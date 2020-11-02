Finals Photo Epic: Thriller - Lousa DH World Cup 2020 Round 4

And though you fight to stay alive, your body starts to shiver; for no mere mortal can resist, the evil of the thriller. What a finale it was here for the fourth and final of the curtailed Covid series. We were lucky on many counts to see these races through and on top of it all, today's final had those 'miracle feels' bringing back Mont Sainte Anne memories of 2017; a race where it seemed all was lost when the weather struck.
Man of the match, young privateer from Scotland, Jamie Edmondson, took to the hotseat early on after a dubious qualifying run. 10th place at the last round was all the warning he could offer top riders as they tried time and again to challenge his time as the heavens opened at the top of the course turning trust into treachery. Consistency king, Troy Brosnan, was the first to show that we might still have a race on our hands, rather than some damp squib to fizzle out in the rain and from there, the Goat, the man in the white vest and Super Bruni himself all had their say.
The women's race was no less exciting, although unaffected by conditions, as we saw Marine Cabirou attacking like never before. She destroyed the pedalling sections and pinned the rest to storm the final round of the season, much as she did at Snowshoe '19. It would be enough to steal the leaders vest back from Myriam Nicole and reign supreme. In the juniors, Dante Silva of the USA took his first win, while UK youth, Ethan Craik, claimed the overall title. World Champ, Lauryne Chappaz took top spot in the junior women, but couldn't stop Leona Pierrini from holding steady for the series.
Lousã delivered everything and more; an amazing course and unpredictable racing that tested riders to their tactical and physical limit. It was one hell of a double-header event. A real Halloween thriller.
