Finals Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Line wars the morning of finals. Never before have we seen so many teams timing, filming and milking the track for milliseconds.

Oisin O'Callaghan back in the mix, with a 3rd place at the final stop. Jackson Goldstone with a little Sick Mick flair and into second place.

Jordan Williams makes it 2 out of 2 in Snowshoe.

Saracen's junior star, Williams, makes it two for two.

Two wins in the one week for Williams here in West Virginia. Goldstone takes the junior men's overall in front of Williams and Busquets.

The amazing Izabela Yankova shutting it down just one more time in junior women.

Ella Erickson takes a third-place finish on home soil. Siel Van Der Velden a few seconds back and into second place.

Another dominating performance as we've been accustomed to from Izabela Yankova.

Your women junior podium: 1st Izabela Yankova, 2nd Siel Van Der Velden and 3rd Ella Erickson The junior women's overall podium; Yankova, Gale & Gutoehrle (not present).

Spare a thought for rising star, Jess Blewitt, having such an awful crash at the last race after a brilliant season. Heal up!

Snowshoe sadly brought to a close Emilie Siegenthaler's World Cup career.

No peeking for Mille Johnset on her way to sixth, just off the podium.

Marine Cabirou would end up a couple tenths back in seconds. Tantalisingly close but not quite.

Tahnee's eyes on the prize.

Nina Hoffmann taking the final spot on the podium.

Vali Höll sprints toward the line to take her second elite World Cup victory and her maiden overall title.

Tense moments for Vali as the officials counted down the points. With Myriam not being able to keep it rubber side down over two races, the point race was red hot.

Höll came to Snowshoe without an elite World Cup win to her name. She is now leaving with two and an overall title to go with it.

Myriam was immediately comforted by those on the hotseat and beyond. Gutted is truly an understatement.

A catatonic Nicole in sheer disbelief.

The moment the news broke about the points.

Your women elite podium for Snowshoe Round 6: 1st Vali Höll, 2nd Marine Cabirou, 3rd Camille Balanche, 4th Tahnee Seagrave, and 5th Nina Hoffmann. Two wins here in West Virginia for Vali Höll and the overall title. Lots of champagne is forecasted in the near future for her.

Vali Höll displaces Myriam Nicole at the top of the overall standings in the last race of the season.

What a result on American soil for young San Diego local, Dante Silva. Nothing unlucky about 13th today.

Remi Thirion rounds off his first season with Giant with a run into 8th place.

Andreas Kolb looking relaxed after his final practice run before taking 11th on the day.

Expect to see a lot more of this guy next season. The rumour mill has him pegged for a top team.

Danny Hart couldn't quite match his 2019 heroics, but still took a strong 6th place.

Fans taking a fancy approach to the whole heckling thing. Boxed wine doesn't bode well trackside, however.

Horns for the rowdy baying crowd.

Angel Suarez emerges from the shadow and into the light on his way to a third-place worthy race run.

Suarez gets his best career finish to date.

A fitting farewell no-hander for the legend Sick Mick.

There aren't many riders more exciting to watch than Reece Wilson right now. 7th with no chain for the final split.

Reece Wilson went big off a rocky drop and paid the price with a smashed chain guide and derailed chain.

Luca Shaw doing the business for team America.

The fans were out in force today and treated to an epic day of racing.

Benoit Coulanges rounds off his strong season with another solid top 10 run.

Amaury Pierron putting down the power on his way to fourth place. He had a small bobble which did cost him valuable time.

It wasn't to be today for Loris Vergier, but his time will come.

That's gotta hurt for Vergier. That overall title was right there for the taking.

Troy Brosnan tucking for all he's worth.

Second place for Troy Brosnan just .4 and change back. Snowshoe has a knack for hosting incredible races so far.

2nd place qualifier, Iles, went all out and overcooked it this time. He'll be back with a vengeance.

A fall for Finn Iles had him sitting way off contention. He was a favourite considering how he's been riding all week.

Loic Bruni over the crowds and ready for a charge to the finish. The racing couldn't be any tighter.

Nervous moments for Troy Brosnan on the hot seat as he waits for Loic Bruni to complete his run.

Mashing the pedals after an insane demonstration of power and precision all the way down the hill. Keeping aero or taking off? At Bruni speed it's a risk.

Just like in 2019 the overall title is decided by the last man down the mountain here in Snowshoe.

Loic Bruni takes the win and with it the overall title. Another simply epic season finale in Snowshoe.

Bruni across the line, in the green, and your overall winner. Country roads, we are home.

History repeating; Bruni celebrates a second overall in the Snowshoe finish area.

The French sure carry their heart on their sleeves. Bruni shares a moment with Loris as soon as he's lifted from the ground.

The clamour for Super Bruni scribbles.

Only in his wilder dreams did Loic picture this. Another chunk of crystal for a substantial trophy cabinet.

Luca Shaw making the crowd proud. Bruni leads out Brosnan, Suarez, Pierron and Shaw here in Snowshoe.

How many times have we seen these two beauties blasting the champagne?

Thibaut Daprela made it up onto the overall podium despite his broken foot.

Your top 5 men overall from the 2021 season.

Bruni claims his second overall WC title against the odds.

The fastest team in the World for 2021; Commencal Muc-Off. A massive congratulations to Mick Hannah on his fantastic race career. 20 years of no-handers and staying pinned through it all. Well done, Legend.

Well that was certainly entertaining. We hope the photos this season brought you closer to the action wherever you are.

Until next time, U.S. of A.

Holy smokes was this a hard day to get your head around. Just like in 2019, the manner in which things unfolded seemed too far fetched for this World. Coming into the event Commencal Muc-Off team-mates Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Daprela seemed to have a total stranglehold on the overall titles, but over the last few days that grip had weakened, and today it gave out completely. Unbelievably Nicole had a second race run crash, clipping a pedal at the end of the final sprint while going toe to toe with Vali Höll for the win. She'd eventually cross the line in absolute shock and finish 7th, which opened the door for the young Austrian to take the elite overall World Cup victory. Marine Cabirou, Camille Balanche, Tahnee Seagrave, and Nina Hoffmann took the remaining podium spots in the final race of the 2021 season.In the mens, Daprela's huge qualifying crash yesterday gave Loris Vergier the nod for the series, but a scruffy race run under pressure left him deep in the pack, opening the door for compatriot and ex team-mate Loic Bruni to steal the show and take his second overall title in the most dramatic of circumstances. Troy Brosnan ran Bruni the closest half a second back as Angel Suarez took his best result yet whilst Amaury Pierron returned to the World Cup podium. American Luca Shaw got the loudest cheer of the day riding to the last available spot on the top steps. Snowshoe certainly doesn't seem to do things by halves... Wild and wonderful indeed. Thanks for following through the 2021 season. See you next year!