Finals Photo Epic: The Puzzle - Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Hello sunshine. A colossal relief for all concerned to have such a contrasting day of weather after the carnage of qualifying.

Here comes the noise.

Vali Höll warming up as the sun began to shine in Val di Sole.

Anna Newkirk would take third in Junior Women.

Höll was the first to admit she struggled with this slippery Italian serpent from the start and it seems she got taken down fair and square by Mille Johnset this time.

Norwegian, Johnset, was the first racer of the day to be part of the first time winners circle.

Your top 3 junior women in Val di Sole: 1st Mille Johnset, 2nd Vali Höll & 3rd Anna Newkirk.

Fast kids club meet at the top of the hill first thing morning.

Thankfully the mud tires were packed away today as the sun began to rapidly dry yesterday's waterlogged track

Zak Gomilscek takes his first podium and only 0.3 off the win.

Kye A'Hern charging into third place.

Lucas Cruz's hopes of the podium were dashed in a big crash. We were glad to see him get up unscathed and finish off his run.

Out nowhere the winner of the Junior Men's race would be Tuhoto-Ariki Pene from New Zealand

Huge first World Cup win for this racer from a land far, far away. Well deserved on this unforgiving track.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene still in disbelief as the podiums get on.

Your top 3 junior men in Val di Sole: 1st Tuhoto-Ariki Pene 2nd Zak Gomilscek 3rd Kye A'Hern

Pasty dirt and treacherous roots greeted the elite men and women for practice after junior finals. Over the next few hours things remained sketchy before the grip level rocketed back up towards that of timed training.

Marine Cabirou put the work in here in Italy from the outset and it paid off a treat.

Cabirou annihilated the competition today, a commanding way to take her debut victory.

Veronika Widmann had more to give on this course, but mistakes cost her and she had to settle for 4th place on home soil.

Nina Hoffmann exploded a wheel during a big crash in her run

Hoffmann's day in a nutshell

Camille Balanche takes her first podium with an emphatic 3rd place.

The game face of Camille Balanche as she crossed the line with a time that would land her in 3rd

Emilie Siegenthaler back on pace as she closed out the women's podium.

A crash, then a flat derailed Eleonora Farina's day in front of her home crowd. Visibly upset in the finish area friends and family tried to console her the best they could

Cabirou whipping over the last jump and well into the green over the rest of the field. Another first today as she takes the win.

Lit up. What a season it's been for the young French woman.

Cabirou knew that her run would be tough to beat

Tracey Hannah pushed hard and made a few mistakes in the process but in the end, she was no match for Marine Cabirou

The reaction on the hot seat as soon as the W was official.

It was an emotional one for Marine Cabirou who took her first World Cup win by a massive twelve seconds

Fastest women in the west... Cabirou, Hannah, Ballanche, Widmann and Siegenthaler.

The only rain we got on Saturday was champagne showers and the women didn't seem to mind.

The thought on everyone's mind after yesterdays fiasco.

Talks about line choice continued well after practice was done. This one's a tough one to crack.

This track beats bodies and bikes alike. Henry Fitzgerald getting ready for battle as his bike is looked over.

Hugo Frixtalon laying it over out of the woods on his final run

Loic Bruni kept catching up to pace in the splits but couldn't climb out of the red.

One untrustworthy riding service, no bones about it.

Reece Wilson got faster and faster as the track went on ending up in 14th place.

Amaury was not the only Pierron killing it out there on the hill today - Baptiste snuck into the top 10 too.

Just outside the top ten was Charlie Hatton.

A great ride took him into 11th place and crucially puts him in a strong place for World Champs selection.

TB just disgraced himself today with the worst result we've seen from him all season. 10th. A horrifying performance we can all agree.

No lack of speed on this track. You have to be on the limiter to compete here.

13th for the Denim Destroyer

Strong performance for Remi Thirion in both qualies and finals. Eighth place today.

Insane form once again from the Austrian who's been knocking on the door at the World Cup for many seasons.

David Trummer smashes another top 10 result, agonisingly missing out on the podium by less than a tenth.

Loic Bruni launches out the woods and into the hot seat, only kicked off the top spot by Greenland.

Full gas to the line from Bruni to take 2nd. He now leads the series with a season that has seen him take three wins, two seconds, and a seventh

If there's a rider always hard on the hunt here in VDS it's Danny Hart.

Hart will be gutted with 5th after being fastest at the top 2 splits and then picking up a flat somewhere towards the bottom of the track, it's hard to know which position he would have been without it.

3rd place for Loris Vergier, albeit nearly 5 seconds back from the winning time.

