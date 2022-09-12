Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2022

Possibly the most extreme Red Bull Hardline ever went down this weekend. Sit back and enjoy some incredible riding on an equally incredible track.
Just a few extra psi for Thibault Laly's tyres
Last-minute tweaks to Joe Smith's Vitus
Jackson Goldstone was pretty chill as he arrived in the morning
Jackson was laying on the style in morning practice
The view of the valley at the step-up is stunning
The road gap comes with its own unique signage
Fears the weather would close in brought the race start time an hour forward, which did the job as the rain began to fall just after presentations
Bikes heading up for one last practice lap
Without these volunteers, events like this just don't happen
Ronan Dunne weaving his way through the trees
Theo Erlangsen raced on a bike freshly built up last night. It's amazing to see all the mechanics pitch in to ensure Theo had a bike to ride
The boys were all pretty chilled out in morning practice
Flo Payet flying high over the step-up
Jim Monro has an unnatural ability to send massive whips off of skinny metal ramps
Vincent Tupin eyeing up the road gap for yet another suicide no-hander. Unfortunately we managed to miss every one Vincent did, sadly we can't be in all places at once... if only
David McMillan throwing shapes over the step-up
Charlie Hatton is always keen for Hardline laps
Out of the tech and onto the boardwalk before the big road gap goes David McMillan
There are so many amazing mountain bike trails in this valley
Another minutes silence was held at 1130am for the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The moment of silence was really well respected by everyone in attendance and was followed by a cow-bell salute
Theo Erlangsen making short work of the steep section after the big drop
Taylor Vernon carving hard. It was a long sit in the hot seat for Taylor on his way to third overall finish
Adam Brayton sending it off the big drop
Tough finals day for Bernard Kerr with a big over the bars in his race run, ending his opportunity for back-to-back Hardline wins
Although not 100% fit, Gee Atherton was loving being back racing
This spectator was buzzing to be at Hardline and to have his photo taken, this is what it's all about - inspiring the next generation of mountain bikers
Harry Molloy powering through the tech
Ronan Dunne sending it off the log jump into the final finish field
Flo Payet making short work of the rocks
Vincent Tupin is never shy to send it off of a big jump
Taylor Vernon putting the power down on his way to the finish line
The fans were going mad for the action
Back to back 90ft jumps are best taken flat out
And the second one just looks like you're jumping down into the valley
Toboggan to finish once again for Theo
Despite losing his chain on the run into the finish
It's fair to say Thibault was happy to put a full run together and finish his race run
Straight off and back to University for his final exams on Monday. Thibault definitely deserved a little lie down after his race run
It was the first time at Hardline for Eliot Jackson. It was great to get his input on the commentary team and generally Eliot is a great guy to have around
Just can't get enough of this drop
Spectators gathered in the finish area to catch up on the action on the big screen
Not the greatest photo in the world but Flo Payet genuinely nearly died on the second of the 90fts, how he rode this out I'm not quite sure
Big send for Gee into the finish arena
The relief of getting your first race run under your belt in over a year and only your second full run in that time
16th today for David McMillan
Crowds gathered at the step-up
Vinny T is just as capable of smashing through the rocks as he is at throwing back flips
This kid wore the right hat for the right day
Chris Cumming loves the little whip/tweak off of the big drop
Not sure Jim Monro was quite ready for this
This section of track is just absolutely flat out through shelly rock
Ronan Dunne carving across the rock showing the crowd that Irish National Champ sleeve
Is there anything that Jackson Goldstone can't do?
Wheelie across the line into first place for Jackson Goldstone
I'm not quite sure he could believe he took the win on his maiden Hardline
Not the afternoon Charlie Hatton wanted but he survived to fight another day
Steve Peat giving the young gun some props
Big fist pump for Grandad, not the afternoon Adam had planned. Just means he'll have to come back next year
Jackson can't believe what he is seeing, with Bernard Kerr going over the bars in the upper wood section
FMD Canyon racing's Phoebe Gale was in attendance drifting around and having a good look at all the features. Could we see Phoebe at a Hardline in the future? Who knows.
Gee looked in the zone before mornings practice
Jess Blewitt made sure to congratulate Jackson on his win
I'm not sure who was more gutted, Meg Whyte or Adam Brayton after his crash at the top of the course
As you do when you're jumping 90ft doubles, just a casual one-hander.
This win meant a lot to this young man
How does this guy not have a factory ride? A third place this year for Taylor Vernon and he could wrap up the British National Series as well next weekend
Safe to say Jackson was stoked with the win
Second place for Joe Smith. Joe's ridden Hardline so many times he's like part of the furniture, but it's great to see Joe up on the podium
Your top 3 finishers of Hardline 2022
Your winning bike
Thibault Laly wasn't afraid to send it over the 90footers
Nosing in over the road gap
Gee launching across the road gap
The signing session was pretty popular with all the fans
Ronan Dunne forgot to take his number off from Val di Sole
It's amazing to see the support between all of these riders
Bernard Kerr managed to somehow get to the bottom despite two nasty crashes this weekend
