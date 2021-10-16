Finals Photo Epic: Palpable Tension - Red Bull Rampage 2021

A final day on the mountain in Virgin, Utah.

Two of the OG's of Red Bull Rampage, still best buds, still providing one another support and advice and still crushing it.

The sun was barely up and riders were practicing their lines to make sure that any concerns on how their features felt to ride were minimized - there's no omitting concerns at Rampage.

Sorge was spinning off-axis before most of us had our coffee.

As with anything Rampage-related, pictures do not do it justice, however, believe us when we say, this hip was massive and the room for error was tiny, this meant that this feature was one of the scariest to hit onsite. Between the construction of the feature and the wind from the day before, Reed had to wait until the morning of the event to guinea pig this feature.

Riders were onsite before the sun came up, but as soon as they could, the athletes were eyeing up and practicing the features that had their stomachs in knots. Tom had massive ideas for this drop.

Jaxson made the most out of the morning practice, he really wanted to make sure that his speed was dialed in for The Giraffe feature. During his runs, it was.

Rampage takes not only an amazing rider, but also takes the ability to prepare mentally for what is about to come.

Cam flat dropping the drop that was in the middle of his run - this is the trick and feature combination that had him making a trip to the emergency room the day before. We were stoked to see him stomp it.

Kurt + Superman + Black & White photo = art.

Jaxson Riddle flying through the air alongside his bike.

There's something very soothing about watching E-Boy ride - every move he makes is calculated and always has style out the wazoo.

Genuinely no words to describe this moment. Tom considered caveman dropping the top drop, but he eventually chose to ride the first drop instead and made his way down to his huge drop where he front-flipped. The crowd went insane. We were all gutted after he crashed on the next drop.

Tommy G regular three'd this drop, right into oppo-threeing the next drop - just to make sure his chi was aligned.

Reed Boggs making "The Goblin" look easy two times in a row, earning third place.

We were so relieved to see Syzmon Godziek walk away after crashing, not once but twice, while attempting to 360 the gigantic drop in his line.

Perfect extension.

Three things that go together like peanut butter, jelly, and America? Kyle Strait, Red Bull Rampage, and suicide no-handers.

Considering Reed only hit this hip on the morning of the big show, he made really light work of it during the main event.

Jaxson mentioned that he loves to do freestyle moto-inspired tricks, and we love to watch them.

The dude in the background tells you how excited we all were when Reed landed this three on his second run - tire and rim held together to take him to a third-place finish.

What about a flat spin on a step-up with huge consequences on either side? Not for us either, but Boggs didn't seem to mind.

Cam was quick to get back on his bike after his visit to the emergency room the day before, he had a couple of humps in the road to get back on his game in the morning, but before we knew it, he was riding like the living legend we've come to know and love. Tyler flipping the step-down after the Knoblin. We're super excited to see Tyler back on his bike after his foot injury. and it doesn't really seem like he's missed a beat!

T-Mobile just put in a new cell tower and disguised it as a windmill that pumps water up the hill for aesthetic reasons. Meanwhile, Reed puts all the hard work the builders put in for that landing to good use.

A spin with a view.

After ever-so-slightly over-rotating a three on his step down and blowing out his tire, Reed rode it out, then was so stoked that he celebrated him still being alive by hoisting his bike over his head for the fans! Boggs, a super rad hard-working dude that we're stoked to see take home the third-place trophy!

You can try to measure out the drop that Kyle is hitting in this image by using Kyle and his bike as a measuring stick. We did, and we came up with "huge and scary".

Moody morning vibes before it very quickly became insane hype vibes.

The sheer steepness, mixed with the steps down the face, plus the drop halfway down and the exposure made the Knobin a true accomplishment for both man and machine.

Can you see Jaxson Riddle?

Kurt figured that just straight-airing or back-flipping this massive drop isn't good enough, so Kurt threw a Nac in there for good measure too. This trick, along with the rest of his rowdy run had Sorge taking home second place.

No matter what angle we try to shoot this feature, there is no way to convey the sheer insanity of the Knoblin, however, T-Mac made our job that much harder as he didn't seem to bat an eyelid at it.

If you say that this isn't style, then you're wrong.

Not only does Jaxson have the tricks, but he also gets rowdy on the steep stuff.

Reed gave us all a wee bit of a scare when he decided that everything had been going a little too smoothly during his first run, so he blew his tire off the rim - the boom echoed off the surrounding cliffs.

Ethan Nell on his way to backflipping off a drop and onto a lily pad. After hitting the drop a number of times during the past couple of days, he decided to build a lip at the top of the drop 30 minutes before go time. He tried it out as part of his first run, fortunately, it rode perfectly.

Tommy G had to take his time and be inch-perfect as he made his way through this super narrow crack into a drop towards the top of his run.

Godziek with style for days, weeks, and months.

The wind stayed fairly calm throughout the event, which made these super exposed features rideable - it also made for really cool dust trails.

Cameron Zink and Kyle Strait took this line down the heart of the upper section. The darker brown is where their wheels touched, the rest is where they free-fall over the terrain.

Semenuk made use of his RockShox ZEB single crown by tail whipping it down his drop in the middle of his run. He also flip-whipped further down his line, which just shows you the progression of the technology we have at our fingertips these days. Insane.

We caught Kyle telling Zink about the size of a fish he caught a couple of weeks back. Cam's son told his dad that he's heard the story before, doesn't believe it, so he's going to take a nap until podiums.

Your Red Bull Rampage 2021 podium - Brandon Semenuk, Kurt Sorge, and Reed Boggs.

The McGazza Spirit Award went to our favourite Norweigian sender, Brage Vestavik. Incredibly friendly and generous with this time all week, Vestavik was the perfect choice for this award.

The Best Style Award went to 19-year-old local boy Jaxson Riddle. Riddle was a treat to watch all week.

Jaxson Riddle's team of Joel Shockley and Samuel Mercado took the Digger Award for their work these past two weeks. 18-year-old Shockley said he was the brawn, while Sammy was in charge of telling him where to throw the dirt and sculpting the lines to perfection.

The Best Trick Award went to Tom Van Steenbergen for his spectacular front flip.

The Toughness Award went to Cam Zink for amazing physical and mental strength to get back up the mountain after his crash on a back flip the day before finals.

Congratulations to the top 3 at Red Bull Rampage.

Semenuk with the shoey.