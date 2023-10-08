Finals Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

MSA; the most classic of classics.

Valentina Roa Sanchez crosses the line with the fastest time for the junior women.

Roa Sanchez, in disbelief, goes straight to the hot seat.

Valentina Roa Sanchez takes the win and the overall series.

Your men's Junior podium - Nathan Pontvianne, Mylann Falquet, and Kimi Viardot

Late memo: it is fall time ladies and gents.

The clouds rolled in as the rain loomed large.

It got mighty damp during the women's semi, but luckily that was the worst of it for the day.

Always a thrill to lay eyes on something that's been covered up so keenly.

Draw your own weather here - your guess is as good as ours.

Hattie Harden gets stuck into her warm-up.

Tahnee Seagrave waits patiently to drop in on her run.

Monika Hrastnik wasn't too bothered by the slick conditions, finishing her year on the podium.

4th place for Monika Hrastnik.

A top-ten finish for Mille Johnset.

A strong ride to 6th place for Jenna Hastings.

The multi-discipline maestro Hattie Harnden adds another podium achievement to her lengthy list.

Tahnee Seagrave from a dryer qualifier. Unfortunately for her, Saturday's wet conditions didn't do her any favours.

Veronica Widman leaving it all out on track for a career-best finish.

Veronika Widmann takes home third place.

Veronika Widmann dives into the cheese grater into third.

A second-place qualifier for Cabirou all went up in smoke with a race run disaster.

Hoffmann half a second from a front wheel explosion.

Hoffmann somehow across the line and into the top spot with one rider to go.

What a wild run by Nina Hoffmann.

Great ride from Nina Hoffmann to take the hot seat.

All the emotions for the Syndicate star.

With one rider to go, Nina gathered herself and awaited her fate.

Vali Holl in her not-so-bright whites.

Ten seconds up at split four, Vali Holl sprints to the finish.

Vali Holl pulls off the double after taking a substantial win here in MSA.

Holl victorious just one more time to round out an amazing season.

Hrastnik and Widmann with the champ.

Pure elation for Widmann after a tough season.

Hattie Harden takes home her first DH World Cup podium.

The elite women's podium in Mont Sainte Anne 2023.

Vali Holl seals her 2023 season in style.

Vali Holl does the business once again.

Race day conditions in MSA.

Iles almost ready to get in the gate.

Oisin O'Callaghan prepping for another crack at the top step.

Bernard Kerr channeling some podium action.

No race runs from Kade Edwards this weekend; a big shame for all fans of his rambunctious style on track.

Loic Bruni charging in morning practice before the weather turned.

Dak Norton handling the slippy conditions of the semi no worries at all.

Last year's winner was on a cracking run once again.

Finn Iles down the Stevie Smith rock in dryer conditions. The wet rocks would have him sliding out on race day.

Iles with the crowd pleaser.

Antoine Vidal may well have been the lowest over the finish line drop.

A pan shot because it would be Rude not to.

Pierron with one hell of a result to finish 2023; 11th place.

12th for O'Callaghan off the back of his win last weekend.

Oisin O'Callaghan with another strong ride.

Tuhuto Ariki with the steeziest salute.

10th place and third in the overall series for Loris Vergier.

Loris Vergier shaving time off his run.

Luca Shaw takes the slower line in the rock garden. He'd end up in the top ten.

Kolb killing it on the slimy slabs.

Kolb and Shaw watching the madness unfold.

Gaetan Vige.... outta nowhere.

Gaetan Vige dropping into the finish area on the run of his life.

What could have been for Dakotah Norton.

Bernard Kerr diving into the last turn before the massive rock garden. He rode the track as if it were dry, good enough for fourth.

Kerr's had an awesome season and rounded it out with one last podium performance for good measure.

Loic Bruni stomping out the gate.

Loic Bruni dives into the finish arena with all green splits.

Loic Bruni charges to the line.

Loic Bruni was happy with his win but would end up third.

What a day for Ethan Craik.

Another rider who has been chipping away at it, Ethan Craik had a strong weekend in MSA.

Ethan Craik takes the lead with only one rider to go.

Golden boy; Goldstone.

Jackson Goldstone pushes as hard as he can through the line.

MSA, Canada always delivers.

The people answering back with a Les Gets style crowd invasion as he crosses the line.

What a ride from Jackson Goldstone.

Two in a row for Goldstone here in MSA.

Jackson Goldstone takes in the crowd on his way to the podium.

A golden Canadian Heritage moment.

Long Live Chainsaw

Your men's elite podium - Jackson Goldstone, Ethan Craik, Loic Bruni, Bernard Kerr, and Gaetan Vige

The best type of showers in the forecast.

The final Champagne spray of the 2023 downhill season.

Loic Bruni heads to the podium to collect his season's overall honours.

The only rider to manage a repeat victory for '23.

Mont-Sainte-Anne closed out the season in incredible fashion as every race produced some of the best racing we have seen all year. The elite men's racing was a particular highlight with the final riders going faster and faster until Jackson Goldstone blew the field apart.Valentina Roa Sanchez led from split two as she pulled ahead of Sacha Earnest by 3.277 seconds. With the win, Valentina took the overall title by 30 points as her closest rival Lisa Bouladou ended the day in third.Nathan Pontvianne led a French top three as he crossed the line 3.711 seconds ahead of Mylann Falquet and moved into second in the 2023 overall standings. Kimi Viardot wrapped up the top three, 4.965 off the winning time.After dominating the Elite Women's field Vali Höll secured another perfect weekend knocking Nina Hoffmann off the hot seat by 13 seconds. Nina Hoffmann had a tough final run with a crash and tire blowout just before the finish, she managed to hold on to the line to take 2nd in the race and the overall. Veronika Widmann ended the week in third place. A big crash from Marine Cabirou pushed her down to 9th.Jackson Goldstone delivered a historic run as he backed up a wild semi-finals win with another massive win finding a gap of 4.3 seconds to Ethan Craik. Jackson became the only elite male rider to win more than once this year. Loic Bruni finished the day in third and secured the 2023 overall title.With the 2023 season wrapped up in incredible fashion, we start the countdown to the 2024 World Cup series.