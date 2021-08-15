Finals Photo Epic: Maribor World Cup DH 2021

A wild and wonderful week drew to a close in Maribor with an explosive conclusion. There were concerns about another race run washout with thunderstorms forecast for later in the afternoon; thankfully they held off until an hour or so after the final rider had crossed the line. That man was Loris Vergier and he finally shook free from his bad luck to lay down a clinically clean and smooth run on a chaotic track, making it an astonishing 3 in a row in Maribor. After initially being in the red, Loris clawed back the time on compatriot Thibaut Daprela to break the beam 1.7 seconds up. The Frenchmen were joined on the podium by Laurie Greenland, Greg Minnaar, and Loic Bruni who all laid down strong runs.
In the women's, second-placed qualifier Myriam Nicole went 1 better and managed to depose Eleonora Farina from the hot seat on her way to the top spot. Vali Holl was last down the hill, but unfortunately, it wasn't to be, losing time in the lower woods, she trailed home in 6th. That meant Nicole was victorious with Farina taking a career-best in second, World Champ Camille Balanche was third although the loudest cheer probably went to home soil hero Monika Hrastnik in fourth. Tahnee Seagrave rounded off the podium.
Phoebe Gale and Jackson Goldstone continue to lead the charge in juniors, both taking back to back victories in their respective categories. Gale was ran closest by Izabela Yankova with Aina Gonzalez Grimau a little further back third. It looked like Jordan Williams made a mistake towards the top of the track having been up on Goldstone, he fell behind before clawing time back on the rest of the track, eventually being pipped by a few tenths. Kiwi Lachlan Stevens-McNab backed up his strong qualifying for the final spot on the podium.
Attention now turns to Val di Sole in 2 weeks time before the World Cup season comes to a busy conclusion in Lenzerheide and Snowshoe.
