Finals Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Les Gets always delivers and this year's event was no disappointment from the incredible racing and wild fans. With issues dampening past rounds this season Les Gets proved that when the riders get to shine there is little better in competitive mountain biking than the spectacle of finals day.
Conditions were loose in Les Gets as the already dry course was thick with dust. Valentina Roa Sanchez bested the anti-grip as she ended the race 3.398 seconds up on Sacha Mills. Valentina also takes over the series lead into the final two rounds. Lais Bonnaure was the best Junior French rider at home as she crossed the line with a time good enough for third, 3.543 back.
Ryan Pinkerton was wild in the French dust as he was unmatched on his way to winning by 3.727 seconds. Sitting behind the back-to-back World Cup winner Jon Mozell secured second place after sitting in the hot seat for most of the racing. Evan Medcalf made it three North American riders in the top three as he went 3.778 back.
Marine Cabirou took her first win since the 2020 World Cup season as she was dominant on home soil. With the race favorite Vali Höll crashing out on the first turn Marine Cabirou secured a huge win as she bested Monika Hrastnik by 3.979 seconds. Nina Hoffmann overcame an illness to leave Les Gets with a third-place finish.
Les Gets delivered another French elite men's win as Benoit Coulanges finally won his first elite World Cup and made it a perfect weekend. It's been a long time coming but finally, Benoit reaches the top of the podium as he beat Andreas Kolb by 0.16 seconds and continues the 2023 trend of a different elite men's winner at every round. Loris Vergier made sure there was another French rider in the top three as he went 0.363 seconds back.
The European rounds of the 2023 World Cup series are now all wrapped up with riders now having a short break before racing returns at the end of the month in Snowshoe.