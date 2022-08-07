Finals Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Some races last longer in the memory banks than others. Some go into the hall of fame. Beyond that, a fractional percentage make it all the way to legend status. This was one such time, when the MTB history books will print the date and winner in bold letters for ready reference many years from now. Not since the late, great Stevie Smith obliterated the field as last man down the hill back in 2013, have we seen a victory like this on home soil from a Canadian and indeed Smith was the last Canuk to take a win, Finn Iles having never graced the top step as an elite level racer before. How Iles mustered the mental fortitude to withstand the pressure in front of a roaring sea of fans and lay down a run so brilliant, maybe only Smith would understand, but Iles did it also with a displaced chain and smashed chainring for the final split.
Many other riders fell victim to classic 'Sainte Anne course brutality over the course of the week; huge crashes, wheel explosions and simple flats were a strong theme with drying track conditions turning the speed and commitment levels all the way up. Amaury Pierron, for example, needed only a 24th place or better to take the overall, but somehow slipped a couple of spots shy with a crash, while Myriam Nicole blew her tyre in the women's race, losing valuable points to the injured and absent Camille Balanche. Meanwhile, Vali Höll kept it upright with a fantastic run, and Nina Hoffman could only come 3 seconds shy of her time. Jackson Goldstone wrapped up the junior mens overall with a decisive home soil win, while Phoebe Gale rose to the top in junior women. One round now remains, in Italian Alps, but we must first go to France in search of gold. Some finale to the 2022 season this will be.
7 Comments