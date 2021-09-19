Finals Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Holy smokes was this a hard day to get your head around. Just like in 2019, the manner in which things unfolded seemed too far fetched for this World. Coming into the event Commencal Muc-Off team-mates Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Daprela seemed to have a total stranglehold on the overall titles, but over the last few days that grip had weakened, and today it gave out completely. Unbelievably Nicole had a second race run crash, clipping a pedal at the end of the final sprint while going toe to toe with Vali Höll for the win. She'd eventually cross the line in absolute shock and finish 7th, which opened the door for the young Austrian to take the elite overall World Cup victory. Marine Cabirou, Camille Balanche, Tahnee Seagrave, and Nina Hoffmann took the remaining podium spots in the final race of the 2021 season.
In the mens, Daprela's huge qualifying crash yesterday gave Loris Vergier the nod for the series, but a scruffy race run under pressure left him deep in the pack, opening the door for compatriot and ex team-mate Loic Bruni to steal the show and take his second overall title in the most dramatic of circumstances. Troy Brosnan ran Bruni the closest half a second back as Angel Suarez took his best result yet whilst Amaury Pierron returned to the World Cup podium. American Luca Shaw got the loudest cheer of the day riding to the last available spot on the top steps. Snowshoe certainly doesn't seem to do things by halves... Wild and wonderful indeed. Thanks for following through the 2021 season. See you next year!
