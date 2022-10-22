Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Legends morning commute.

The day kicked off way before any light shone into the amphitheatre.

Cool guys don't look at explosions or sunrises. TVS arrives for work.

8 reasons riders shouldn't stray off their line.

Brandon Semenuk wasting no time with his morning stretches.

First light creeping in.

Fast and loose for Rampage returner, Carson Storch, after his broken collarbone at the '21 event.

The Kelly McGarry Spirit award went to TVS for his incredible comeback to Rampage a year after his horrific crash.

Szymon Godziek calm and collected going into battle. He would put down one of the craziest runs to date.

William Robert carving his way out of the shoot.

First-time Rampager, Alex Volokhov, was killing his debut in the desert, but an overshoot pioneering the lengthy gap at the end of his line meant he wouldn't be able to compete in the big show. He'll be back.

In the last minutes of practice, Kurt Sorge met a similar fate to Volokhov testing the huge gap at the end of their line; tagging the bank on the left side and tweaking his shoulder.

Redemption is sweet on the second attempt for Kurt Sorge.

Style bosses old school and new.

Tommy G is always good for fifth and this year was no different with another strong showing on the podium.

Rise and shine for freeride Friday. The World's best freeriders head to the top after the morning meeting.

Rampage newcomer, Dylan Stark, with the biggest tuck-no-hander of the event by some margin.

Stark tabling over his unique quarter pipe feature at the very bottom of the mountain.

TVS charging straight down the belly of the beast.

Veteran champ, Kurt Sorge, going big but not landing on the podium for this year.

Carson Storch whipping out of the huge hip after the even bigger flat drop.

Wingsuit warriors inbound.

Tommy G backing into his enormous step-down for another top result.

Where's 'the tip'? Brett Tippie is there somewhere.

Textbook superman extension from Lacondeguy.

DJ Brandt spotting the landing on the hip.

Cam Zink with a lofty 360 down an alternate that is shared by more than a couple of others.

T-Mac never got his second chance to pull his run together at his10th Rampage, faltering before the Gee Atherton transfer that closed out his line.

Jaxson Riddle lives for style and has the Rampage hardware to prove it for the second year in a row.

Ethan Nell flat spinning midway down his course.

Andreu Lacondeguy stretching way out on the bottom feature after a savage run.

Could this really be the final Rampage for rider hype-master and crowd favorite, Andreu Lacondeguy? He says so...

Props to Robert for making a splash at his first Rampage. His style was incredible.

Spot Reed Boggs on a tear.

Boggs threw a mind-melting huge backflip down his drop just above the last few dirt jumps.

Boggs inverted.

Chucking another hefty flip and flying into fourth place, backing up his podium finish last time around.

Brandon Semenuk dropping acid to open his run. Mental.

Semenuk bridging his canyon gap with a bar spin.

The Don doing things.

Semenuk wondering what could have been had he had that second run.

360 drop right into a second drop before the canyon, Godziek was on a tear.

70 feet tip to tip. Tipping the hat to McGazza for second place.

Upside down over the massive canyon gap and sticking the landing totally clean.

A total mad man, Szymon Godziek can only go up from here.

A massive tail whip on the lower step down from Brett Rheeder. His run stood as the benchmark for the day and deservedly so.

Some more really awkward carry-on for Brett Rheeder.

And then there were 3. Single crowns are here again and winning Redbull Rampage back to back.

Tommy G congratulates Rheeder on his W.

Top of the pile for Rampage '22 - Rheeder, Godziek and Semenuk.

The champagne pairs well with red dust in these parts.

That's two wins now for Brett Rheeder and they couldn't be more deserved. The humble and hard-working super-talent now has the three-peat on the table headed to next year's event.

Redbull Rampage 2022 done and dusted.

Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Head torches and phone lights were seen scrambling up and down as teams hurried to put final touches on their lines and features. Less than a handful of riders had even completed a full lap and with finals bumped up by 30 minutes to make up for approaching afternoon gusts, the pressure was really on. Lucky enough pressure and stress management is a real area of expertise for your typical Rampage athlete.The weather played fair as the first drop time quickly came and went. Rider after rider brought some jaw-dropping displays of skill and fearlessness. Huge flips and spins going down, some barely practiced more than once, most never linked together. 'First try finals' was the motto of this morning.With first runs behind us, Brett Rheeder led Szymon Godziek, and Brandon Semenuk after a flawless and intricate run on his single-crown Commencal. Godziek himself put on a massive display on the lower half of the course and Semenuk opened up his run straight down the middle shoot with an acid-drop and tossed an unbelievable bar-spin over his terrifying canyon gap transfer.Ultimately, this year's event would be cut at the knees due to wind, with the official statement made after riders opted out of their second runs for fear of being blown off the mountainside. Another year, another phenomenal masterclass in athleticism and heroics for the books, albeit slightly condensed. Bring on 2023; we will miss the desert and this mind-blowing showdown.