Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2021

Lewis Buchanan ready to drop in.

The road gap grew even bigger this year, however, all the riders seemed to take it in their stride.

Despite there not being a crowd the media crew and mechanics all gathered at key points to cheer the riders on.

Sam Gale squashing the final set of jumps into the finish line.

Due to the dry weather, the takeoff to the step down was constantly having to be watered with the trail crew doing repairs to the track between runs all weekend. Amazing effort by all the trail team to keep the track running in such prime condition.

Lewis Buchanan hitting the step down, testing out his DH/Enduro hybrid. Despite a big crash in practice, Lewis still managed to finish 12th - an impressive effort at his Red Bull Hardline debut.

Thomas Genon sending it off the Cannon.

With the unusually dry weather in Wales this week each run was followed by a giant cloud of dust.

The Hardline track was running prime with stunning views to match.

It's amazing to see such a high profile event align with such a worthy cause. If you haven't already, check out Trash Free Trails on all the usual social media and more importantly always take your own rubbish home.

Laurie Greenland finished his run and went straight into the hot seat, with his mechanic supplying him with a fresh cold beer at the first opportunity.

Over the course of the week the riders have become such a tight-knit group, and without spectators they became their own crowd celebrating each other's runs as if it was their own.

Jerome Caroli keeping his eyes firmly focused on the track

Matteo Iniguez was on it today and he spent some time in the hot seat sending his fellow Frenchmen into party mode.

Kade Edwards is never shy on the jumps

Brage Vestavik laying it flat

Vincent Tupin making his way through the technical rock section above the road gap.

Brendan Fairclough gapping off the top drop.

Theo Erlangsen sending it on the finish straight. A respectable debut appearance for Theo taking home a top 10 finish.

Laurie Greenland keeping in pinned through the dust.

No wind issues today the step down was back open and Elliott Heap looked at home on the big gaps and jumps of the Hardline course.

Jim Munro popping out of the berm.

Vincent Tupin sliding out in the moon dust in practice. It wasn't Vincent's day today with a flat ending his race run early.

Brage Vestavik slapping turns mid-track.

Bernard Kerr looked so fast and smooth all day and it paid off.

Bernard Kerr sending it over the finishing jump on his way to a dominant win.

This is how it feels to not only finish Red Bull Hardline but to take your third win.

Two former Junior World Champions ended up on either side of Bernard Kerr on the podium.

Kade Edwards with an impressive third place on his third appearance at Hardline.

Not your average trophy for not your average mountain bike race.

The 2021 Red Bull Hardline Podium 1st Bernard Kerr 2nd Laurie Greenland 3rd Kade Edwards

Bernard Kerr is the only man with a hat-trick of wins at Red Bull Hardline.

Bernard Kerr taking his third win and celebrating in style.

Champagne everywhere and the party was only just getting started.

After a qualifying day plagued by wind delays, it was good to see all of the windsocks hanging limp on their poles, meaning only one thing . . . time to go racing!