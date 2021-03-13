Finals Photo Epic: Slick Rock - Windrock Tennessee National 2021

Mar 13, 2021
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
SLICK ROCK
2021 USA Downhill National Round #1
Windrock Bike Park
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

It wouldn't be a bike race without a little rain, and it definitely wouldn't be a bike race at Windrock with out a lot of rain. And while the dust was nice while it lasted, it was never really meant to be here in Tennessee.

What started as a sloppy morning ended with a super fast and rapidly drying track in the afternoon for the pro men and women’s races, allowing riders to attack at one hundred percent as they pushed the limits of grip in search of the fastest time. The racing was incredibly close in both classes with some podium places being decided by just fractions of seconds. But when the dirt stopped flying it was Tennessee local Frida Ronning on top for the women and California's Charlie Harrison amongst the men. Kailey Skelton and Mazie Hayden would round out the women's top three, while Dakotah Norton would miss the win in the men's race by just 0.08 to take second with Steve Walton in third. Sadly top qualifier Luca Shaw had a massive crash when a broken chain locked up his rear wheel over the triple jump just within view of the finish line.

Top 5 Results

Pro Women
1st Frida Ronning - 2:56.12
2nd Kailey Skelton - 2:57.48
3rd Mazie Hayden - 3:10.15
4th Caroline Washan - 3:11.00
5th Ella Erickson - 3.15.56

Pro Men
1st Charlie Harrison - 2:23.17
2nd Dakotah Norton - 2.23.25
3rd Steve Walton - 2:25.01
4th Aaron Gwin - 2.25.57
5th Nik Nestoroff - 2:26.46

The locals playing in the mud today too
The locals playing in the mud today too

The dust got a bit slippery to start the day
The dust got a bit slippery to start the day


Kids these days...
Kids these days... The grom squad loving the mud


Moody looking forest here in Tennessee
Moody looking forest here in Tennessee


Ella Erickson
Ella Erickson

Neko Mulally
Neko Mulally


Hucking through the whoops
Hucking through the whoops

Kaira Jensen
Kaira Jensen

Junior Mens winner Chris Grice
Junior Mens winner Chris Grice

Dylan Conte
Dylan Conte


Juan Manuel Velez Gonzalez
Juan Manuel Velez Gonzalez

Cole Picchiottino
Cole Picchiottino

Keegan Riley with the leg swag over the final jump
Keegan Riley with the leg swag over the final jump

2nd for Dakotah Norton
2nd for Dakotah Norton

First win of the year for Charlie Harrison
First win of the year for Charlie Harrison

Steve Walton in 3rd
Steve Walton in 3rd

On the podium for Nik Nestoroff
On the podium for Nik Nestoroff

Dylan Maples
Dylan Maples

Caroline Washam
Caroline Washam

3rd for Mazie Hayden
3rd for Mazie Hayden

Ella Erickson
Ella Erickson

Pro Women's winner Frida Ronning
Pro Women's winner Frida Ronning

No missing that shirt in the dark woods
No missing that shirt in the dark woods

Daniel McMaster
Daniel McMaster


Riley Miller
Riley Miller

Dante Silva
Dante Silva

Ben Richter
Ben Richter

Aaron Gwin
Aaron Gwin

Kailey Skelton ended the weekend 2nd
Kailey Skelton ended the weekend 2nd

tucking int the final jump
tucking int the final jump

Cameron Mader
Cameron Mader

Ride The Rock
Ride The Rock

Frida Ronning takes the pro women's win
Frida Ronning takes the pro women's win

Charlie Harrison on top for the pro men
Charlie Harrison on top for the pro men


