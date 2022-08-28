Finals Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 28, 2022
by Nathan Hughes  


Photo Epic
FINALS
2022 - DH World Champs - Les Gets - France
Words & Photography by Andy Vathis, Ross Bell and Nathan Hughes


Epic is overused. Particularly here at Pinkbike, particularly here within the confines of these so-called 'Photo Epics' we will admit. Sometimes the name can feel like a stretch at least to those in attendance year in year out, however today on the steep slopes of the home of European downhill, 'epic' got redefined. Thoroughly so. The crowd was enormous and electric, the biggest DH racing has ever known. The racing was off the hook, it was sublime... a few shades more than 'epic'.

Les Gets, France, home to the 2004 World Championship that saw a lycra-clad Fabien Barel roar to victory, today played host to magnificent and sometimes slightly alarming scenes as another heroic Frenchman did it all over again. Tens of thousands of DH fans set off red, white and blue smoke flares and thrashed their chainsaws to the tune of none other than four-time gold medalist, Loic Bruni, thrashing the competition by some 2 and half seconds to reclaim the coveted stripes. Factor in that Loic Bruni is only recently on his way back from injury earlier in the summer, and it was the kind of performance reserved strictly for superheroes. Super Bruni is back.

The French fairytale was complete as Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier joined their friend and rival in the medals in front of a baying crowd that filled the streets up the rooftops. Glorious scenes and all this after a brilliant women's contest that saw young Austrian, Vali Holl conquer the rainbows ahead of Nina Hoffmann and Myriam Nicole and junior races that saw British rider, Jordan Williams, best the junior men and Kiwi, Jenna Hastings, go the distance in junior women's racing.


After a day of rain yesterday we woke to clear skies.
After a day of rain yesterday we woke to clear skies.

Nina Hoffmann heads to the lift for her race run.
Nina Hoffmann heads to the lift in pursuit of the coveted and elusive rainbow stripes.

Rise and shine this day comes but once a year.
Rise and shine, this day comes but once a year.

Jordan Williams cranks out the start hut on what would end up being a huge day for the young Brit.
Jordan Williams cranks out the start hut on what would end up being a huge day for the young Brit.

Not this time. Defending junior champ Jackson Goldstone unfortunately hit the deck and took himself out of medal contention.
Not this time. Defending junior champ, Jackson Goldstone, unfortunately hit the deck and took himself out of medal contention.

Just a few too many mistakes today for Gracey Hemstreet trying to match Hasting s pace.
Just a few too many mistakes today for Gracey Hemstreet trying to match Hasting's pace.

Remy Meier Smith has run low on a luck a few times this season but today stormed to silver.
Remy Meier-Smith has run low on luck a few times this season but today stormed to silver.

Jenna Hastings laid down an incredible run to take home the gold medal and the rainbow jersey.
Jenna Hastings laid down an incredible run to take home the gold medal and the rainbow jersey.

Jordan Williams was flawless.
Williams was flawless and took gold.

Davide Capello has come close to the junior podium at World Cups but today he d finally get on the box at the biggest race of the year.
Davide Capello has come close to the junior podium at World Cups but today he'd finally get on the box at the biggest race of the year.

Colombia s Valentina Sanchez pulling out a bronze medal today.
Colombia's Valentina Sanchez pulling out a bronze medal today.

Jordan Williams takes the stripes ahead of Remy Meier-Smith and Davide Cappello.
Jordan Williams takes the stripes ahead of Remy Meier-Smith and Davide Cappello.

Jenna Hastings takes the top spot, Gracey Hemstreet for silver, and bronze went to Valentina Roa Sanchez.

Clean and clear as a whistle across to MB this morning after some lengthy thunderstorms yesterday.
Clean and clear as a whistle across to MB this morning after some lengthy thunderstorms yesterday.

Leona Pierrini parting a sea of French fans.
Leona Pierrini parting a sea of French fans.

Vali Holl finally gets her grip on another gold medal at Worlds.
Vali Holl finally gets her grip on another gold medal at Worlds.

Monika Hrastnik wasn t far off the back. Fifth place for the multi time European Champion.
Monika Hrastnik wasn't far off the back. Fifth place for the multi-time European Champion.

7th place despite a crash for Eleonora Farina.
7th place despite a crash for Eleonora Farina was a strong showing.

An amazing performance for Team GB s Stacey Fisher with 6th place.
An amazing performance for Team GB's, Stacey Fisher, with 6th place.

