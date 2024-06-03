Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2024

This week's been tough on bikes and bodies, and the signs are starting to show. A quick visit to the body shop.

Blenki and Brannigan sharing lines. More line sharing amongst these two.

Hannah Bergemann pondering what could have been if they'd just had a little more time to ride.

Lots of waiting around this afternoon, and lots of time to dial things in for race runs.

Sam Gale getting things going.

Ronan Dunne never put a wheel wrong.

It wasn't TommyG's weekend.

Matt Jones and his brother Jono both suffered unfortunate flats in their race runs.

Brook Macdonald finished just outside the top 10.

As if the 90 feet doubles weren't hard enough, Matteo Iniguez & Thibault Laly wanted to try them side by side.

BrenDog folding one flat over the big doubles.

Don't go chasing waterfalls, jump them.

Brendan Fairclough's never too far outside the top 10. 15th for his efforts here in the Dyfi Valley.

Gee Atherton wasn't allowed to race here, but spent the week punching laps anyway.

Craig Evans won here in 2017 on a very different looking day to this, but knows what's required to do well regardless.

Every time you point a camera at Sam Gale he's leaking style.

VinnyT went down hard in the rocks above the road gap, costing him a lot of time.

Theo Erlangsen got a flat in the first 20 meters of the track, but will be sure to win the afterparty to make up for it.

Adam Brayton was the first man down the hill today thanks to mechanical in seeding (Thank god for no seeding or qualifying issues here), and got to enjoy a long ride in the hot seat.

Edgar earnt rider of the week here with big style and big speed.

Bernard Kerr's wanted redemption here in Wales since Jackson Goldstone pipped him in 2022.

Ronan Dunne put two and half seconds into Bernard in seeding, asserting his dominance on the Hardline series this year.

Bernard Kerr knew the task at hand wasn't a small one, and was going to have to give it everything.

George Brannigan over the road gap.

After his third place finish in Tasmania, George Brannigan knew he had what was needed to win.

Alex Storr slotted in 14th.

The Bulldog was right at home on such a gnarly track.

10th for Harry Molloy.

Sam Hockenhull shooting across the crowd.

Matteo Iniguez rode strong all week, finishing out his week in Wales in 5th.

Charlie Hatton wanted to better his 4th place seeding, even if it was only by once place.

SammyG knew he had the pace for a top five result here, but a crash in the upper-steeps dashed all hopes of that.

Blenki was on pace here, but a mechanical cost him a good result too.

Juanfer Velez surprised everyone here with his third place seeding, then went and back it up in finals.

Brannigan qualified well with a solid 5th place, but said he made a few too many mistakes in his race run and had to settle for 9th.

Charlie Hatton wanted more here, but will have to go looking for it in Leogang.

A nervous 4 minutes for Bernard, waiting to see if he'd done enough today to keep a hard-charging Irishman at bay.

He's gone and Dunne it, in his typical full-send style.

Your 2024 Red Bull Hardline Wales Podium.

It's almost as if Ronan enjoys a shoey.

Edgar Briole, rider of the week in Wales.

Thanks Wales.

It's only taken twelve months, but we've finally had the Hardline we all wanted. A dry, sunny weekend in Wales, and the gnarliest track so far fit for celebrating the decade.The crowds turned out in force here this weekend to watch the action unfold on the side of this gnarly hillside high in the Dyfi Valley. The track went from strength to strength throughout the week, drying out perfectly for Sunday's big show. And what a big show it was, in what many are calling the best Hardline yet.Unfortunately for the ladies, the slow start to the week caught up with them, with full runs having to have been completed before seeding runs on Saturday if they wanted to compete in the live show. With the winds and mud earlier in the week, practice sessions were cut short to avoid damage to the track, and it came at the expense of those extra few runs they needed to tick off the last few features and unlock the full course.With the addition of the Tasmanian round earlier this year, it set the stage for a strong battle at the top, with Ronan Dunne and Bernard Kerr fighting for that top step. Bernard made no secret that he thinks he can win here on any given day, disappointed with last year's cancellation and hungry for redemption. Ronan's has been on a tear since his Hardline win in Tasmania though, and wasn't going to let anyone get in his way of doing the double.