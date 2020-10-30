Finals Photo Epic: Old School Rules - Lousa DH World Cup 2020

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Another day another early shuttle to take on the Lousã loam.

No matter how blue the sky, the track seems to stay damp for much of the day at this time of year.

Lousa 'bike park'.

Ben Cathro also knows how to enjoy himself between takes.

Big day for Ethan Craik taking the Junior win.

Third place for Aina Gonzalez Grimau this morning for Junior Women.

Leona Pierrini extended her lead in the junior women with a 3.9 second win over rival Chappaz.

Lousã WC Round 3 Junior women's podium; Leona Pierrini, Lauryne Chappaz and Aina Gonzalez Grimau.

Second place for Pau Menoyo Busquets in a stacked Junior Men's field.

Lauryne Chappaz laying down a time good enough for second. Hopefully she can shave some seconds off on Sunday.

Specialized Gravity team junior member Chris Grice hits the podium for the first time at the World Cup with 3rd place.

Unfortunately, a flat tyre off the ski jump ruined O'Callaghan's chances of going 4 for 4 in the junior mens.

Junior Men's podium - Ethan Craik, Pau Menoyo Busquets, and Chris Grice.

Still two more days remain for this thoroughly battered and bruised Lousã course.

Third for Tahnee Seagrave and under a second to the number two spot.

Winner of Round 2, Nina Hoffmann, riding the German sleeve into the last spot on the podium.

Camille Balanche giving her rainbow stripes some sun. She'll need a bit more magic to crack into a podium spot on Sunday.

Marine Cabirou came out all guns blazing, but it would only be enough for second place on the day.

Marine, along with the rest of the top women, have their work cut out for them if they want to get in touch with Myriam's times on this track.

Tracey Hannah kept it safe and solid today but will probably want a bigger score than 4th place on Sunday for her big World Cup send off run.

Myriam Nicole, already in the leaders jersey after storming the qualies roared to victory once again today.

An extremely fast and aggressive run from Nicole on this track of the true tactician.

Myriam being greeted at the finish. She put nearly five seconds into Marine Cabirou on this physical track. Another race begins tomorrow.

It was a real special run, perhaps a best ever for Myriam.

Elite Women's podium - Myriam Nicole, Marine Cabirou, Tahnee Seagrave, Tracey Hannah, and Nina Hoffmann.

After today's result, Myriam Nicole has truly separated herself from the rest.

Angel Suarez sealed 12th on his 'local' track, but was surely hoping for more. Still he has another shot starting tomorrow.

Full inversion mornings are the norm apparently here in Lousa.

Jamie Edmondson wins privateer of World Cup Round 3 with a massive 10th place finish.

Uncharacteristic result from Danny Hart, way back in 24th.

Eye of the tiger mode engaged. Over the years, some of AG's best wins have come from the least amount of bike riding during practice and whole lot of stopping and scoping.

Times were tight enough that 4.6 seconds back was enough to put Troy Brosnan in 9th.

Benoit Coulanges cracks the World Cup top 10 in style with P7.

Greg Williamson, looking right at home, into the top 10.

No peak and a dirty jersey after a massive off for Finn Iles.

Matteo Iniguez with perhaps the shapliest shape of finals on the big table.

Phil Atwill floating like a butterfly for 14th.

Thibaut Daprela was three back and only half a second off of the podium.

Huge result for Dakotah Norton, landing himself on the podium. It's been a long time coming since his last top five finish in Losinj. Well deserved.

Norton monster-trucking into the finish area with yet another top result. Rumour has it he's still on the transfer market for 2021.

Elated, Dak's hard work is starting to pay off.

4th place today for Gwin would come as a big surprise to most, especially after a low key 19th in qualifying.

A little sabbatical from podium duties for Aaron Gwin and he's back to work. Can he climb further up the ranks on track 2?

1.9 seconds shy of the prize for 2019 champ, Loic Bruni.

Nothing motivates Bruni more than a poor performance. A lowly third should be just the motivation he needs to charge that bit harder on Sunday.

Impressive one yet again from Matt Walker. He almost had it until the G.O.A.T. was unleashed from the pen.

The man with the fresh white waistcoat; Matt Walker your new 2020 series leader.

Greg Minnaar looking for grip during practice, making mental notes of where he can push a little harder without too much consequence.

You ever drink Bailey's from a shoe? Old Greg is still the man after all these years. 19 years to be precise.

Tough break for Loris Vergier getting a front puncture high up on track. Watch for him to come back with a vengeance on Sunday.

One big day of disappointment for the top qualifier and series leader.

Lot's of respect between these two and today was no different. Greg got his. It's game on for the final round.

Elite men ahead of the pack; Minnaar, Walker, Bruni, Gwin and Norton.

He's still got it. Win number 22 for Minnaar.

Thirsty for more? Well we've got just the thing; another World Cup coming right up, starting with qualifying tomorrow.

Welcome to the all you can eat buffet of ruts and cuts that is Lousa. We’ve spent a great deal of time talking about the track conditions worsening and, to be frank, we've had the best case scenario given its natural characteristics. Round 3 of the short season was as exciting as it gets with fair weather conditions. The morning fog and humidity has consistently kept the ground greasy well into the afternoon hours. Both junior categories raced into the clouds while the Elites, even with what seemed like an endless sunset, had to navigate an unusual mix of dusty and slippery corners. Knowing when to push was the key to a good result. Oh, and maybe having some level of fitness for the gruelling pedal connecting the lower woods to the motorway jumps, too.Waking up tomorrow and heading into the fourth and final round, the tables have turned on their heads. The junior categories are won and lost by whoever makes the least amount of mistakes, while the elites are racing at the absolute limit of what’s currently possible on a bike. Myriam Nicole has made a statement of power since setting foot in Portugal, snatching the first win for Commencal Muc-Off. She is the one to beat, hands down. It’s not so cut and dry with the men, however. While many were astonished to see the G.O.A.T. claim his unparalleled 22nd career victory, the win seemed to be a weight lifted off his shoulders. Still, Sunday is anyone's race. We’re seeing the usual suspects fall further back while names like Reveli, Williamson, and Edmondson, to name a few, are etching their names closer to the top spots. The weather is supposed to stay fair throughout the remainder of the race weekend so expect much the same recipe come Sunday.