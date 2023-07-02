Finals Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Val Di Sole always delivers some of the best racing action as the steep and technical course challenges riders year after year. Following the incredible opening rounds in Lenzerheide and Leogang the third stop of the 2023 World Series continued with more nail-biting racing.
Sacha Earnest was unmatched in Val Di Sole as she took the lead at the first split and never gave it up, crossing the finish line with a massive lead of 12.441 seconds. Erice Van Leuven came closest to the race winner ending her day in 2nd place ahead of last round's winner Lisa Bouladou.
For the Junior Men Bodhi Kuhn would take his first win of 2023 as he came out on top by just under a second. Trek Factory Racing's Bodhi Kuhn walks away from Val Di Sole with the race win and overall leaders jersey as he conquered the black snake to top the podium. Fastest qualifier Ryan Pinkerton was on a potentially winning run before a crash slowed him down. Not to be beaten by a small mistake Ryan Pinkerton fought hard to pull back the lost time and a 2nd place finish is still very impressive. Henri Keifer couldn't match the speed of the top two riders and closed out the top three riders, 1.834 seconds off the pace.
In the elite women's racing, we saw a repeat of the top two from Leogang as Vali Höll takes back-to-back World Cup wins ahead of 2022 World Cup overall winner Camille Balanche.
Vali Höll looked unmatched as she took control of the wild course conditions to power her way to another victory in 2023. Camille Balanche had to settle for her third 2nd place this season as she couldn't find an answer to the hard-charging Austrian. Jess Blewitt had a great performance as she managed to take third place and even managed to pull back some time against Vali's winning run in the final sector to the finish line.
Some last-minute rain caused an upset for the start of the elite men's race as the first riders had slightly better conditions than the mid-pack riders. By the time the race headed towards its conclusion the sun came out and baked the track allowing Jackson Goldstone to blow the race apart on his way to a first elite World Cup win.
Jackson Goldstone may have made a few mistakes at the top of the course but he quickly got back on pace to master the changing conditions and cross the line in the green. Finn Iles tried to best his fellow Canadian but he couldn't quite match the leading pace and would cross the line 2.224 seconds back. Thibaut Daprela had one of the wildest runs of the day but a big mistake in the lower woods lost him 1.8 seconds and the lead, the French racer ends his weekend in third.
After the drama in Val Di Sole riders now have a few weeks rest before World Champs in Fort William at the start of August.