Finals Photo Epic: Slick Rock - Windrock Tennessee National 2021

The locals playing in the mud today too

The dust got a bit slippery to start the day

Kids these days... The grom squad loving the mud

Moody looking forest here in Tennessee

Ella Erickson

Neko Mulally

Hucking through the whoops

Kaira Jensen

Junior Mens winner Chris Grice

Dylan Conte

Juan Manuel Velez Gonzalez

Cole Picchiottino

Keegan Riley with the leg swag over the final jump

2nd for Dakotah Norton

First win of the year for Charlie Harrison

Steve Walton in 3rd

On the podium for Nik Nestoroff

Dylan Maples

Caroline Washam

3rd for Mazie Hayden

Ella Erickson

Pro Women's winner Frida Ronning

No missing that shirt in the dark woods

Daniel McMaster

Riley Miller

Dante Silva

Ben Richter

Aaron Gwin

Kailey Skelton ended the weekend 2nd

tucking int the final jump

Cameron Mader

Ride The Rock

Frida Ronning takes the pro women's win

Charlie Harrison on top for the pro men

It wouldn't be a bike race without a little rain, and it definitely wouldn't be a bike race at Windrock with out a lot of rain. And while the dust was nice while it lasted, it was never really meant to be here in Tennessee.What started as a sloppy morning ended with a super fast and rapidly drying track in the afternoon for the pro men and women’s races, allowing riders to attack at one hundred percent as they pushed the limits of grip in search of the fastest time. The racing was incredibly close in both classes with some podium places being decided by just fractions of seconds. But when the dirt stopped flying it was Tennessee local Frida Ronning on top for the women and California's Charlie Harrison amongst the men. Kailey Skelton and Mazie Hayden would round out the women's top three, while Dakotah Norton would miss the win in the men's race by just 0.08 to take second with Steve Walton in third. Sadly top qualifier Luca Shaw had a massive crash when a broken chain locked up his rear wheel over the triple jump just within view of the finish line.Top 5 ResultsPro Women1st Frida Ronning - 2:56.122nd Kailey Skelton - 2:57.483rd Mazie Hayden - 3:10.154th Caroline Washan - 3:11.005th Ella Erickson - 3.15.56Pro Men1st Charlie Harrison - 2:23.172nd Dakotah Norton - 2.23.253rd Steve Walton - 2:25.014th Aaron Gwin - 2.25.575th Nik Nestoroff - 2:26.46