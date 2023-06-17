Finals Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


You can always rely on Kade Edwards as a photographer.
Photo Epic
2023 DH World Cup
Leogang
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Straight after the historic racing in Lezerheide, there was no break before things kicked off again as riders faced some wild weather conditions for Junior finals and Elite Qualifying. Luckily things dried up for Elite finals and for the first time since it was introduced the lower woods were dry and flat out.

The first race of the week saw the Junior Women.put down some rapid runs with French racer Lisa Bouladou taking her first World Cup win after an impressive run. The young French racer laid down a storming run and was the only rider to beat the fastest qualifier as she bested the field by over five seconds. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon also had a great run to secure 2nd place. Riley Miller wrapped up the top three as she piloted her bike to a top position. Top qualifier Erice Van Leuven sadly crashed out at the top of the course.

The Junior Men's racing saw Léo Abella take the win as he managed to get down before high winds picked up and caused a weather delay on the course. While the live broadcast ended early the racing definitely didn't as Henri Kiefer and Bodhi Kuhn smashed out some wild runs despite worse conditions compared to the top times. Bodhi Kuhn did what was thought impossible as despite worse conditions he managed to get himself a 2nd place place. Henri Kiefer also mastered the tricky conditions as he went home with fourth.

A day later and it was the turn of the Elite Women to go against the clock on a now mostly dry and dusty course. Vali Höll stamped her dominance in Leogang winning qualifying, semi-finals and finals. From top to bottom Vali Höll led the race building her lead at every split the Austrian rider crossed the line in first and 4.303 seconds ahead of Camille Balanche. Camille had to settle for second place once again in 2023 as for the first time since 2019 she was not the winner in Leogang. Rachel Atherton backed up her win in Lenzerheide with another great performance as she ended the week in third place.

Andreas Kolb fought back from disappointment at round one to make it a double Austrian win in Leogang. The Atherton team rider remained untouched on the hot seat throughout the top riders. Riders tried and failed to topple the Austrian but none could master the final sector and all lost time into the finish arena. Loic Bruni was the closest rider as he crossed the line 0.680 back and just behind the three-minute barrier. Jackson Goldstone continued to impress in his first year of Elite racing taking home third place after a small mistake in the final turn.

The World Cup now takes a short break before returning to Val di Sole at the end of the month.


Plenty of sights for sore eyes here in Leogang.

Léo Abella heads out for a sighting run in morning practice.

Lisa Bouladou would end up taking a commanding win in the junior women.

Amy Kenyon fast as ever and onto the podium for team PB

Lisa Bouladou takes her first World Cup win.

Léo Abella crosses the line just as the rain begins to fall, a course hold would follow shortly after with wild rain and winds wreaking havoc up the mountain.

Léo Abella takes the win in junior men ahead of Bodhi Kuhn and Daniel Castellanos Liberal.

Your Junior Women podium - Lisa Bouladou, Aimi Kenyon, and Riley Miller

Another moody start to proceedings in Leogang after plenty of rain the day before.

After a tumultuous day of weather for qualifying it was plain sailing for finals.

Rachel Atherton getting prepped for the big day ahead.

Vali has been looking the most comfortable on the fast and dry track.

Phoebe Gale embarking on one of the best days of her young career.

Tahnee Seagrave out the gate for morning practice.

Camille Balanche has been a dominant force in Leogang in recent years.

Phoebe Gale picks up her first elite podium at the second time of asking.

Atherton getting stuck into her run.

Gracey Hemstreet continuing her strong start to her elite career.

Vali Höll held nothing back and kept it clean all the way.

Marine Cabirou dives into the finish arena into sixth.

Jess Blewitt is a formidable force these days.

The last spot in the top 10 went to Veronika Widmann.

Nina Hoffmann was on a heater until a later split mistake had her out of contention.

Phoebe Gale popping the big Red Bull Gap to land on the podium.

Jess Blewitt takes 9th place.

Monika Hrastnik in the dying moments of her run.