After a rough start to the season, Vergier has found his form and is consistently landing himself on the podium

3rd place for the Syndicate's fastest Frenchman who continues to be a threat anytime, anywhere.

The thousand-yard stare of Amaury Pierron on his way to 4th

What a ride from Greg Minnaar who was on pace for 3rd before making a huge mistake in the last section of woods. He kept his composure though and would end the day just off the podium in 7th

A little weird to see Greg awkwardly standing in the crowd, watching on as the remaining top qualifiers made their way down.

Laurie Greenland always goes well here in Val di Sole so it's no surprise that this would be the venue for his first win.

A slight inside for Greenland on Sam Hill's corner and still visibly carrying more speed than anyone.

No luck for the Bulldog this time after a crash off-camera, but the fans were still keen to see him fly.

With a little bit of weather playing into his favour, Forrest Riesco was one of the last to start. 15th and a Redbull live appearance is pretty damn good I'd say.

A valiant crack at the big time by the quiet Canadian, Forrest Riesco. A 4th place qualie and a very commendable 15th in the big show.

Man of the match here in Italy surely goes to Davide Palazzari, doing it for the home crowd. A 'multo buona' qualie backed up with a massive 12th place in the final.

The hot seat crew congratulate Palazzari on a good game.

There were a lot of eyes on this man today after his qualifying heroics. Joe Breedon ended up 25th in finals which is one of his strongest results to date.

It's been a while since we saw the number 55 plate in front of the last man down the mountain.

The long wait he had to endure will seem worth it now! Everyone was stoked to witness Laurie Greenland take his first elite win.

The 2015 junior World Champ finally did it.

Joe Breeden inspects his split times after being the last man down the hill.

Mike Jones was the first to storm the finish corral in celebration of his teammate Laurie Greenland's first win

Ecstatic just about describes it.

These faces are getting familiar on the top steps.

Podium celebrations as Laurie Greenland won his first Wolrd Cup and put a temporary halt to the winning streaks of Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron

Greenland in a near-drowning incident.

Laurie drinking in the first World Cup win

It's always a party when there's a new winner at the World Cup

Mick Hannah presented his tribute helmet to the family of Corado Herin on the podium to close things out in Val di Sole

And the battle rages on. Onwards to Switzerland!

The Black Snake is a boa constrictor to the brain for most riders, even with a modicum of consistency of conditions. A track wider and rougher than any other, even a couple of seasons ago when this iteration of the course was first conceived, it is now almost completely devoid of any comforting loam; more eroded and savage than ever. Throw in one gratuitously violent storm for qualies and then pour 2 or 3 hours more heavy rain on top and no amount of muscle could save you from the wrestle with the kind of slippery python that reared its ugly head. From that point, it became a thinking man's race, a jigsaw with great boulder-sized puzzle pieces that to all but most bicycle-astute, just did not fit well together.Riders were left with the biggest head-scratcher of the season so far; how to approach race day on a track that had destroyed their confidence and weathered their mettle so badly. As the Italian sun heated the ground back up, the grip was surely returning to the most treacherous sections, but to what extent? Few could be sure, but 4 riders got it exactly right; the first time winners in each category. Mille Johnset took her maiden victory for team Atherton and Norway, leading out a bewildered Vali Holl. Kiwi junior, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, as much a surprise to himself as anyone else, found himself on the top step ahead of another unfamiliar face, Zak Gomilscek of Slovenia. Meanwhile, in the women's race, Marine Cabirou brought the French revolution over to the women's field with a colossal virgin win of over 11 seconds. Cabirou's growth in skill and confidence is absolutely plain to see, with or without 3 of the biggest female names present, even finding time for style on the finish jump.The near-unrideable conditions of men's qualifying yesterday had bordered on the farcical and although blue skies prevailed, the start order was in disarray. To some riders all the change had clearly burrowed far too deep inside their heads, wreaking unrepairable damage and with no chance of restoring the shattered trust in time. For Laurie Greenland that was not the case and following a rip-roaring display of superiority on the most challenging course on the circuit, victory was his by a sizeable 2.8 seconds. Always capable of a breath-taking charge down the gauntlet, Greenland came into the race with the formidable CV of a second-place here in 2018 and a silver medal at the 2016 World Champs. The completely ecstatic and almost speechless winner was able to explain the combination of brains and brawn he used to wrap this one up, even using some special lines his dad had suggested from the walk they made together 3 years before. We now look ahead to Switzerland and the final rounds of the series, hoping for a little more of the same crazy drama. It's all we know in this business after all.