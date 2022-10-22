Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 22, 2022
by Nathan Hughes  


TITLE
Photo Epic
FINALS
REDBULL RAMPAGE 2022 - VIRGIN - UTAH
Photography by Andy Vathis and Nathan Hughes


Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Head torches and phone lights were seen scrambling up and down as teams hurried to put final touches on their lines and features. Less than a handful of riders had even completed a full lap and with finals bumped up by 30 minutes to make up for approaching afternoon gusts, the pressure was really on. Lucky enough pressure and stress management is a real area of expertise for your typical Rampage athlete.

The weather played fair as the first drop time quickly came and went. Rider after rider brought some jaw-dropping displays of skill and fearlessness. Huge flips and spins going down, some barely practiced more than once, most never linked together. 'First try finals' was the motto of this morning.

With first runs behind us, Brett Rheeder led Szymon Godziek, and Brandon Semenuk after a flawless and intricate run on his single-crown Commencal. Godziek himself put on a massive display on the lower half of the course and Semenuk opened up his run straight down the middle shoot with an acid-drop and tossed an unbelievable bar-spin over his terrifying canyon gap transfer.

Ultimately, this year's event would be cut at the knees due to wind, with the official statement made after riders opted out of their second runs for fear of being blown off the mountainside. Another year, another phenomenal masterclass in athleticism and heroics for the books, albeit slightly condensed. Bring on 2023; we will miss the desert and this mind-blowing showdown.

Legends morning commute.
Legends morning commute.

The day kicked off way before any light shown into the amphitheatre.
The day kicked off way before any light shone into the amphitheatre.

Cool guys don t look at explosions or sunrises. TVS arrives for work.
Cool guys don't look at explosions or sunrises. TVS arrives for work.

Don t stray off your line for 8 reasons.
8 reasons riders shouldn't stray off their line.

Brandon Semenuk wasting no time with his morning stretches.
Brandon Semenuk wasting no time with his morning stretches.

First light creeping in.
First light creeping in.

Fast and loose for Rampage returner Carson Storch after his big crash at the 21 event.
Fast and loose for Rampage returner, Carson Storch, after his broken collarbone at the '21 event.

The Kelly McGarry Spirit award went to TVS for his incredible comeback to Rampage a year after his horrific crash.
The Kelly McGarry Spirit award went to TVS for his incredible comeback to Rampage a year after his horrific crash.

Szymon Godziek calm and collected going into battle. He would put down one of the craziest runs to date.
Szymon Godziek calm and collected going into battle. He would put down one of the craziest runs to date.

William Robert carving his way out of the shoot.
William Robert carving his way out of the shoot.

First time Rampager Alex Volokov was killing his debut in the desert but an overshoot pioneering the lengthy gap at the end of his line meant he wouldn t be able to compete in the big show. He ll be back.
First-time Rampager, Alex Volokhov, was killing his debut in the desert, but an overshoot pioneering the lengthy gap at the end of his line meant he wouldn't be able to compete in the big show. He'll be back.

In the last minutes of practice Kurt Sorge met a similar fate to Volokov testing the huge gap at the end of their line tagging the bank on the left side and tweaking his shoulder.
In the last minutes of practice, Kurt Sorge met a similar fate to Volokhov testing the huge gap at the end of their line; tagging the bank on the left side and tweaking his shoulder.

Redemption is sweet on the second attempt for Kurt Sorge.
Redemption is sweet on the second attempt for Kurt Sorge.

Style bosses old school and new.
Style bosses old school and new.

Tommy G is always good for fifth and this year was no different with another strong showing on the podium.
Tommy G is always good for fifth and this year was no different with another strong showing on the podium.

Rise and shine for freeride Friday. The World s best freeriders head to the top after the morning meeting.
Rise and shine for freeride Friday. The World's best freeriders head to the top after the morning meeting.

Rampage newcomer Dylan Stark with the biggest tuck-no-hander of the event by some margin.
Rampage newcomer, Dylan Stark, with the biggest tuck-no-hander of the event by some margin.

Dylan Stark tabling over his unique quarter pipe feature at the very bottom of the mountain.
Stark tabling over his unique quarter pipe feature at the very bottom of the mountain.

TVS charging straight down the belly of the beast.
TVS charging straight down the belly of the beast.

Veteran champ Kurt Sorge going big but not landing on the podium for this year.
Veteran champ, Kurt Sorge, going big but not landing on the podium for this year.

Carson Storch whipping out of the huge hip after the even bigger flat drop.
Carson Storch whipping out of the huge hip after the even bigger flat drop.

Wingsuit warriors inbound.
Wingsuit warriors inbound.

Tommy G backing into his enormous step-down for another top result.
Tommy G backing into his enormous step-down for another top result.

Where s the tip .
Where's 'the tip'? Brett Tippie is there somewhere.

Textbook superman extension from Lacondeguy.
Textbook superman extension from Lacondeguy.

DJ Brandt spotting the landing on the hip.
DJ Brandt spotting the landing on the hip.

