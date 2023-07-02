Finals Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jul 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


photo
Photo Epic
2023 DH World Cup
Val Di Sole
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Val Di Sole always delivers some of the best racing action as the steep and technical course challenges riders year after year. Following the incredible opening rounds in Lenzerheide and Leogang the third stop of the 2023 World Series continued with more nail-biting racing.

Sacha Earnest was unmatched in Val Di Sole as she took the lead at the first split and never gave it up, crossing the finish line with a massive lead of 12.441 seconds. Erice Van Leuven came closest to the race winner ending her day in 2nd place ahead of last round's winner Lisa Bouladou.

For the Junior Men Bodhi Kuhn would take his first win of 2023 as he came out on top by just under a second. Trek Factory Racing's Bodhi Kuhn walks away from Val Di Sole with the race win and overall leaders jersey as he conquered the black snake to top the podium. Fastest qualifier Ryan Pinkerton was on a potentially winning run before a crash slowed him down. Not to be beaten by a small mistake Ryan Pinkerton fought hard to pull back the lost time and a 2nd place finish is still very impressive. Henri Keifer couldn't match the speed of the top two riders and closed out the top three riders, 1.834 seconds off the pace.

In the elite women's racing, we saw a repeat of the top two from Leogang as Vali Höll takes back-to-back World Cup wins ahead of 2022 World Cup overall winner Camille Balanche.

Vali Höll looked unmatched as she took control of the wild course conditions to power her way to another victory in 2023. Camille Balanche had to settle for her third 2nd place this season as she couldn't find an answer to the hard-charging Austrian. Jess Blewitt had a great performance as she managed to take third place and even managed to pull back some time against Vali's winning run in the final sector to the finish line.

Some last-minute rain caused an upset for the start of the elite men's race as the first riders had slightly better conditions than the mid-pack riders. By the time the race headed towards its conclusion the sun came out and baked the track allowing Jackson Goldstone to blow the race apart on his way to a first elite World Cup win.

Jackson Goldstone may have made a few mistakes at the top of the course but he quickly got back on pace to master the changing conditions and cross the line in the green. Finn Iles tried to best his fellow Canadian but he couldn't quite match the leading pace and would cross the line 2.224 seconds back. Thibaut Daprela had one of the wildest runs of the day but a big mistake in the lower woods lost him 1.8 seconds and the lead, the French racer ends his weekend in third.

After the drama in Val Di Sole riders now have a few weeks rest before World Champs in Fort William at the start of August.


photo
Bodhi Kuhn on his way to his best performance in 2023 as he crossed the line fastest.

photo
Sacha Earnest leaves her mark on the Junior World Cup as she wins by over 12 seconds.

photo
Sacha Earnest and Erice Van Leuven make it two New Zealand riders on top.

photo
Bodhi Kuhn leads the series into the two-month summer break.

photo
Junior Women's podium; Sacha Earnest, Erice Van Leuven and Lisa Bouladou.

photo
Junior Men's podium; Bodhi Kuhn, Ryan Pinkerton and Henri Kiefer.

photo
Nina Hoffmann gets some expert line advice.

photo
Gracey Hemstreet had a small mistake in her run costing her a top result.

photo
Camille Balanche settles for 2nd place for the third time in 2023.

photo
Nina Hoffmann secures another podium finish.

photo
Veronika Widmann just makes it inside the top 10 at her home race.

photo
It's great to see Marine Cabirou back and at the sharp end of racing.

photo
If Gracey Hemstreet can get a clean run then we may have another first-year elite taking home the top honors.

photo
A great weekend for Lisa Baumann as she takes 8th in finals.

photo
Monika Hrastnik continues to be a constant threat in 2023 as she just misses out on the podium.

photo
A mistake in the final corners potentially cost Marine Cabirou a top-three finish.

photo
Jess Blewitt was looking confident in Val Di Sole as she never placed outside the top four all weekend.

photo
After a big crash in practice before semi-finals Camille Balanche was happy to be in contention for the win.

photo
Vali Höll led the race from top to bottom as she continues her winning streak.

photo
Will anyone have an answer to Vali Höll now she has solved the puzzle of consistent World Cup wins?

photo
Vali Höll will have plenty of confidence as she looks to defend the title of World Champion next month.

photo
It's great to see Jess Blewitt make it onto the podium for the first time this year.

photo
Elite Women's podium; Vali Höll, Camille Balanche, Jess Blewitt, Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann.

photo
Vali Höll is getting used to this after her three weeks of wins in Leogang, Val Di Sole and Crankworx Innsbruck.

photo
Following the Women's racing the clouds would roll in the rain would fall completely changing conditions on track.

photo
Thibaut Daprela gets ready for a wild run.

photo
Finn Iles is having a great season so far in 2023 as he hasn't dropped outside of the top 5 in finals.

photo
Jordan Williams had a great start to his weekend but it wasn't to be in finals.

photo
Ronan Dunne continues to put down some of the wildest runs, it's only a matter of time before another podium appearance.

photo
A mistake near the bottom cost Thibaut Daprela a potentially winning run.

photo
What a run from Jackson Goldstone.

photo
Danny Hart was another rider who looked on pace but couldn't keep it together during their finals run.

photo
Remy Meier-Smith made the most of his earlier start time to go home with 9th place.

photo
Andreas Kolb just misses the podium after his incredible first win in Leogang.

photo
Foot out flat out for Benoit Coualnges as he crosses the line in 8th.

photo
Troy Brosnan made his first DH podium appearance of 2023 in Val Di Sole.

photo
Loic Bruni struggled with the conditions this weekend and leaves Val Di Sole with 14th in finals.

photo
Jordan Williams will be happy to walk away from his huge crash at the bottom of the woods.

photo
Despite a small slip at the top of the course Jackson Goldstone looked unstoppable.

photo
Jackson Goldstone flies into the finish arena.

photo
2.224 up and into the hot seat for Jackson.

photo
The time was good but Jackson would have the dreaded wait in the hot seat to find out if he would take his first elite World Cup victory.

photo
Loris Vergier tried his best but the speed wasn't there this weekend

photo
Loris Vergier completed the podium in fifth and heads to round four sitting third in the overall.

photo
Jackson Goldstone finally takes his first elite win after coming so close in Leogang.

photo
Going off his performance in Val Di Sole we don't think this is the last time we will see Jackson take the top step in 2023.

photo
The Elite Men's podium; Jackson Goldstone, Finn Iles, Thibaut Daprela, Troy Brosnan and Loris Vergier.

photo

photo
The next generation is truly here after both Jackson Goldstone and Jordan Williams take first elite wins in the opening rounds of the 2023 series.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Photo Epics World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,501 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
97284 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
68539 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
65323 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
62414 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
55627 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta SX V5
44421 views
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
43368 views
Practice Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
35506 views

1 Comment
  • 3 0
 wow that photo of Finn with his bike almost completely parallel with the dirt is... *chef's kiss





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.126406
Mobile Version of Website