Myriam Nicole lost a lot of time on the lower half of the course. Third place for the outgoing World Champ.
Third place this afternoon for the defending World Champ.

Myriam nailed the splits but lost it all in the awkward jump section at the bottom of the track.
Myriam Nicole nailed the splits but lost it all in the awkward jump section at the bottom of the track.

A strong run from Nina Hoffmann on her way to third.
A strong run from Nina Hoffmann on her way to second.

Victory at Fort William 2nd in Vallnord and MSA then silver here for Worlds makes a pretty good season for Nina Hoffmann.
Victory at Fort William, 2nd in Vallnord and MSA, then silver here for Worlds makes a pretty good season for Nina Hoffmann.

Vali Holl about to get pay back on that final turn which took her out last year.
Vali Holl about to get her payback on that final turn which took her out last year.

Holl hammering down to the line all in the green.
Holl hammering down to the line all in the green.

Nervous moments in the hot seat for Vali Holl.
Nervous moments in the hot seat for Vali Holl.

Balanche didn t turn up here with a plated collarbone just to make up the numbers.
Balanche didn't turn up here with a plated collarbone just to make up the numbers.

A brave return from injury for Camille Balanche. 4th place today.
A brave return from injury for Camille Balanche; 4th place today and no medal will hurt.

A maiden elite World Championship title for Austria s Vali Holl.
A maiden elite World Championship title for Austria's Vali Holl.

Relief and disbelief from Vali Holl who ran straight to her support group. What a race.
Relief and disbelief from Vali Holl who ran straight to her support group. What a race.

Victory is sweet like kaiserschmarrn.
Victory is sweet like kaiserschmarrn.

Media frenzy part one when all was said and done after the womens final.
Media frenzy part one when all was said and done after the women's final.

Vali Holl takes gold in front of Nina Hoffmann and Myriam Nicole.
Vali Holl takes gold in front of Nina Hoffmann and Myriam Nicole.

Vali may one day smash that bottle through the podium floor and we are here for it.
Vali may one day smash that bottle through the podium floor and we are here for it.

Vali Holl and her mechanic Mat Gallean have been through a lot together and today they got the ultimate reward for all their hard effort.
Holl and her mechanic Mat Gallean have been through a lot together and today they got the ultimate reward for all their hard effort.

Ominous clouds held off after a brutal series of storms during yesterdays training.
Ominous clouds held off after a brutal series of storms during yesterday's training.

Ronan Dunne may have been in the spotlight lately but it was Irish underdog Henry Kerr stealing the show this afternoon with 9th place.
Other Irishmen and other Kerrs have been in the spotlight lately, but today it was Henry Kerr stealing the show with 9th place.

The crowd was huge until it got more huge as only a few riders remained at the top of the hill.
The crowd was impressive and only got more vast and rowdy as just a handful of riders remained at the top of the hill.

Aaron Gwin for 8th place but of course he hoped for more. Will Val Di Sole cement his comeback fighting for wins
Aaron Gwin for 8th place, but of course he hoped for more. Will Val Di Sole cement his comeback, in his words, 'fighting for wins'?

The French crowd came out in vast numbers to support their home heroes - Benoit Coulanges would take 10th after qualifying fastest.
The French crowd came out in vast numbers to support their home heroes - Benoit Coulanges would take 10th after qualifying fastest.

The man is a legend and the people know it.
The man is a legend and the people know it.

After missing a whole day with a mystery sickness coming so close to a medal was quite a feat.
After missing a whole day with a mystery sickness coming so close to a medal was quite a feat for Laurie Greenland.

Dakotah Norton seemed to have a low profile during qualies and training working quietly away at his lines coming away with a more than respectable 7th.
Dakotah Norton seemed to have a low profile during qualies and training, working quietly away at his lines, coming away with a more than respectable 7th.

Swedish hero in the yellow and blue Oliver Zwar.
Swedish hero in the yellow and blue, Oliver Zwar.

Oliver Zwar is having the season of his career so far. Another great ride into 6th place.
Oliver Zwar is having the season of his career so far. Another great ride into 6th place.

Troy Brosnan would just miss out on the medals in 4th.
Troy Brosnan would just miss out on the medals in 4th.

Brosnan pleased with himself until the French had something to say about it.
Brosnan pleased with himself until the French had something to say about it.

