area finish seventh.

Jordan Williams trucking to his first Elite race win.

Luca Shaw dropping into the finish arena.

Vergier hovering into second place.

Loic Bruni was well on form but not quite able to hit the top step for round 1.

Antoine Vidal launching into the finish area.

Finn Iles rampaging over the lower bridge.

Charlie Hatton rarely misses in WC final.

A rear flat took Greg Minnaar out of the running in finals.

Jordan Williams turned up the heat after a solid qualifying and semi-finals performance.

Eyes on the prize for Laurie Greenland. He'd go fourth by day's end.

Finn Iles storming toward the finsih line and 5th place.

Greenland looked convincing all week.

Dakotah Norton had some real speed here but couldn't quite tame the beast for more than a top 10.

Andreas Kolb styling for the crowd after disaster at the start of his run.

Dylan Levesque, ever consistent with a top 20 performance.

Vergier hungry for the win but a mistake cost him the victory.

Benoit Coulanges starting his 2023 season off with a 7th place.

Loic Bruni hurtling across the line.

Close but no cigar for Loic Bruni.

Jordan Williams takes his first elite World Cup win at the first time of asking.

Loris Vergier could've been one step higher up the podium without a slip up halfway down his run.

Everybody wants a photo of man of the match; Jordan Williams

Your Men's Elite podium - Jordan Williams, Loris Vergier, Loic Bruni, Laurie Greenland, and Finn Iles

What a start to Jordan Williams's elite career.

The British fans were happy with today's outcome.

See you all in Leogang.

What a week of racing in Lenzerheide. The new format provided plenty of racing action throughout the week with the semi-finals providing a new challenge for the world's best.In the Junior racing, it was great to have the races broadcast live for the first time showing off some of the incredible talent of the sports future stars. For the women, it was Erice Van Leuven who took control of the race topping the podium with a gap of over four seconds to the fastest qualifier Valentina Roa Sanchez. Completing the top three was Lisa Bouladou who was the only rider within ten seconds of the hard-charging race winner.When it came to the Junior Men it was Christian Hauser who impressed the most as he stormed the lower part of the course to take the win at his first ever World Cup against Trek Factory Racing's Bodhi Kuhn by 1.62 seconds. Hugo Marini kept things consistent through the splits to hold onto third place.Fast forward a day and we were given our first chance to see how the new semi-final format works. While it is always great to see more racing the times to finals are pretty short and giving riders an extra race run is definitely going to be a puzzle for the Elite riders to work on this year.Camille Balanche was the elite women's rider to beat all week as she was looking fast at her home race, after taking the win in qualifying and semi-finals it looked like a tough task to better her speed. Come finals and we were transported back in time as we once again saw a dominant Rachel Atherton between the tape as the Queen of downhill made her comeback in the most impressive fashion. Rachel stormed through all splits never letting go of the race lead across the whole track, ending the day 0.5 seconds up. While we don't know Rachel's plans for the rest of the season it was amazing to see one of the sport's greats come back to downhill racing in a big way.The final race of the downhill in Lenzerheide had the ground laid for a wild show as plenty of riders were looking fast and the extra race practice meant everyone was firing on all cylinders. Dakotah Norton and Troy Brosnan were the first riders to really break up the top times but it wouldn't be until first-year elite racer Jordan Williams made his way down that we saw a potential winning run. Jordan was flying through the splits and was the first rider of the day to breach Loic Bruni's fastest time from semi-finals. Jordan's incredible performance was soon met with an injured Jackson Goldstone flying into the 2nd place spot making the top two almost feel like a flashback to the past two years of junior racing. We quickly saw the top riders try and fail to match the speed of the young British rider with a final showdown against his Specialized teammate Loic Bruni ending an amazing hour and a half of racing. Loic was initially looking strong as he went green through the first three splits but a rapid bottom section from Jordan Williams toppled the World Champ as he settled for third behind Loris Vergier in 2nd. The big conversation before the season kicked off was whether the talents of Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone could really match the established names and already at the first round, they have shown their huge potential.The teams and riders will now make the trip to Leogang for what will be another packed week of racing, check out some of the incredible moments from the first stop of the 2023 DH World Cup below.