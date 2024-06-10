Finals Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

A classic venue for a reason

Finals brought another day of unpredictable weather

Riders faced mixed conditions all week

More rain overnight meant more mud for finals

3rd for Heather Wilson in Junior Women

Erice charging towards the top spot.

Erice Van Leuven got her first win of the year in Junior Women

Van Leuven arrives in the finish area with a new top time.

Erice euphoria.

A big fall in the steepest section ended Earnest's weekend.

Erice Van Leuven on top in Junior Women

1st in Junior Men for Max Alran

Commencal Muc-Off's Max Alran silencing the junior competition this time.

Asa's unbeaten spree would come to an end in the slippery stumps.

Max Alran on the top step in Junior Men

Red Bull is bad for you, drink beer.

The blueish skies fizzled into a haze by the afternoon but the rain held for fair racing all around.

The Flying Bulls made an appearance to kick off the afternoon.

Number one plate and home field advantage.

What a climb it's been for Myriam Nicole. It won't be too long before she's a consistent threat again.

Vali Holl is dialed in.

Cami Balanche getting loose

Baumann with a more than strong showing for fourth.

Baumann less than a second from 2nd place.

An injured Nina Hoffmann did her best here in Leogang, eventually finishing 11th

Nicole with her signature style, thundering back onto the podium.

Nicole and Max Commencal celebrate.

Newkirk truly found the formula here in Austria.

Anna Newkirk was on an absolute heater in her semi-final and brought the same energy to her finals run.

What a ride for Anna Newkirk

An unreal performance from Newkirk. She took the hot seat and remained there until Vali had her turn.

Jess Blewitt was on a heater until it all came undone in the bottom woods

Jess Blewitt's run went from bad to worse ending with no drivetrain

Tahnee feeling the Gs of the wall ride.

Seagrave post woods disaster.

The dirt tells the story of Tahnee Seagrave's run

A dominant win for Vali Holl in front of her home town

Vali Holl on top in Leogang

Familiar scenes for Holl in front of the buzzing home crowd.

Vali triumphant again at home.

Podium showers for Vali Holl, Myriam Nicole, Anna Newkirk, Lisa Bauman, and Marine Cabirou

The women starting the party.

It's a trend.

Double DNFs on Saturday, full gas on Sunday. Finn Iles pushed through a mountain of pain for the run that counted.

Andi Kolb had a spectacular weekend here last season. He won't miss the podium by much this time around.

Another member of the Commencal family putting in the work to get back to the top, Amaury Pierron focuses in.

Troy Brosnan getting set to tackle the deteriorating track.

Dylan Maples out the front door

Heckuva weekend for team manager of IFR, Joe Breeden, riding to 20th for the final.

Recce Wilson flying high

Troy Brosnan in 9th

Ryan Pinkerton made the final for the first time in Elite's, eventually finishing 24th

8th for Bernard Kerr

Jordan Williams would end the weekend in 17th

After sitting out most of Saturday with injury, Finn Iles dug deep to finish 2nd when it counted

Finn Iles was on a tear. His pace in the upper splits was untouchable until his teammate came through.

Lachie finally nailing the big time.

An off day for Loris Vergier saw him finish in 19th

Vergier lunging for the line with some 4th place splits but mistakes cost him.

Consistent Coulanges with yet another podium.

Pierron had to settle outside the top ten this time round.

4th for Oisin O'Callghan

O'Callaghan isn't one to withhold any steeze in the name of speed.

O'Callaghan crossing the line into second behind Iles.

Top qualifier Oisin had to settle for 4th.

Kolb putting down the watts to the line but was just off the pace.

Local boy, Kolb, incoming.

Shaw could have ridden this section with his eyes closed. Seems he did.

Shaw with a bobble that cost him a podium.

Luca Shaw was having himself a run until a slide-out had him out of contention.

The hot seat sweats as the final rider, Loic Bruni, made his way down the track

Bruni full speed in the open.

Loic Bruni once again showing that he is the one to beat in 2024

Iles on pins and needles watching Bruni come after him.

Bruni's splits went back and forth until the last two that put the nail in the coffin.

Another win for Super Bruni

What a day for these two.

Dak and Goldstone post race.

Fast boys club.

Loic Bruni celebrates with Finn Iles, Lachlan Stevens-McNabb, Oisan O'Callghan, and Benoit Coulanges

Team Specialized killing it once again.

So damn close for a second career Elite win.

Bruni is back on unrivalled form going into VDS.

The track at Leogang continues to provide a real challenge for the world's best as the supposed bike park venue and some serious rain storms created plenty of drama for finals day.The Juniors had some of the hardest track conditions with greasy off-cambers and treacherous steeps in the woods. 2023 World Champ Erice Van Leuven went fastest for the first time this season as she ended the winning streak of Heather Wilson. Van Leuven crossed the line 4.7 seconds up on fellow New Zealand racer Eliana Hulsebosch with Wilson completing the podium in third place.In the junior men's racing, Max Alran took his first World Cup win finding 0.419 seconds against Dane Jewett. Mike Huter crossed the line third, but he was a ways off the pace, 2.8 back. Asa Vermette crashed at the top of his run before mistaking a fan's flag for a red flag in the woods ending the day in 21st.After a tough weekend in Poland, Vali Höll returned to dominate on home soil as she crossed the line with a massive winning margin of 7.1 seconds. Securing her second World Cup win of the season Vali Höll is unmatched on a good day as she made it a perfect weekend in Austria with the fastest times in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Anna Newkirk also had a great weekend taking second place in finals as well as in qualifying and semi-finals. Newkirk will be one to watch for the rest of the season. Myriam Nicole made her return to World Cup podiums with a third-place finish.Loic Bruni carries on his incredible form in 2024 as he is yet to finish outside the top two in finals. In a battle against his teammate Finn Iles, Loic Bruni came out on top in Leogang pulling back over 2.6 seconds through the final three sectors to take a second World Cup victory this season. Despite a thumb injury and only a handful of runs on the course this week, Finn Iles takes home second place ahead of a charging Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab.Riders have no time to rest as they are straight in the fourth round of racing at Val di Sole this week.