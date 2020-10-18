Finals Photo Epic: The Battles Rages On - Maribor World Cup DH Round 2

We didn't have to wait long for the second helping of World Cup downhill action in 2020. A mere 2 days after Marine Cabirou and Loris Vergier took the spoils, we were back between the tape on a much drier and faster course which provided some epically close racing throughout the field. The day kicked off with the junior races and it was once again Leona Pierrini and Oisin O'Callaghan who were a class apart, taking the wins in their respective classes by 9 and 6 seconds. Trailing behind Pierrini was Siel Van Der Velden and Ella Erickson whilst O'Callaghan ended up sharing the podium with Nuno Reis and Dante Silva.
When the women began to leave the start hut it was fair to say the like of Cabirou, Seagrave and fastest qualifier Nicole were the hot favourites but it wasn't to be any of their days. It was finally time for Nina Hoffmann's moment in the sun with the German taking her very first World Cup win by close to 2 seconds. She got the better of Cabirou whilst Farina clinched third and Nicole and Hannah rounded off the podium.
The men's race finished off the week's racing in perfect fashion with just a single second separating the podium positions. Loris Vergier held on to take his second win of the week in Maribor, pipping friend and ex-teammate Loic Bruni by just 0.057 seconds... Matt Walker was 0.4 back, Finn Iles 0.8 back and Troy Brosnan a second back. As close as you like. We've now got a week off before the final races of this hectic year take place in Lousa, Portugal.
