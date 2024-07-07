Finals Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

The weather forecast called for sun to start the day, and then a massive storm to rapidly roll in. I'd say they were spot on judging by the photo

Before the rains came it was actually a beautiful day. Nina Hoffman drops in and enjoys the last of the epic views

View of Mont Bland to start things... and a monsoon to end them

A last-minute schedule change and outing rain is no match for the French DH fans. they came out in the thousands and were shoulder to shoulder down the entire track

Asa Vermette unknowingly secured the win a day early with junior qualifying results standing due to the weather warning.

Wilson, Svegby and Hulsebosch on top for the junior womens race.

Vermette, Alran and Mozell leading the Les Gets charge.

Eleonora Farina on her last practice run in primo conditions. And how late there would be a river running down the track

Myriam Nicole in the morning training while the weather was still playing nice

Louise-Anna Ferguson just shy of the podium in 6th

A great day in the dirt for Louise Ferguson, riding to 6th.

Ele Farina letting the turf fly on her way through the final turn with zero crashes to her name.

Farina into the hotseat.

All green for Ele Farina.

A crasheless run rewarded Mille Johnset with 2nd place

Mille Johnset with a brilliant run for second.

Anna Newkirk not mad about anything.

Defeat in the slop for the French champ, Marine.

Tahnee Seagrave committed to the end despite a big crash in the chute, and with a time that would put her 3rd

20 seconds back after a crash, but good enough for 3rd in the nightmarish conditions for Tahnee.

Myriam's battle with this hillside all wrapped up.

Well-used hand guards for finals after a pretty gruesome wound to her finger in training.

This was a war.

Vali Holl crashed on track along with just about everyone else out there today

The dirt on the jersey tells the tale. Every time.

Victory is sweet. Extra sweet when it finally comes around after 10 years in the game.

Ele the champ.

Shower time after a filthy day.

Farina with the toast here in Les Gets.

Ele Farina just living the dream.

Finn Iles looked fast and confident in the last training session, but the weather curveball would catch him and nearly everyone else out later in the day

Dakotah Norton won both the qualifier and Semi-final on the drying track but was no match for Amaury Pierron in the wet

Never count out Greg Minnaar and his decades of racing experience. What a rider in the mud today to the GOAT

The GOAT slipping sliding and drifting to 3rd in Les Gets

A swift, clean run from Minnaar early on, almost went the distance.

The impossible corner take 1

Red white and blue smoke flares and the roar of chainsaws all day long in Les Gets

Estaque taking the last spot on the podium, almost 10 seconds back from Pierron.

GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL

Bernard Kerr greased the impossible corner on a heater of a run, only to crash in the very next turn

A roll of the dice for Bernard, but snake eyes left him on the ground.

Kerr carnage.

Charlie Hatton found himself on the other side of the catch netting and in the crowd after crossing in the bottom chute

The gendarms were out in force to control the riotous crowds. The only question by the end was why they tried.

Loris Vergier fully committed in the worst possible conditions

Remi Meier-Smith and some battle wounds

Last year's winner Benoit Coulanges tiptoes down the death chute pin in front of a maddening home crowd

Just off the podium in 6th for Troy Brosnan

Brosnan doing his best to real back the seconds.

Inch perfect through the tree in training for Ronan Dunne

Finn Iles was pinned all week, but a crash in the final treacherous chute pushed him well down the order

Andreas Kolb through the chainsaw smoke and rain on his way to setting the fastest time with only 5 riders to go

Ronan Dunne drifting it into the final corner in the pouring rain

Luca Shaw looking back at the time and likely happy to be down in one piece

Vive la France.

Remi Thirion on the podium in front of friends and family

Loic Bruni sprinting to the line on the left, and the leader board on the right with just two riders to go

Bruni gunning for the home soil win.

Loic Bruni paying respect to those on the hot seat after battling the gnarliest track conditions we have seen in years

No cigar here this year but still a grip on the series overall.

Amaury Pierron just a few pedal strokes away from sending the French fans into a frenzy

Pierron over 5 seconds up and still on the gas.

Thrashing the pedals, nashing the teeth.

Pierron with a 6-and-a-half-second security blanket.

Amaury Pierron on top of the world in Les Gets

First in the qualie, first in the seeding, but once again no first win for poor Dak.

Unleash the crowds.

And then all hell broke loose... No one does it like the French DH fans

It was all smoke, screens and saws.

As has become customary in Les Gets, winner Amaury Pierron, crowd surfs to the podium

Surf's up for Kolb. Pierron already under the sea.

Andreas Kolb being delivered to the podium on the shoulders of the French fans

Greg Minnaar swallowed by the crowd on his way to the podium

Thirion back with a bang and a handstand.

Pierron the X-games champ, and friends.

Amaury Pierron, Andreas Kolb, Greg Minnaar, Remi Thirion, and Thomas Estaque celebrate in front of 20 thousand French fans

After the exhilarating spectacle of peak downhill racing in Val di Sole, the carnage-filled racing in Les Gets offered an even better showing in the deluge of rain. We said World Cup racing doesn't get better after Val di Sole, but the wet weather showdown this weekend proved us wrong.Sadly, not everyone got to have fun in the mud, as a tight schedule to avoid the worst of the storm left junior racing cancelled. With no finals, the results were decided by qualifying, handing Heather Wilson and Asa Vermette their third win in 2024.First up to take on the slop, the elite women had the toughest job of the day as the conditions were a big unknown after days of practising on a drying track. One of the first riders down the hill, Eleonora Farina, managed to master the mix of roots, mud and greasy off-cambers to go fastest with a time no one could come within six seconds of. Mille Johnset had the next best showing as she managed a clean run to take 2nd place. After leading the race through the first three splits, a crash in the lower part of the course put Seagrave way off the lead. Seagrave fought back and salvaged the weekend with third place, a little over 20 seconds off the winning time.The elite men's racing brought another storm to the valley as Amaury Pierron followed up a legendary run in Val di Sole with another mind-blowing performance. Pierron is no stranger to all-or-nothing runs in Les Gets, but the skill on show this week was on another level to his competitors as he went across the line nearly six and a half seconds faster than anyone else. Andreas Kolb beat Greg Minnaar to the second-place spot after it looked like we could get another record-breaking win from the South African. The podium was filled with more French racers as Rémi Thirion and Thomas Estaque made the French fans proud.Luckily, after a dramatic weekend in Les Gets, we have a few weeks to calm down ahead of what could be one of the best World Championships we have seen as the World's best reach their pinnacle for the season in Andorra.