Finals Photo Epic - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

World Cup finals days have been ones to watch this year and on this hot, sunny West Virginian Saturday, we were in for a treat. Despite deep skies, the course remained in the sodden and battered state created by the last deluges of precipitation plus bikes. As trust grew quickly in the open, many found out the hard way that the rocks were very much not to be trusted. Today was about survival at speed. Risk would be rewarded handsomely yet only a lucky few would reap the benefits without blowing catastrophically. The grim start to the week absolutely annihilated a track where flow and maintenance of speed is so key and revival of full July heat wasn’t doing anyone favours.
It was a Canadian sweep for the two morning races. Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone took their respective wins in impressive fashion before the Elites took centre stage. The track was a slick mess by the afternoon allotting for high dramatic moments. Myriam Nicole all but had it in the bag, twice. She went down more than once in her run yet somehow managed to take command of the hot seat until Camille Balanche had her say. The men’s final was a nail-biter until the very end. Green splits were seen flying up on the board then just as quickly turning red by the next sector. Ronan Dunne stayed true to his amazing qualifying result and found himself on the podium for the first time. Amaury Pierron had the last laugh, overcoming a 1.8-second deficit to take the win across the line in yet another amazing and literally show-stopping performance.
I dont want to take anything away from the riders but Kerr, Kolb, Aimy and Ronan scored a career best and only the almighty Amaury was able to best them by 0.4 sec.