Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Head torches and phone lights were seen scrambling up and down as teams hurried to put final touches on their lines and features. Less than a handful of riders had even completed a full lap and with finals bumped up by 30 minutes to make up for approaching afternoon gusts, the pressure was really on. Lucky enough pressure and stress management is a real area of expertise for your typical Rampage athlete.
The weather played fair as the first drop time quickly came and went. Rider after rider brought some jaw-dropping displays of skill and fearlessness. Huge flips and spins going down, some barely practiced more than once, most never linked together. 'First try finals' was the motto of this morning.
With first runs behind us, Brett Rheeder led Szymon Godziek, and Brandon Semenuk after a flawless and intricate run on his single-crown Commencal. Godziek himself put on a massive display on the lower half of the course and Semenuk opened up his run straight down the middle shoot with an acid-drop and tossed an unbelievable bar-spin over his terrifying canyon gap transfer.
Ultimately, this year's event would be cut at the knees due to wind, with the official statement made after riders opted out of their second runs for fear of being blown off the mountainside. Another year, another phenomenal masterclass in athleticism and heroics for the books, albeit slightly condensed. Bring on 2023; we will miss the desert and this mind-blowing showdown.
