Finals Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

After a day of rain yesterday we woke to clear skies.

Nina Hoffmann heads to the lift in pursuit of the coveted and elusive rainbow stripes.

Rise and shine, this day comes but once a year.

Jordan Williams cranks out the start hut on what would end up being a huge day for the young Brit.

Not this time. Defending junior champ, Jackson Goldstone, unfortunately hit the deck and took himself out of medal contention.

Just a few too many mistakes today for Gracey Hemstreet trying to match Hasting's pace.

Remy Meier-Smith has run low on luck a few times this season but today stormed to silver.

Jenna Hastings laid down an incredible run to take home the gold medal and the rainbow jersey.

Williams was flawless and took gold.

Davide Capello has come close to the junior podium at World Cups but today he'd finally get on the box at the biggest race of the year.

Colombia's Valentina Sanchez pulling out a bronze medal today.

Jordan Williams takes the stripes ahead of Remy Meier-Smith and Davide Cappello.

Jenna Hastings takes the top spot, Gracey Hemstreet for silver, and bronze went to Valentina Roa Sanchez.

Clean and clear as a whistle across to MB this morning after some lengthy thunderstorms yesterday.

Leona Pierrini parting a sea of French fans.

Vali Holl finally gets her grip on another gold medal at Worlds.

Monika Hrastnik wasn't far off the back. Fifth place for the multi-time European Champion.

7th place despite a crash for Eleonora Farina was a strong showing.

An amazing performance for Team GB's, Stacey Fisher, with 6th place.

Third place this afternoon for the defending World Champ.

Myriam Nicole nailed the splits but lost it all in the awkward jump section at the bottom of the track.

A strong run from Nina Hoffmann on her way to second.

Victory at Fort William, 2nd in Vallnord and MSA, then silver here for Worlds makes a pretty good season for Nina Hoffmann.

Vali Holl about to get her payback on that final turn which took her out last year.

Holl hammering down to the line all in the green.

Nervous moments in the hot seat for Vali Holl.

Balanche didn't turn up here with a plated collarbone just to make up the numbers.

A brave return from injury for Camille Balanche; 4th place today and no medal will hurt.

A maiden elite World Championship title for Austria's Vali Holl.

Relief and disbelief from Vali Holl who ran straight to her support group. What a race.

Victory is sweet like kaiserschmarrn.

Media frenzy part one when all was said and done after the women's final.

Vali Holl takes gold in front of Nina Hoffmann and Myriam Nicole.

Vali may one day smash that bottle through the podium floor and we are here for it.

Holl and her mechanic Mat Gallean have been through a lot together and today they got the ultimate reward for all their hard effort.

Ominous clouds held off after a brutal series of storms during yesterday's training.

Other Irishmen and other Kerrs have been in the spotlight lately, but today it was Henry Kerr stealing the show with 9th place.

The crowd was impressive and only got more vast and rowdy as just a handful of riders remained at the top of the hill.

Aaron Gwin for 8th place, but of course he hoped for more. Will Val Di Sole cement his comeback, in his words, 'fighting for wins'?

The French crowd came out in vast numbers to support their home heroes - Benoit Coulanges would take 10th after qualifying fastest.

The man is a legend and the people know it.

After missing a whole day with a mystery sickness coming so close to a medal was quite a feat for Laurie Greenland.

Dakotah Norton seemed to have a low profile during qualies and training, working quietly away at his lines, coming away with a more than respectable 7th.

Swedish hero in the yellow and blue, Oliver Zwar.

Oliver Zwar is having the season of his career so far. Another great ride into 6th place.

Troy Brosnan would just miss out on the medals in 4th.

Brosnan pleased with himself until the French had something to say about it.

Bruni charging to the finish through the sea of absolute chaos.

Loic Bruni closing in on a 5th elite World Champs title.

It wouldn't be Worlds without old rivals and pals Bruni and Brosnan facing off.

Loris Vergier would take home a World Champs medal despite nursing an injury.

Vergier at the end of a long and physical race run that was just enough to crack bronze.

The crowd went into overdrive as soon as Pierron dropped in and didn't let up until he hit the final turn.

Loic Bruni watches on as compatriot, Amaury Pierron, slips into the red.

All the watts being put down as Pierron tries to make up the deficit.

Pierron smashed the rest of the pack, bar one; Bruni's time proving unbeatable.

I don't think we've ever experienced an atmosphere quite so epic before. Chaos.

Pure stoke for Bruni and his trainer in the short moments before the hotseat was ravaged by the mob.

Glasto vibes, but no mud today.

Well done but just not enough for Amaury. Still, the crowd made sure he was still very much loved.

Bruni emerges though the smoke and debris, addressing his people.

Gold x 5 for Super Bruni.

MDGA: mission accomplished.

Busted. Inevitable the speed police would catch up with this man.

Mont Sainte Anne was already 'epic', making this hard to classify.

Long live downhill.

Men in medals, Bruni, Pierron and Vergier.

Bruni leading his countrymen into a champagne battle.

Just another gold medal to add to the collection for Loic Bruni.

Perhaps the first time a police escort has been needed to leave a podium.

World Champs, you crazy thing. Who's ready for the World Cup season finale next weekend?

Epic is overused. Particularly here at Pinkbike, particularly here within the confines of these so-called 'Photo Epics' we will admit. Sometimes the name can feel like a stretch at least to those in attendance year in year out, however today on the steep slopes of the home of European downhill, 'epic' got redefined. Thoroughly so. The crowd was enormous and electric, the biggest DH racing has ever known. The racing was off the hook, it was sublime... a few shades more than 'epic'.Les Gets, France, home to the 2004 World Championship that saw a lycra-clad Fabien Barel roar to victory, today played host to magnificent and sometimes slightly alarming scenes as another heroic Frenchman did it all over again. Tens of thousands of DH fans set off red, white and blue smoke flares and thrashed their chainsaws to the tune of none other than four-time gold medalist, Loic Bruni, thrashing the competition by some 2 and half seconds to reclaim the coveted stripes. Factor in that Loic Bruni is only recently on his way back from injury earlier in the summer, and it was the kind of performance reserved strictly for superheroes. Super Bruni is back.The French fairytale was complete as Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier joined their friend and rival in the medals in front of a baying crowd that filled the streets up the rooftops. Glorious scenes and all this after a brilliant women's contest that saw young Austrian, Vali Holl conquer the rainbows ahead of Nina Hoffmann and Myriam Nicole and junior races that saw British rider, Jordan Williams, best the junior men and Kiwi, Jenna Hastings, go the distance in junior women's racing.