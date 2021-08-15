Finals Photo Epic: Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Savage, but beautiful woods here in Maribor.

Spain's Aina Gonzalez Grimau hit 3rd place in the junior womens.

Phoebe Gale seems to be the one to beat in junior women at the moment as she clinches another win to extend her lead in the overall.

Izabela Yankova slides into second on the day.

Phoebe Gale took her second win of the season in Junior Women

1st place after a terrible rock garden eject on day one training for Jackson Goldstone.

Jordan Williams made a mistake towards the top of the track and set about clawing back the deficit, he'd finish just a few tenths off Goldstone.

Third today for Lachlan Stevens-McNab.

A few inches wide of the rut and it'd be detonation stations for any rider. Craik holds on.

Jackson Goldstone topped the junior men once again

Jess Blewitt with a very strong ride, well inside the top 10 in 8.

Mille Johnset continued her great run of form with a 7th place.

A big fourth-place finish for Slovenian national, Monika Hrastnik, on this monstrous track.

No back to back win for Tahnee today, but another solid podium nonetheless.

Marine Cabirou finished just off the podium coming back from her huge crash in Les Gets.

A well-deserved second place and career-best for Eleonora Farina.

Italian racer, Farina, was super happy with herself this afternoon and now heads to Worlds on home soil.

3rd and well in the mix for Camille Balanche

Myriam Nicole blasts through the upper woods in the early morning practice.

Nicole rose to the occasion after yesterday's qualifier. No amount of heat or dust was going to stop her today.

Not celebrating just yet... Myriam knew Vali Holl was yet to drop in.

Holl couldn't match her qualifying pace and slipped back to 6th.

Myriam Nicole takes her first win of the 2021 season.

With the win Nicole inherits the leader's jersey from Camille Balanche.

Your Women's Elite podium: 1st Myriam Nicole, 2nd Eleonora Farina, 3rd Camille Balanche, 4th Monika Hrastnik, and 5th Tahnee Seagrave

Kade doing Kade things

Not smooth anywhere.

Angel Suarez seems to be a consistent threat these days and is knocking on the door of the podium.

Watch out for the polished roots

Brit, Dan Slack did the good stuff with his first-ever top 10 result.

The Bull Dog finding the limits of grip in morning practice

Luca Shaw getting back to where he belongs. 7th today for the young American.

8th for rocket man, Danny Hart.

Even with the tightest tuck Benoit Coulanges couldn't quite squeeze onto the podium. Just 3 tenths.

Loic Bruni was first to dethrone Benoit Coulanges before his time on the hot seat was challenged. Fifth place for him after an incredible final.

Greg Minnaar mixing it up with the youngsters and finishing the day 4th

The GOAT has looked on it this weekend and laid down one hell of a run, just 3 seconds back.

Laurie Greenland fired the warning shots in qualies and backed it up when the big points were on the line.

Greenland rails the final turn as if he was riding some moto GP.

A very happy Laurie Greenland in 3rd

Thibaut Daprela is almost unstoppable this season. Almost.

Daprela storming down into the finish area.

Thibaut Daprela put down one hell of a run but it wasn't quite good enough for the win, he strengthens his hold on the overall though.

A sigh of relief and perhaps a bit of a premature celebration for Daprela.

Loris Vergier crushing the splits and the final drop.

Keeping aero with an eye on the time.

Vergier was ecstatic to get back to winning ways, making it three in a row in Maribor.

Finally a race run he could tackle in anger for 2021 and he delivered the goods.

Victorious Vergier.

Your top 5 men: 1st Loris Vergier 2nd Thibaut Daprela 3rd Laurie Greenland 4th Greg Minnaar 5th Loic Bruni

It only rained champagne for once at a World Cup

A wild and wonderful week drew to a close in Maribor with an explosive conclusion. There were concerns about another race run washout with thunderstorms forecast for later in the afternoon; thankfully they held off until an hour or so after the final rider had crossed the line. That man was Loris Vergier and he finally shook free from his bad luck to lay down a clinically clean and smooth run on a chaotic track, making it an astonishing 3 in a row in Maribor. After initially being in the red, Loris clawed back the time on compatriot Thibaut Daprela to break the beam 1.7 seconds up. The Frenchmen were joined on the podium by Laurie Greenland, Greg Minnaar, and Loic Bruni who all laid down strong runs.In the women's, second-placed qualifier Myriam Nicole went 1 better and managed to depose Eleonora Farina from the hot seat on her way to the top spot. Vali Holl was last down the hill, but unfortunately, it wasn't to be, losing time in the lower woods, she trailed home in 6th. That meant Nicole was victorious with Farina taking a career-best in second, World Champ Camille Balanche was third although the loudest cheer probably went to home soil hero Monika Hrastnik in fourth. Tahnee Seagrave rounded off the podium.Phoebe Gale and Jackson Goldstone continue to lead the charge in juniors, both taking back to back victories in their respective categories. Gale was ran closest by Izabela Yankova with Aina Gonzalez Grimau a little further back third. It looked like Jordan Williams made a mistake towards the top of the track having been up on Goldstone, he fell behind before clawing time back on the rest of the track, eventually being pipped by a few tenths. Kiwi Lachlan Stevens-McNab backed up his strong qualifying for the final spot on the podium.Attention now turns to Val di Sole in 2 weeks time before the World Cup season comes to a busy conclusion in Lenzerheide and Snowshoe.