Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2022

Just a few extra psi for Thibault Laly's tyres

Last-minute tweaks to Joe Smith's Vitus

Jackson Goldstone was pretty chill as he arrived in the morning

Jackson was laying on the style in morning practice

The view of the valley at the step-up is stunning

The road gap comes with its own unique signage

Fears the weather would close in brought the race start time an hour forward, which did the job as the rain began to fall just after presentations

Bikes heading up for one last practice lap

Without these volunteers, events like this just don't happen

Ronan Dunne weaving his way through the trees

Theo Erlangsen raced on a bike freshly built up last night. It's amazing to see all the mechanics pitch in to ensure Theo had a bike to ride

The boys were all pretty chilled out in morning practice

Flo Payet flying high over the step-up

Jim Monro has an unnatural ability to send massive whips off of skinny metal ramps

Vincent Tupin eyeing up the road gap for yet another suicide no-hander. Unfortunately we managed to miss every one Vincent did, sadly we can't be in all places at once... if only

David McMillan throwing shapes over the step-up

Charlie Hatton is always keen for Hardline laps

Out of the tech and onto the boardwalk before the big road gap goes David McMillan

There are so many amazing mountain bike trails in this valley

Another minutes silence was held at 1130am for the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The moment of silence was really well respected by everyone in attendance and was followed by a cow-bell salute

Theo Erlangsen making short work of the steep section after the big drop

Taylor Vernon carving hard. It was a long sit in the hot seat for Taylor on his way to third overall finish

Adam Brayton sending it off the big drop

Tough finals day for Bernard Kerr with a big over the bars in his race run, ending his opportunity for back-to-back Hardline wins

Although not 100% fit, Gee Atherton was loving being back racing

This spectator was buzzing to be at Hardline and to have his photo taken, this is what it's all about - inspiring the next generation of mountain bikers

Harry Molloy powering through the tech

Ronan Dunne sending it off the log jump into the final finish field

Flo Payet making short work of the rocks

Vincent Tupin is never shy to send it off of a big jump

Taylor Vernon putting the power down on his way to the finish line

The fans were going mad for the action

Back to back 90ft jumps are best taken flat out

And the second one just looks like you're jumping down into the valley

Toboggan to finish once again for Theo

Despite losing his chain on the run into the finish

It's fair to say Thibault was happy to put a full run together and finish his race run

Straight off and back to University for his final exams on Monday. Thibault definitely deserved a little lie down after his race run

It was the first time at Hardline for Eliot Jackson. It was great to get his input on the commentary team and generally Eliot is a great guy to have around

Just can't get enough of this drop

Spectators gathered in the finish area to catch up on the action on the big screen

Not the greatest photo in the world but Flo Payet genuinely nearly died on the second of the 90fts, how he rode this out I'm not quite sure

Big send for Gee into the finish arena

The relief of getting your first race run under your belt in over a year and only your second full run in that time

16th today for David McMillan

Crowds gathered at the step-up

Vinny T is just as capable of smashing through the rocks as he is at throwing back flips

This kid wore the right hat for the right day

Chris Cumming loves the little whip/tweak off of the big drop

Not sure Jim Monro was quite ready for this

This section of track is just absolutely flat out through shelly rock

Ronan Dunne carving across the rock showing the crowd that Irish National Champ sleeve

Is there anything that Jackson Goldstone can't do?

Wheelie across the line into first place for Jackson Goldstone

I'm not quite sure he could believe he took the win on his maiden Hardline

Not the afternoon Charlie Hatton wanted but he survived to fight another day

Steve Peat giving the young gun some props

Big fist pump for Grandad, not the afternoon Adam had planned. Just means he'll have to come back next year

Jackson can't believe what he is seeing, with Bernard Kerr going over the bars in the upper wood section

FMD Canyon racing's Phoebe Gale was in attendance drifting around and having a good look at all the features. Could we see Phoebe at a Hardline in the future? Who knows.

Gee looked in the zone before mornings practice

Jess Blewitt made sure to congratulate Jackson on his win

I'm not sure who was more gutted, Meg Whyte or Adam Brayton after his crash at the top of the course

As you do when you're jumping 90ft doubles, just a casual one-hander.

This win meant a lot to this young man

How does this guy not have a factory ride? A third place this year for Taylor Vernon and he could wrap up the British National Series as well next weekend

Safe to say Jackson was stoked with the win

Second place for Joe Smith. Joe's ridden Hardline so many times he's like part of the furniture, but it's great to see Joe up on the podium

Your top 3 finishers of Hardline 2022

Your winning bike

Thibault Laly wasn't afraid to send it over the 90footers

Nosing in over the road gap

Gee launching across the road gap

The signing session was pretty popular with all the fans

Ronan Dunne forgot to take his number off from Val di Sole

It's amazing to see the support between all of these riders

Bernard Kerr managed to somehow get to the bottom despite two nasty crashes this weekend

Possibly the most extreme Red Bull Hardline ever went down this weekend. Sit back and enjoy some incredible riding on an equally incredible track.