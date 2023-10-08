Finals Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Mont-Sainte-Anne closed out the season in incredible fashion as every race produced some of the best racing we have seen all year. The elite men's racing was a particular highlight with the final riders going faster and faster until Jackson Goldstone blew the field apart.
Valentina Roa Sanchez led from split two as she pulled ahead of Sacha Earnest by 3.277 seconds. With the win, Valentina took the overall title by 30 points as her closest rival Lisa Bouladou ended the day in third.
Nathan Pontvianne led a French top three as he crossed the line 3.711 seconds ahead of Mylann Falquet and moved into second in the 2023 overall standings. Kimi Viardot wrapped up the top three, 4.965 off the winning time.
After dominating the Elite Women's field Vali Höll secured another perfect weekend knocking Nina Hoffmann off the hot seat by 13 seconds. Nina Hoffmann had a tough final run with a crash and tire blowout just before the finish, she managed to hold on to the line to take 2nd in the race and the overall. Veronika Widmann ended the week in third place. A big crash from Marine Cabirou pushed her down to 9th.
Jackson Goldstone delivered a historic run as he backed up a wild semi-finals win with another massive win finding a gap of 4.3 seconds to Ethan Craik. Jackson became the only elite male rider to win more than once this year. Loic Bruni finished the day in third and secured the 2023 overall title.
With the 2023 season wrapped up in incredible fashion, we start the countdown to the 2024 World Cup series.