Finals Photo Epic - Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021

Glorious Sik Mik stretching out a penultimate no-hander for the fans.

Andrew Shandro whispering the Rampage lines in Chuck's ear on his last lap before finals.

Jackson Goldstone heads back up the hill after his last practice run earlier this morning.

Goldstone not only looks unstoppable he truly is at this point; already running away with the junior overall today.

Siel Van der Verlden has had many highs and lows this season, but this Snowshoe Round 5 podium will be one all time high.

Phoebe Gale took second place in junior women.

First World Cup podium for Tristan Lemire. P3 for the promising Canadian.

Jordan Williams keeps it low on course to his first World Cup win.

Williams in disbelief after taking his first win here in the Southeast.

Izabella Yankova shutting down the junior womens show just one more time; this time with 5 seconds to spare.

Your top 3 junior men: 1st Jordan Williams 2nd Jackson Goldstone 3rd Tristan Lemire.

Your top 3 junior women: 1st Izabella Yankova 2nd Phoebe Gale 3rd Siel van der Velden.

Reigning supreme for 2021; Canadian MTB prodigy, Jackson Goldstone.

Tahnee Seagrave onto the last spot of the podium.

Marine Cabirou in her thoughts prior to her race run. She's won here before and knows what it takes.

Cabirou dominated here back in 2019 so it was no surprise to see her hit the podium again, albeut 5.7 seconds shy of the win.

Just off the podium in 6th for Eleonora Farina.

Kailey Skelton take the last spot in the top 10 on home soil.

Balanche getting low and smashing out another second place performance.

Vali Holl focused and ready for today's showdown.

Gripping and ripping on the formerly dreaded 'final turn'.

Myriam Nicole seemed to be on course for another big win before disaster struck in the lower rocks.

Disbelief. Vali Hoell hasn't had the season her or anyone expected but she's kept working away and was rewarded today.

Nicole breaks the beam with the damage already evident on the timing board.

Myriam Nicole checks the clock. Despite her crash, she'd finish on the podium.

Strong sportswomanship between these rivals and friends.

Victory number one of how many?

Vali ecstatic to take her very first elite World Cup win.

Your Women's Elite podium: 1st Vali Holl, 2nd Camille Balanche, 3rd Marine Cabirou, 4th Myriam Nicole, and 5th Tahnee Seagrave

Congratulations VH.

Vali enjoying another round of champagne, but you bet this one tastes better.

The weather began to change as the race crept closer, thankfully the rain held off until after the race.

Greg Minnaar decided to try to shut out the pain after taking a nasty spill in yesterday's qualie. Unfortunately, he only made it to the first sections of woods before pulling the plug.

Charlie Harrison has been working his way back from injury and was rewarded with a top 10 finish today.

Matt Walker less than half a second off the podium today.

Isak Leivsson couldn't wait for Rampage next month to try this.

It did not go as planned, possibly because many struggled to clear the jump in the first place.

Mark Wallace launches the final jump as moody skies roll over the hills surrounding Snowshoe.

Wallace pushing through the finish line and earned himself fifth. That's two podiums this year with one race left.

Wallace kept it tidy today. His low profile demeanour speaks volumes when he's on pace.

Number one American put in a valiant assault on the top steps but missed by one. Norton will be out for revenge on Saturday.

Reece Wilson's tuck came in handy as he crossed the line just 0.032 up on Bruni.

Although he didn't take the win today was still a good day for Loris Vergier as he closes in on overall leader Daprela.

Loris Vergier held the hot seat for quite some time until Bruni had an answer for him.

Vergier battered and bruised after his qualifying crash yesterday.

The tension on the hot seat was building with every passing rider.

Benoit Coulanges giving his all, but settling just outside the top 10.

It's not over yet here in West Virginia for the French champ chasing his first win.

Loic Bruni laid down a strong run and went into the hot seat comfortably but it wasn't to be as Wilson just pipped him to the top spot.

The tuck that took Loic to within 0.032 of the win.

There wasn't much of a crowd on a Wednesday, but at least Baldy the eagle came to see what all the fuss was about.

Fastest qualifier Finn Iles didn't quite have enough for victory today.

Nervous moments in the hot seat for Reece Wilson.

Iles, was just out of touch and would finish fourth.

Bruni consoles and congratulates the last man down the mountain on his podium finish.

The moment a dream became reality.

Lost in the last split, Finn is grateful of his second chance on the perfect run for the 2021 season.

The 'W' just starting to sink in.

Your top male speed demons for race one of two here in West Virginia.

Reece Wilson gets to spray that World Cup winner's champagne for the very first time.

Done and dusted. Until tomorrow at least when, unbelievably, the madness begins over again for the final World Cup of the year on race course number two here in Snowshoe.

Double debutant winners came out swinging in Snowshoe this afternoon as both Vali Höll and Reece Wilson notched up their very first elite World Cup wins in some dramatic circumstances. Heating things up after a cautious podium performance in Switzerland, Vali went into the hot seat by close to five seconds before a nervous wait while last women down the hill Myriam Nicole got stuck into her run. Unfortunately for Nicole it unravelled with a crash in the lower rocks which guaranteed what will surely be the first of many Valentina Höll victories. Still it was enough for the series leader to land on the podium alongside Balanche, Cabirou and Seagrave.The big news in the men's race was overall leader Thibaut Daprela's no score after a big crash in his race run, allowing his closest challenger, Loris Vergier, to close to within 46 points setting up a tasty showdown on Saturday. Vergier himself was a favourite for the race win, but it was his teammate Reece Wilson who stole the show, sneaking ahead of Loic Bruni by the very smallest of margins to add a World Cup win to his repertoire. The men's podium was covered by only just more than a single second with Wallace fifth, Iles fourth, Vergier third, Bruni second and Wilson in first. Meanwhile in the juniors, Izabella Yankova and Jordan Williams took top honours as the attention now switches to the second race in Snowshoe and the final one of the 2021 series. Rain is in the forecast and numerous track switch-ups should keep those outcomes nice and unpredictable.