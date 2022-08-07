Finals Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Good morning MSA.

Jackson Goldstone's first time racing at home in a World Cup and a first home win to go with it.

This is guaranteed the most special win of them all for Jackson Goldstone here on home soil.

A gap of more than 3 seconds to Goldstone today meant Jordan Williams has to surrender the pursuit of the overall after a valiant fight.

This and its friends have been the number one culprit for most of today's misfortunes.

A commanding win for Phoebe Gale with a time that would've placed 4th in elite.

Phoebe Gale tamed the beast to take the win by a whopping seven seconds.

Hemstreet went and won Fort William so Gale had to come and take MSA. Fair's fair.

Isabella Yankova scored her best result of this season with 2nd.

Bodhi Kuhn has been on the up and up as each race goes by. He'll go third with one race to go this season.

Your Junior Women's podium - 1st Phoebe Gale, 2nd Izabela Yankova, and 3rd Gracey Hemstreet

Jackson Goldstone takes the win on home soil in front of Jordan Williams and Bodhi Kuhn.

Morning silhouettes up on the Beaupré hillside.

Mikayla Parton leaves the start hut, she'd finish in 9th later that afternoon.

Monika Hrastnik making her last dash for the line.

Consistency for Monika Hrastnik, landing herself on the podium for both these North American rounds.

Anna Newkirk jumping into seventh, one of her best results to date.

The last spot inside the top 10 for Melanie Chappaz.

Hard disappointment for Myriam and a big blow to her campaign for the overall in the absence of Balanche.

Nicole hasn't had the easiest weekend here in MSA. A crash in qualies then a total blowout in finals.

Third step on the podium for Eleonora Farina. What a ride from her today.

Another successful weekend for Syndicate's Nina Hoffmann.

Hoffmann held it down for second place today, creeping in over Ele Farina.

Young Kiwi rider, Jess Blewitt, takes her second podium of the season here in Quebec.

The strongest ride of the season for Veronika Widmann, just off the podium in 6th.

Vali Holl adds another notch to her win tally in 2022.

Green means go for Vali as she charges to the finish.

Sportswomanship in motion.

Holl takes the win with a decent-sized margin to boot.

Vali Holl, Nina Hoffmann, Eleonora Farina, Jess Blewitt, and Monika Hrastnik.

Vali wasted no time getting the party started.

Champagne showers in Quebec.

The biggest crowd since Covid, and maybe some years before that as well.

Not the result he wanted, but nonetheless a great moment watching Brook MacDonald thundering down to the line here in MSA.

Great ride from Kye A'Hern posting a solid twelfth place.

A strong ride for Tuhoto-Arike Pene into 11th.

Just into the top 10 was Thibault Daprela with a ninth place.

A great ride from Dylan Levesque in 10th.

Greenland has fallen victim to mechanicals or crashes so many times in MSA, but not today.

Stoke for Greenland so close to the 'W' now headed to World Champs to try to take the stripes for team GB.

An amazing return to form for Kiwi WC veteran, Sam Blenkinsop, in 8th.

Ethan Craik doing great things. A career-best seventh for the British lad on GT.

A big run from Aaron Gwin put him on the podium for a second time this season.

It wasn't to be today for series leader Amaury Pierron with a costly crash.

Amaury Pierron may be bruised and battered but is thankfully uninjured and still leading the overall.

Finn Iles would push Loris Revelli off the podium, but sixth was an incredible showing for the Italian after so much bad luck with injury.

Bernard Kerr is really finding his feet towards the end of this 2022 season. Another podium for the Brit.

Troy Brosnan is back on form. He held nothing back with his podium finish.

Brosnan charging towards the line on his way to an eventual third-place finish.

Greenland sitting comfortably in the hot seat, over 3 seconds up on Brosnan and more than 5 on Gwin.

Qualifying left Greg Minnaar last-but-one for finals, but a tree after the infamous 'Minnaar gap' would salt his game.

No cigar for the rainbow man this time in St Anne.

Give the people what they want. Finn Iles for Prime Minister.

The hotseat inhabitants stand up as it goes down to the wire.

Into the arena, Finn Iles is greeted by four green splits and a roaring crowd.

Eyes on the money. History is about to be made - no pedalling required.

What a fairytale way for Finn Iles to take his maiden World Cup victory.

It's been nine years since a Canadian won an Elite race at home. This one was a long time coming.

Sheer disbelief for Iles.

8 years since top qualifier, the late Stevie Smith, laid down a heater to take the win on home soil and Finn Iles produces a run of the same caliber as his idol.

Even a major mechanical couldn't stop Finn Iles holding on for the win.

It could take some time to come down from this one.

Not a dry eye in the house, particularly for Iles' long-time Specialized teammate, Bruni.

You better believe it, kid.

The only acceptable podium accessory. The Legend lives on.

Oh Canada.

What a way to wrap up a great week of downhill action at the classic venue of MSA.

Hydrate or die. You can only imagine Finn's hydration level by midnight.

It was good to be back, Mont-Sainte-Anne. We won't forget that one in a hurry to say the least.

Some races last longer in the memory banks than others. Some go into the hall of fame. Beyond that, a fractional percentage make it all the way to legend status. This was one such time, when the MTB history books will print the date and winner in bold letters for ready reference many years from now. Not since the late, great Stevie Smith obliterated the field as last man down the hill back in 2013, have we seen a victory like this on home soil from a Canadian and indeed Smith was the last Canuk to take a win, Finn Iles having never graced the top step as an elite level racer before. How Iles mustered the mental fortitude to withstand the pressure in front of a roaring sea of fans and lay down a run so brilliant, maybe only Smith would understand, but Iles did it also with a displaced chain and smashed chainring for the final split.Many other riders fell victim to classic 'Sainte Anne course brutality over the course of the week; huge crashes, wheel explosions and simple flats were a strong theme with drying track conditions turning the speed and commitment levels all the way up. Amaury Pierron, for example, needed only a 24th place or better to take the overall, but somehow slipped a couple of spots shy with a crash, while Myriam Nicole blew her tyre in the women's race, losing valuable points to the injured and absent Camille Balanche. Meanwhile, Vali Höll kept it upright with a fantastic run, and Nina Hoffman could only come 3 seconds shy of her time. Jackson Goldstone wrapped up the junior mens overall with a decisive home soil win, while Phoebe Gale rose to the top in junior women. One round now remains, in Italian Alps, but we must first go to France in search of gold. Some finale to the 2022 season this will be.