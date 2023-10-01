Finals Photo Epic: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Snowshoe never fails to deliver drama as the rough, wild and greasy course brought amazing moments throughout the week with an incredible day of elite racing on Saturday showing just how great downhill racing can be when the world's best are pushing the limits.
Erice Van Leuven backed up a dominant qualifying performance putting together an impeccable finals run to lead the Junior Women by almost six seconds. The World Champ was back on top in Snowshoe as she bested Transition Factory Racing's Taylor Ostgaard and Valentina Roa Sanchez.
It was four wins in a row for Ryan Pinkerton as he not only took a victory on home soil but he also wrapped up the 2023 overall series title. Evan Medcalf ran a close race to Ryan, ending the day 0.327 seconds back in 2nd. Mylann Falquet completed the top three Junior Men, 1.964 seconds off Ryan's pace.
Marine Cabirou secured back-to-back World Cup wins as she pulled ahead of overall standings rival Nina Hoffmann by 0.344 seconds. Vali Höll kept things calm and controlled to go over the line in third place and secure the 2023 overall series champion title. While the series winner has been decided we still have a close fight for second place as Marine Cabirou carries the momentum of two wins into a final showdown with Nina Hoffmann.
Elite men's racing doesn't get much better than this as Oisin O Callaghan secures a wild first elite win by 0.496 seconds producing an incredible moment as the cameras caught his moment of disbelief when he realised he was the winner. Ronan Dunne also laid down an amazing run to create an Ireland one-two finish. Dakotah Norton couldn't quite get a win on home soil but he leaves the seventh round with another top result.
The riders and teams will be quickly packing up the pits as they head off to Mont Sainte Anne for the conclusion of the 2023 series.