Cam Zink with a lofty 360 down an alternate that is shared by more than a couple others.
Cam Zink with a lofty 360 down an alternate that is shared by more than a couple of others.

T-Mac never got his second chance to pull his run together at his 10th Rampage faulering before the Gee Atherton transfer.
T-Mac never got his second chance to pull his run together at his10th Rampage, faltering before the Gee Atherton transfer that closed out his line.

Jaxson Riddle lives for style and has the Rampage hardware to prove it for the second year in a row.
Jaxson Riddle lives for style and has the Rampage hardware to prove it for the second year in a row.

Ethan Nell flat spinning midway down his course.
Ethan Nell flat spinning midway down his course.

Andreu Lacondeguy stretching way out on the bottom feature after a savage run.
Andreu Lacondeguy stretching way out on the bottom feature after a savage run.

Could this really be the final Rampage for rider hype-master and crowd favorite Andreu Lacondeguy He says so...
Could this really be the final Rampage for rider hype-master and crowd favorite, Andreu Lacondeguy? He says so...

Props to Robert for making a splash at his first Rampage. His style was incredible.
Props to Robert for making a splash at his first Rampage. His style was incredible.

Spot Reed Boggs on a tear.
Spot Reed Boggs on a tear.

Reed Boggs threw a mind melting huge backflip down his drop just above the last few dirt jumps.
Boggs threw a mind-melting huge backflip down his drop just above the last few dirt jumps.

Boggs inverted.
Boggs inverted.

Boggs chucking another hefty flip and flying into fourth place backing up his podium finish last time around.
Chucking another hefty flip and flying into fourth place, backing up his podium finish last time around.

Brandon Semenuk dropping acid to open his run. Mental.
Brandon Semenuk dropping acid to open his run. Mental.

Semenuk bridging his canyon gap with a bar spin.
Semenuk bridging his canyon gap with a bar spin.

The Don doing things.
The Don doing things.

Semenuk wondering what could have been had he had that second run.
Semenuk wondering what could have been had he had that second run.

360 drop right into a second drop before the canyon Szymon Godziek was on a tear.
360 drop right into a second drop before the canyon, Godziek was on a tear.

70 feet tip to tip. Szymon Godziek tipping the hat to McGazza for second place.
70 feet tip to tip. Tipping the hat to McGazza for second place.

Godziek upside down over the massive canyon gap and sticks the landing clean.
Upside down over the massive canyon gap and sticking the landing totally clean.

A total mad man Szymon Godziek can only go up from here.
A total mad man, Szymon Godziek can only go up from here.

A massive tail whip on the lower step down from Brett Rheeder. His run stood as the benchmark for the day and deservedly so.
A massive tail whip on the lower step down from Brett Rheeder. His run stood as the benchmark for the day and deservedly so.

Good luck getting that through airport security.
Some more really awkward carry-on for Brett Rheeder.

And then there were 3. Single crowns are here again and winning Redbull Rampage back to back.
And then there were 3. Single crowns are here again and winning Redbull Rampage back to back.

Tommy G congratulates Rheeder on his W.
Tommy G congratulates Rheeder on his W.

Top of the pile for Rampage 22 - Rheeder Godziek and Semenuk.
Top of the pile for Rampage '22 - Rheeder, Godziek and Semenuk.

The champagne pairs well with red dust in these parts.
The champagne pairs well with red dust in these parts.

That s two wins now for Brett Rheeder.
That's two wins now for Brett Rheeder and they couldn't be more deserved. The humble and hard-working super-talent now has the three-peat on the table headed to next year's event.

Redbull Rampage 2022 done and dusted.
Redbull Rampage 2022 done and dusted.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
93800 views
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
75713 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
75076 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
73115 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
44461 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
42528 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
41297 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
39965 views

7 Comments

  • 6 1
 The judges must have been playing with their fidget spinners during Lacondeguy's run
  • 1 1
 ROBBED YOU HEAR ME? ROBBED!
  • 3 1
 The judging and wind always kill the vibe. During Andreu's run, I was stoked. Then the score came in. Szymon had me on the edge of my seat and he should have won, what a bummer his score was. And then the wind made everything even worse
  • 2 0
 How about any former rampage riders get to vote for the podium after the contest ends. No more live judging, no scores, just top 3.
  • 3 0
 Best wishes to Kyle. Get well soon.
  • 1 3
 Best thing about Rampage are the photos. Everything else is just mediocre. No spectators, a bad live coverage, to dependant of wind, bad scoring, bad comentators, it basicaly is an event for a few happy few who profit from it. You can even see the "heros" themselfs are losing interestd. Look at Tommy G, Andrew and some more. They are disgusted but play the game for the sake of exposure and money. I can not understand the hype. And I have seen them all since the beginning. The most fun thing was Cedric riding in a costume and the few racers that came to kick the freeriders arse.
  • 2 0
 Lacondeguy robbed.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009695
Mobile Version of Website