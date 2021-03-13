Finals Photo Epic: Slick Rock - Windrock Tennessee National 2021

It wouldn't be a bike race without a little rain, and it definitely wouldn't be a bike race at Windrock with out a lot of rain. And while the dust was nice while it lasted, it was never really meant to be here in Tennessee.
What started as a sloppy morning ended with a super fast and rapidly drying track in the afternoon for the pro men and women’s races, allowing riders to attack at one hundred percent as they pushed the limits of grip in search of the fastest time. The racing was incredibly close in both classes with some podium places being decided by just fractions of seconds. But when the dirt stopped flying it was Tennessee local Frida Ronning on top for the women and California's Charlie Harrison amongst the men. Kailey Skelton and Mazie Hayden would round out the women's top three, while Dakotah Norton would miss the win in the men's race by just 0.08 to take second with Steve Walton in third. Sadly top qualifier Luca Shaw had a massive crash when a broken chain locked up his rear wheel over the triple jump just within view of the finish line.
Top 5 Results
Pro Women
1st Frida Ronning - 2:56.12
2nd Kailey Skelton - 2:57.48
3rd Mazie Hayden - 3:10.15
4th Caroline Washan - 3:11.00
5th Ella Erickson - 3.15.56
Pro Men
1st Charlie Harrison - 2:23.17
2nd Dakotah Norton - 2.23.25
3rd Steve Walton - 2:25.01
4th Aaron Gwin - 2.25.57
5th Nik Nestoroff - 2:26.46
