Finals Photo Epic: Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

The moody weather continued in Loudenvielle but thankfully we were given the green light to go racing.

The track conditions were treacherous, especially in the steeper bits.

The mud has turned into greasy pudding in most sections of the course just in time for morning practice.

Loic Bruni wondering what the track conditions will be like this morning.

Cut spikes, full spikes, and everything in between being prepared for the day.

The humidity and clouds lingered into the afternoon in Loudenvielle.

Vali Holl heading up to check out the track conditions early this morning.

Monika Hrastink just missed out on the podium by half a second.

Phoebe Gale is looking comfortable in her very first elite season, taking home another podium.

Lisa Bauman on her way to the podium.

Cabirou swooping in towards the podium.

Phoebe Gale safely into fourth on this wild track.

Hrastnik stomping the final drop but just missing out on the podium.

Seagrave hit the deck just as things were looking good.

Tough one for Tahnee Seagrave after a fall in the lower bit of track had her sitting off the podium.

No doubt about it though, Tahnee's refinding her former speed.

Mrs. consistency, Marine Cabirou lands herself another podium finish on the first of two races on French soil.

Marine Cabirou on her way to third place.

Hoffmann 2.8 seconds off the top step this time.

Nina Hoffmann couldn't quite match Vali Holl on the steep and slick Loudenvielle track.

Vali Holl cracking on despite the slippery conditions.

Vali Holl powers through the last corner on her way to another win.

Vali Holl pushing over the line to stop the clock nearly 3 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

Vali Holl takes another commanding win and strengthens her grip on the World Cup overall.

Another 'W' for VH.

The Vali rampage continues.

Solid day for Marine Cabirou who struggled a bit with the conditions but dealt with it well.

Lisa Baumann takes her first elite World Cup podium.

Marine Cabirou was happy with her third-placed run.

Vali Holl seems unstoppable at the moment.

Vali Holl takes to the podium.

Vali Holl takes the win in front of Nina Hoffmann, Marine Cabirou, Phoebe Gale and Lisa Baumann.

Vali Holl is on a tear at the moment.

Thirion sending the enormous scrub gap perfectly.

Daprela looked on for a top result here from the off.

Conditions were close to prime... deceptively close, judging by the extremely high number of crashes in finals.

Ethan Craik backing up his top 10 from last weekend with another.

Hartenstern about to whip out his best result in a long time. 11th on the day.

11th place for Cube's Max Hartenstern.

First year eilte, Oliver Davis, with another brilliant result - 9th this time.

A strong ride for Dylan Levesque just missing the podium.

Another rider who took absolute advantage of the wet and wild track was Dakotah Nortan. Wild enough for a second-place finish.

Norton breaking the beam with a time 3 seconds faster than the winning time from the semi.

A lengthy hotseat spell soon to begin.

What a run for Dakotah Norton who ran Loic Bruni closest.

Antoine Pierron on the way to his first World Cup top 10.

What a ride from Davide Palazzri to take 7th.

A long overdue top 10 result for Italian style master, Davide Palazzari.

Remi Thirion's podium hiatus ended this weekend. Turns out a steep and greasy track was all he needed.

Remi Thirion crosses the line as he returns to the World Cup podium.

Norton, Thirion and Palazzari soaking up the Loudenvielle finish area atmosphere.

Antoine Vidal was one of many who got caught out by the lack of traction today.

13th for Bernard Kerr despite a crash.

Finn Iles would, unfortunately, slip outside the poles and be disqualified, losing his World Cup overall lead.

A disastrous race for series leader, Iles, missing a course marker at full tilt.

Goldstone never hanging about.

Another podium for Jackson Goldstone as he continues his strong first elite season.

Jackson Goldstone catches his breath after a hectic run.

Not the day for Thibaut Daprela. A massive off had him limping himself and his bike to the finish.

Daprela arriving after a spectacular wipeout on his run.

Thibaut Daprela's splits were good enough for third until a crash lower in the track.

Laurie Greenland just 0.8 off the win today.

Eyes on the prize, Bruni was seeing green cranking towards the finish.

Loic Bruni was fired up after wet weather took him out the running last week in Andorra.

Super Bruni incoming.

Loic Bruni urged on by the home support.

Bruni up and over the final jump.

Bruni hammering the final turn in front of the French fans.

Bruni back on the top step.

Benoit Coulanges attacking the upper slopes.

Fastest in qualies, fasted in semis, but once again no cigar in finals for poor Mr Coulanges.

One of these Benoit will get it.

Coulanges was once again so unbelievably close to the win.

Another one slips from Benoit Coulanges' grasp, his time is coming soon.

The home crowd got what they came to see.

0.77 off his first win, Dak was mighty close.

Super Bruni again unbeatable under pressure.

Will we see AG race again at Sainte Anne? We can hope.

Hopefully Thirion could keep this momentum going into Les Gets this coming week.

Dak finally gets the result he's been hunting for all year.

Super Bruni salute.

Champgange showers for Loic Bruni.

The boys hit the showers.

Loic Bruni gets redemption for last week.

Loic Bruni now leads the overall with three to go.

Over and out from Loudenvielle.

The first time in Loudenveille brought plenty of incredible racing action as the Elite riders delivered some of the best riding we have seen all year. It's a shame we couldn't see the Junior riders take on the course, hopefully, the weather will play fair this week and they will get to go head-to-head in Les Gets.Vali Höll completed a perfect weekend in France as she went fastest in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Conditions remained loose and greasy for finals with light rain threatening through the race. Vali Höll did lose a second in the 2nd split but she gained time from then on to secure the win by 2.84 seconds. Nina Hoffmann couldn't match the speed of the World Champ as she ended the day with 2nd place. Marine Cabirou completed the top three as she went five seconds off the pace on home soil.Loic Bruni secured his first win in 2023 as he sought redemption after his disappointment in Andorra. As the track continued to dry through the men's racing it was Loic Bruni who bested the conditions that took out many of the top riders. Dakotah Norton secured his best World Cup result as he stormed into 2nd place, only 0.777 back. Laurie Greenland wrapped the top three riders and was the only other rider within a second of Loic Bruni.Riders and teams now head straight to Les Gets for another weekend of World Cup racing in France. Course builder Romain Paulhan deserves plenty of praise for not only building a course that was loved by riders but also putting in the extra work to ensure that after the wet weather, the Elites would be able to complete their race on Sunday. Romain did all of this fresh off a 13th place in the EDR racing.