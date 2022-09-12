Finals Photo Epic: Proving Grounds 2022

The energy was all time come the Super Final of the Natural Selection Proving Grounds presented by Pacifico, the athletes who had been dealing with gusty winds all week were chomping at the bit to get as much practice in as possible before the finals were to start. As soon as the athletes started dropping in, the riders did not hold back, heavy trick after heavy trick being landed and unfortunately in some cases, they were not landed causing a couple of athletes to pull out before the finals were to start. The fans were pouring in and everyone on site was stoked to watch the world's best freeriders attack the Proving Grounds course built by Black Sage Dirt Works.
The fans were treated to seeing Brett Rheeder drop in on his first run and stomp every trick flawlessly scoring him a 93.25 which was the run to beat all day, however, no one could match that and as a result, Rheeder stood on the top step after the event was done. On the women's side, Camila Nogueira defended her title from 2021 putting down a scorching run scoring a solid 82.75.
A one-hour show produced by Natural Selection and Freeride Entertainment under the lens of the Natural Selection Tour’s signature, Emmy-nominated racing drone POV angle flown by Gab707 (DRL) will stream for free on NaturalSelectionTour.com starting Friday, September 23 at noon PT and will broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday, September 25 at 3PM PT.
This is the first bike event under the newly-formed Natural Selection Tour and Proving Grounds partnership. Travis Rice, professional snowboarder and Natural Selection Tour co-founder says, “There are a lot of parallels to what led us to create Natural Selection Tour including a need from the riders, the industry, and culture. With Todd Barber at the lead, we decided to partner with Proving Grounds because we see incredible potential for what this event is and what it can be.” Rice adds, “Today was completely incredible, and ultimately we are just here to support this event and the riders and appreciate that working together we all have better chances to succeed in realizing the vision for the future.”
Women’s Results
1. Camila Noguiera (ARG), 82.75
2. Casey Brown (CAN), 80.50
3. Vinny Armstrong (NZL), 78.75
4. Vaea Verbeeck (CAN), 75.5
5. Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS), 61.75
6. Kirsten Van Horne (CAN), 55.75
7. Robin Goomes (NZL), DNS
8. Georgia Astle (CAN), DNS
9. Chelsea Kimball (USA), DNS
10. Gemma Corbera (ESP), DNS
Men’s Results
1. Brett Rheeder (CAN), 93.25
2. Dylan Stark (USA), 92.25
3. Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP), 91.25
4. Emil Johansson (SWE), 90.00
5. Carson Storch (USA), 88.50
6. Nicholi Rogatkin (USA), 88.00
7. Conor Macfarlane (NZL), 87.25
8. Thomas Genon (BEL), 86.25
9. Reed Boggs (USA), 85.75
10. Juan Diego “Johny” Salido (MEX), 85.25
11. Clemens Kaudela (AUT), 83.75
12. Kyle Strait (USA), 82.50
13. Adolf Silva (ESP), 81.00
14. Louis Reboul (USA), 74.75
15. Ethan Nell (USA), 71.00
16. David Lieb (USA), 69.75
17. DJ Brandt (USA), 68.50
18. Jaxson Riddle (USA), 66.50
19. Talus Turk (USA), 49.25
20. Cam Zink (USA), DNS
Backcountry Best Trick: Nicholi Rogatkin - Cash Roll
Pacifico Best Style: Casey Brown
i9 Heart & Soul: Camila Noguiera
i9 Heart & Soul: Dylan Stark