Camille Balanche piloting into second in front of the big crowd.

Camille Balanche hard on the watts towards the finish.

Balanche takes the series lead now headed into round 3.

Monika Hrastnik with a 4th place finish.

Vali Höll wanted the win on home soil more than anything.

Finally a win on home soil for Vali Höll.

Victory is sweet for Vali.

What a day for Vali Höll.

Vali Höll takes the win ahead of Camille Balanche, Rachel Atherton, Monika Hrastnik and Phoebe Gale.

First win at home, Vali gets the party going immediately.

Vali Höll finally gets to spray the elite winners champagne in front of her friends, family and fans.

Champagne showers for one and all on the podium.

The elusive Leogang win aligns for Ms Höll.

Lyle doing his homework for Minnaar.

Loic Bruni dialing it in. It's a game of fractions of a second out on track.

Jackson Goldstone is on the hunt for his first elite men's podium and this track is suiting him well so far.

Andreas Kolb getting ready.

A moment of calm before the chaos for Jordan Williams.

Loris Vergier ripping the top off camber in his qualifying run.

Luca Shaw enjoying the view. He picked himself up after a solid crash earlier in the week to take the last step of the podium.

Finn Iles 1.5 seconds off the win.

The wild Irishman Ronan Dunne doing the business once again.

Luca Shaw getting to grips with the track this morning.

Dakotah Norton meaning business.

Jackson Goldstone finding time for a bit of fun in practice.

Iles on the Rampage.

Finn Iles speed and style. He posted a P1 in the semi-final and would finish on the podium later in the afternoon.

Oisin O'Callaghan is looking convincing aboard his YT this season.

Thibaut Daprela was just off the pace for a podium finish.

Loic Bruni takes the leader's jersey as we head to Val di Sole.

A top ten for Benoit Coulanges who is still chasing his first win.

Andreas Kolb ripping through the steep lower woods.

Off to his first elite podium, Jackson Goldstone charges into third.

Thibaut Daprela just missed out on the podium in 6th.

Not quite the lofty heights of Lenzerheide a week ago for Jordan Williams but still a solid weekend in the office.

Laurie Greenland charging to the line just inside the top 10.

Dunne smashing the final jump for his elite top 10.

Andreas Kolb launching towards the line.

Andreas Kolb tucking to the finish line jump in front of the home crowd.

Kolb hoists his Atherton bike for the ecstatic crowd.

Loris Vergier pushing to the line.

A good day in the office for Luca Shaw.

Green on the last split, Bruni crosses the line a fraction of a second behind Kolb.

So close yet so far for Jackson Goldstone.

Jackson Goldstone knew he had it in the bag except for a small hiccup. The racing is just that tight.

Tough viewing for Kolb as Iles takes to the track and goes green.

A hard pill to swallow for Finn Iles after posting green split times. A slightly wide line looked to be the blame at first glance.

Win clinched - Andreas Kolb takes it here in Leogang.

What a day for Andreas Kolb.

The King of Austria, Kolb takes it all in.

Andreas Kolb soaking it all in.

Winner's club.

Fastest men you ever done seen.

Kolb's first elite win comes in the very best of circumstances; on home soil.

Ben Lovell in pure disbelief as he takes 'top mechanic' with Kolb's win.

Rachel was somewhat stoked at her teammate's antics.

Austria hits the upper levels of stoke.

Man, myth... winner, Kolb.

A long night of 'party machen' awaits this mighty Austrian.

Rachel Atherton finds Andi's bike in the crowd.

The moustache has the final word here in Oesterreich. See you all for VDS!



6 Comments

  • 3 0
 To win a WC race, pick two: [_] mustache [_] become a mom [_] ride an Atherton Bike
  • 1 0
 Since I’m already mustached can I pick the other two?
  • 1 0
 No iam a Mom with a mustache and No Bike. Dont know how to win it without one
  • 1 0
 amazing amazing amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Wow. These photos. Just wow.
  • 1 0
 Men's these days got a hard on for white kit...





