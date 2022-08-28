Finals Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Epic is overused. Particularly here at Pinkbike, particularly here within the confines of these so-called 'Photo Epics' we will admit. Sometimes the name can feel like a stretch at least to those in attendance year in year out, however today on the steep slopes of the home of European downhill, 'epic' got redefined. Thoroughly so. The crowd was enormous and electric, the biggest DH racing has ever known. The racing was off the hook, it was sublime... a few shades more than 'epic'.
Les Gets, France, home to the 2004 World Championship that saw a lycra-clad Fabien Barel roar to victory, today played host to magnificent and sometimes slightly alarming scenes as another heroic Frenchman did it all over again. Tens of thousands of DH fans set off red, white and blue smoke flares and thrashed their chainsaws to the tune of none other than four-time gold medalist, Loic Bruni, thrashing the competition by some 2 and half seconds to reclaim the coveted stripes. Factor in that Loic Bruni is only recently on his way back from injury earlier in the summer, and it was the kind of performance reserved strictly for superheroes. Super Bruni is back.
The French fairytale was complete as Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier joined their friend and rival in the medals in front of a baying crowd that filled the streets up the rooftops. Glorious scenes and all this after a brilliant women's contest that saw young Austrian, Vali Holl conquer the rainbows ahead of Nina Hoffmann and Myriam Nicole and junior races that saw British rider, Jordan Williams, best the junior men and Kiwi, Jenna Hastings, go the distance in junior women's racing.
And man, before Bruni times came and after Barel era it was a little bit of a desert in the french scene (despite having some really good riders like thirion, flo payet, spagnolo) but that was really Bruni who put that momentum into the french scene and pushed loris amaury bc and everyone with him. Finally Bruni closed the loop.. or not.. the target is definitly now the Vouilloz 7x record