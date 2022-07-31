Finals Photo Epic - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Amaury Pierron studying lines right up until the last opportunity. Long story short; it worked out.

Despite a day of hot sun, conditions stayed thoroughly sub-optimal down to the very last man.

Finals morning and still so much to figure out on this muddy monstrosity of a track.

Jackson Goldstone adding yet another notch to his win tally.

Another win for Jackson Goldstone after an incredible run.

Young Canadian, Tegan Cruz, again lands himself on the junior men's podium.

A strong second place for Pinkbike's Aimi Kenyon.

Izabela Yankova returning to the junior girl's podium in third.

The girls comforting Phoebe Gale after a crash took her out of contention.

Sebastian Holguin Villa laid down a heater of a run into third place in junior men.

Canada's Gracey Hemstreet coming in hot for another win this season.

Hemstreet is still leading the overall headed to Mont Sainte Anne next week.

Your Junior Women's podium - 1st Gracey Hemstreet, 2nd Aimi Kenyon, and 3rd Izabela Yankova

Snowshoe's quickest junior men.

Big day on the hill for Monika Hrastnik placing fifth.

Mille Johnset with a solid ride into seventh.

9th place on home soil for Anna Newkirk.

Vali Holl was a double winner here last year in much different conditions. She'd finish fourth on this wet track.

Third place for Nina Hoffmann despite a crash.

A roller coaster of a run for Myriam Nicole. She had green splits all the way down even after finding the floor twice.

The dirt on the jersey tells the tale, as they say.

Fully unstoppable once again; Balanche.

If those splits could talk. What a run for Camille Balanche.

Camille Balanche emphatically backs up her fastest qualifying time.

Another win for Camille Balanche, her grip on the 2022 overall ever strengthening.

What an insane afternoon for these two competitors.

Camille Balanche takes the win in front of Myriam Nicole, Nina Hoffmann, Vali Holl and Monika Hrastnik.

Why drink out the bottle when you have a shoe?

Sections exposed to the sun did their best to heal in time for elite men, but it was a long way from dry in any section of the woods.

Chiller chairs between stressful runs in the mud.

Matteo Iniguez looks back on a career-best 13th finish.

David Trummer scores his season-best place of 19th.

Laurie Greenland pitted and committed for 7th.

A valiant effort from Bristol's finest, but Greenland couldn't quite creep onto the podium.

Finn Iles has only missed the podium two other times this year, one of which he was sidelined with an injury. He'd go just inside the top ten.

The clouds finally parted and we were treated to a dry day of racing although conditions were still slick in spots.

Loris Vergier was on a strong run before his crash, it would have been very interesting to see where he'd ended up if he'd kept it upright. A mere top ten will have to do.

Just off the podium for Danny Hart in 6th.

Hart rip-roaring into the hot seat with only a few riders left on the hill.

At least he's got his helmet on.

Aaron Gwin was the highest place American man in 14th.

The conditions could not get any worse. The ruts were so deep that rocks began to deseat with every passing rider.

Man of the match, the 59 plate, Ronan Dunne, backed up his top ten qualifying run and bettered it with a podium. Insane stuff from the young Irishman.

Dunne good. Disbelief for Ronan at what he's just achieved.

Andreas Kolb lunging for the line and onto the podium once more in 2022.

Kolb is seriously making his mark on this 2022 World Cup season.

Austrian moustache power does a proper job yet again.

Another race, another podium for the unbelievable GM.

Bernard Kerr completing the run of a lifetime.

Straight into first place and the stoke for Kerr is impossible to contain.

Somehow 2nd place qualifier, Thibaut Daprela, ran out of luck again here in Snowshoe after his big blow up last season.

Pierron with the gas pedal kicked through the firewall.

Nervous moments in the hot seat as Kerr, Dunne, and Kolb wait to see the damage that Pierron can inflict.

Eruption imminent, Pierron goes fastest on the last split towards the finish.

Amaury Pierron rips over the line to take yet another win. He's the man to beat this season.

Flat on the gound, but cloud nine feelings for Pierron.

That was some spectacle. Kerr and Dunne congratulate an unstoppable Amaury.

Your Men's Elite podium - 1st Amaury Pierron, 2nd Bernard Kerr, 3rd Andreas Kolb, 4th Ronan Dunne and 5th Greg Minnaar

Amaury Pierron soaks the fans.

Thirsty work for the fastest (by downhill bike) man alive.

Sasquatch watch.

Red sky at night, shepherd's delight looking ahead to next week as the circus returns to legendary Mont St Anne for the first time in 3 seasons.

World Cup finals days have been ones to watch this year and on this hot, sunny West Virginian Saturday, we were in for a treat. Despite deep skies, the course remained in the sodden and battered state created by the last deluges of precipitation plus bikes. As trust grew quickly in the open, many found out the hard way that the rocks were very much not to be trusted. Today was about survival at speed. Risk would be rewarded handsomely yet only a lucky few would reap the benefits without blowing catastrophically. The grim start to the week absolutely annihilated a track where flow and maintenance of speed is so key and revival of full July heat wasn’t doing anyone favours.It was a Canadian sweep for the two morning races. Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone took their respective wins in impressive fashion before the Elites took centre stage. The track was a slick mess by the afternoon allotting for high dramatic moments. Myriam Nicole all but had it in the bag, twice. She went down more than once in her run yet somehow managed to take command of the hot seat until Camille Balanche had her say. The men’s final was a nail-biter until the very end. Green splits were seen flying up on the board then just as quickly turning red by the next sector. Ronan Dunne stayed true to his amazing qualifying result and found himself on the podium for the first time. Amaury Pierron had the last laugh, overcoming a 1.8-second deficit to take the win across the line in yet another amazing and literally show-stopping performance.