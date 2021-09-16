Finals Photo Epic - Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021

Double debutant winners came out swinging in Snowshoe this afternoon as both Vali Höll and Reece Wilson notched up their very first elite World Cup wins in some dramatic circumstances. Heating things up after a cautious podium performance in Switzerland, Vali went into the hot seat by close to five seconds before a nervous wait while last women down the hill Myriam Nicole got stuck into her run. Unfortunately for Nicole it unravelled with a crash in the lower rocks which guaranteed what will surely be the first of many Valentina Höll victories. Still it was enough for the series leader to land on the podium alongside Balanche, Cabirou and Seagrave.
The big news in the men's race was overall leader Thibaut Daprela's no score after a big crash in his race run, allowing his closest challenger, Loris Vergier, to close to within 46 points setting up a tasty showdown on Saturday. Vergier himself was a favourite for the race win, but it was his teammate Reece Wilson who stole the show, sneaking ahead of Loic Bruni by the very smallest of margins to add a World Cup win to his repertoire. The men's podium was covered by only just more than a single second with Wallace fifth, Iles fourth, Vergier third, Bruni second and Wilson in first. Meanwhile in the juniors, Izabella Yankova and Jordan Williams took top honours as the attention now switches to the second race in Snowshoe and the final one of the 2021 series. Rain is in the forecast and numerous track switch-ups should keep those outcomes nice and unpredictable.
