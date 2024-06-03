Finals Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2024

It's only taken twelve months, but we've finally had the Hardline we all wanted. A dry, sunny weekend in Wales, and the gnarliest track so far fit for celebrating the decade.
The crowds turned out in force here this weekend to watch the action unfold on the side of this gnarly hillside high in the Dyfi Valley. The track went from strength to strength throughout the week, drying out perfectly for Sunday's big show. And what a big show it was, in what many are calling the best Hardline yet.
Unfortunately for the ladies, the slow start to the week caught up with them, with full runs having to have been completed before seeding runs on Saturday if they wanted to compete in the live show. With the winds and mud earlier in the week, practice sessions were cut short to avoid damage to the track, and it came at the expense of those extra few runs they needed to tick off the last few features and unlock the full course.
With the addition of the Tasmanian round earlier this year, it set the stage for a strong battle at the top, with Ronan Dunne and Bernard Kerr fighting for that top step. Bernard made no secret that he thinks he can win here on any given day, disappointed with last year's cancellation and hungry for redemption. Ronan's has been on a tear since his Hardline win in Tasmania though, and wasn't going to let anyone get in his way of doing the double.
Lots of waiting around this afternoon, and lots of time to dial things in for race runs.
He's gone and Dunne it, in his typical full-send style.
Imagine if the DH WC was streamed by RB, the sport would immediately get a greater, global audience! And Warner's hype combined with Tahnée's insights made an excellent mix.
Oh, right - what a strange feeling to just open youtube and voilà, there is the stream. No VPN, no frustration, just joy of watching.
And hat off to Granddad. First down the track and his time was a real nailbiter!
Was the women category cut short because of the tight time window or what did happen?