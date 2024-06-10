Finals Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

The track at Leogang continues to provide a real challenge for the world's best as the supposed bike park venue and some serious rain storms created plenty of drama for finals day.
The Juniors had some of the hardest track conditions with greasy off-cambers and treacherous steeps in the woods. 2023 World Champ Erice Van Leuven went fastest for the first time this season as she ended the winning streak of Heather Wilson. Van Leuven crossed the line 4.7 seconds up on fellow New Zealand racer Eliana Hulsebosch with Wilson completing the podium in third place.
In the junior men's racing, Max Alran took his first World Cup win finding 0.419 seconds against Dane Jewett. Mike Huter crossed the line third, but he was a ways off the pace, 2.8 back. Asa Vermette crashed at the top of his run before mistaking a fan's flag for a red flag in the woods ending the day in 21st.
After a tough weekend in Poland, Vali Höll returned to dominate on home soil as she crossed the line with a massive winning margin of 7.1 seconds. Securing her second World Cup win of the season Vali Höll is unmatched on a good day as she made it a perfect weekend in Austria with the fastest times in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Anna Newkirk also had a great weekend taking second place in finals as well as in qualifying and semi-finals. Newkirk will be one to watch for the rest of the season. Myriam Nicole made her return to World Cup podiums with a third-place finish.
Loic Bruni carries on his incredible form in 2024 as he is yet to finish outside the top two in finals. In a battle against his teammate Finn Iles, Loic Bruni came out on top in Leogang pulling back over 2.6 seconds through the final three sectors to take a second World Cup victory this season. Despite a thumb injury and only a handful of runs on the course this week, Finn Iles takes home second place ahead of a charging Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab.
Riders have no time to rest as they are straight in the fourth round of racing at Val di Sole this week.
