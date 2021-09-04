Finals Photo Epic: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Marchons, marchons! The French once again proved to be the dominant force in World Cup downhill with both Elite races ending with La Marseillaise ringing out across the Swiss mountains. Rain falling halfway through the final, messed up an unlucky few, but thankfully didn't seem to affect the top qualifiers with Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier both converting their fastest qualifier status into race victory under the ultimate pressure of being the last rider down the hill. The pressure was certainly real with times super-tight on this short, but especially fierce Swiss track.
Nicole's victory didn't ever look in any doubt as she went deeper and deeper into the green as she advanced down the track, stopping the clock 2.5 seconds up on Tahnee Seagrave who had Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann, and Camille Balanche behind her. The men's race was much harder to call with everything hanging in the balance by the finest of margins right up until the very end. Vergier managed to scrape together enough tenths in the bottom portion of the track to pip Loic Bruni, Thibaut Daprela, and Amaury Pierron for his second win of the season. Four flying Frenchmen would be separated by an utterly mad and minuscule half a second, to form a team of athletes that really each look quite impossible to beat on their day. The last step on the box went to defiant Brit, Laurie Greenland, while Izabela Yankova and Jackson Goldstone took top honours earlier in the day with impressive junior performances.
0 Comments
Post a Comment