Bruni charging to the finish through the sea of absolute chaos.
Bruni charging to the finish through the sea of absolute chaos.

Loic Bruni closing in on a 5th elite World Champs title.
Loic Bruni closing in on a 5th elite World Champs title.

It wouldn t be Worlds without old rivals and pals Bruni and Brosnan facing off.
It wouldn't be Worlds without old rivals and pals Bruni and Brosnan facing off.

Loris Vergier would take home a World Champs medal despite nursing an injury.
Loris Vergier would take home a World Champs medal despite nursing an injury.

Loris Vergier at the end of a long and physical race run.
Vergier at the end of a long and physical race run that was just enough to crack bronze.

The crowd went into overdrive as soon as Pierron dropped in and didn t let up until he hit the final turn.
The crowd went into overdrive as soon as Pierron dropped in and didn't let up until he hit the final turn.

Loic Bruni watches on as compatriot Amaury Pierron drops in.
Loic Bruni watches on as compatriot, Amaury Pierron, slips into the red.

All the watts being put down as Pierron tries to make up the deficit.
All the watts being put down as Pierron tries to make up the deficit.

Pierron smashed the rest of the pack bar one Bruni s time proving unbeatable.
Pierron smashed the rest of the pack, bar one; Bruni's time proving unbeatable.

I don t think we ve ever experienced an atmosphere quite so epic before. Chaos.
I don't think we've ever experienced an atmosphere quite so epic before. Chaos.

Pure stoke for Bruni and his trainer in the short moments before the hotseat was ravaged by the mob.
Pure stoke for Bruni and his trainer in the short moments before the hotseat was ravaged by the mob.

Glasto vibes but no mud today.
Glasto vibes, but no mud today.

Well done but just not enough for Amaury. Still the crowd made sure he was still very much loved.
Well done but just not enough for Amaury. Still, the crowd made sure he was still very much loved.

Bruni emerges though the smoke and debris addressing his people.
Bruni emerges though the smoke and debris, addressing his people.

Gold x 5 for Super Bruni.
Gold x 5 for Super Bruni.

MDGA mission accomplished.
MDGA: mission accomplished.

Police escort through the streets to the podium.
Busted. Inevitable the speed police would catch up with this man.

Mont Sainte Anne was already epic making this hard to classify.
Mont Sainte Anne was already 'epic', making this hard to classify.

That s levitation homes.
That's levitation, homes.

Long live downhill.
Long live downhill.

Men in medals Bruni Pierron and Vergier.
Men in medals, Bruni, Pierron and Vergier.

Bruni leading his countrymen into a champagne battle.
Bruni leading his countrymen into a champagne battle.

Another gold medal to add to the collection for Loic Bruni.
Just another gold medal to add to the collection for Loic Bruni.

The first time a police escort has been needed to leave a podium
Perhaps the first time a police escort has been needed to leave a podium.

World Champs you crazy thing. Who s ready for the World Cup season finale next weekend
World Champs, you crazy thing. Who's ready for the World Cup season finale next weekend?


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics DH Racing Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 World Championships


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
166013 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119831 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
109476 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
77792 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
77123 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
59972 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
56131 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
51376 views

9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Absolute scenes in the pits after the race. As a Brit who was rooting for Bernard, I'm not even mad that there were three Frenchmen on the podium. It really couldn't have been a better result just to watch all that chaos unfold!
  • 4 0
 What an insane race and celebrations after!
  • 9 0
 I love the shot with Pierron looking at the gold medal, great photo.
  • 5 0
 As a french we just need to really apprecieted what’s it seem to be the peak of this french era. World champ at home, one of the craziest crowd ever, 3 french at the top of the podium
And man, before Bruni times came and after Barel era it was a little bit of a desert in the french scene (despite having some really good riders like thirion, flo payet, spagnolo) but that was really Bruni who put that momentum into the french scene and pushed loris amaury bc and everyone with him. Finally Bruni closed the loop.. or not.. the target is definitly now the Vouilloz 7x record
  • 3 0
 Absolut madness! Frenchies killed it!
  • 1 0
 Hot damn at the quality of these photos! Awesome job! Thanks pinkbike and all the photographers delivering a snapshot of one of the greatest events ever!
  • 3 1
 Crazy crowd. Amazing.
  • 1 0
 Absolute madness! Such great pictures, well done guys ...
  • 1 0
 crazy atmosphere ;-)





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010011
Mobile Version of Website