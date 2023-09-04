Finals Photo Epic: Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

The first time in Loudenveille brought plenty of incredible racing action as the Elite riders delivered some of the best riding we have seen all year. It's a shame we couldn't see the Junior riders take on the course, hopefully, the weather will play fair this week and they will get to go head-to-head in Les Gets.
Vali Höll completed a perfect weekend in France as she went fastest in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Conditions remained loose and greasy for finals with light rain threatening through the race. Vali Höll did lose a second in the 2nd split but she gained time from then on to secure the win by 2.84 seconds. Nina Hoffmann couldn't match the speed of the World Champ as she ended the day with 2nd place. Marine Cabirou completed the top three as she went five seconds off the pace on home soil.
Loic Bruni secured his first win in 2023 as he sought redemption after his disappointment in Andorra. As the track continued to dry through the men's racing it was Loic Bruni who bested the conditions that took out many of the top riders. Dakotah Norton secured his best World Cup result as he stormed into 2nd place, only 0.777 back. Laurie Greenland wrapped the top three riders and was the only other rider within a second of Loic Bruni.
Riders and teams now head straight to Les Gets for another weekend of World Cup racing in France. Course builder Romain Paulhan deserves plenty of praise for not only building a course that was loved by riders but also putting in the extra work to ensure that after the wet weather, the Elites would be able to complete their race on Sunday. Romain did all of this fresh off a 13th place in the EDR racing.