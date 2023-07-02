Finals Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Bodhi Kuhn on his way to his best performance in 2023 as he crossed the line fastest.

Sacha Earnest leaves her mark on the Junior World Cup as she wins by over 12 seconds.

Sacha Earnest and Erice Van Leuven make it two New Zealand riders on top.

Bodhi Kuhn leads the series into the two-month summer break.

Junior Women's podium; Sacha Earnest, Erice Van Leuven and Lisa Bouladou.

Junior Men's podium; Bodhi Kuhn, Ryan Pinkerton and Henri Kiefer.

Nina Hoffmann gets some expert line advice.

Gracey Hemstreet had a small mistake in her run costing her a top result.

Camille Balanche settles for 2nd place for the third time in 2023.

Nina Hoffmann secures another podium finish.

Veronika Widmann just makes it inside the top 10 at her home race.

It's great to see Marine Cabirou back and at the sharp end of racing.

If Gracey Hemstreet can get a clean run then we may have another first-year elite taking home the top honors.

A great weekend for Lisa Baumann as she takes 8th in finals.

Monika Hrastnik continues to be a constant threat in 2023 as she just misses out on the podium.

A mistake in the final corners potentially cost Marine Cabirou a top-three finish.

Jess Blewitt was looking confident in Val Di Sole as she never placed outside the top four all weekend.

After a big crash in practice before semi-finals Camille Balanche was happy to be in contention for the win.

Vali Höll led the race from top to bottom as she continues her winning streak.

Will anyone have an answer to Vali Höll now she has solved the puzzle of consistent World Cup wins?

Vali Höll will have plenty of confidence as she looks to defend the title of World Champion next month.

It's great to see Jess Blewitt make it onto the podium for the first time this year.

Elite Women's podium; Vali Höll, Camille Balanche, Jess Blewitt, Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann.

Vali Höll is getting used to this after her three weeks of wins in Leogang, Val Di Sole and Crankworx Innsbruck.

Following the Women's racing the clouds would roll in the rain would fall completely changing conditions on track.

Thibaut Daprela gets ready for a wild run.

Finn Iles is having a great season so far in 2023 as he hasn't dropped outside of the top 5 in finals.

Jordan Williams had a great start to his weekend but it wasn't to be in finals.

Ronan Dunne continues to put down some of the wildest runs, it's only a matter of time before another podium appearance.

A mistake near the bottom cost Thibaut Daprela a potentially winning run.

What a run from Jackson Goldstone.

Danny Hart was another rider who looked on pace but couldn't keep it together during their finals run.

Remy Meier-Smith made the most of his earlier start time to go home with 9th place.

Andreas Kolb just misses the podium after his incredible first win in Leogang.

Foot out flat out for Benoit Coualnges as he crosses the line in 8th.

Troy Brosnan made his first DH podium appearance of 2023 in Val Di Sole.

Loic Bruni struggled with the conditions this weekend and leaves Val Di Sole with 14th in finals.

Jordan Williams will be happy to walk away from his huge crash at the bottom of the woods.

Despite a small slip at the top of the course Jackson Goldstone looked unstoppable.

Jackson Goldstone flies into the finish arena.

2.224 up and into the hot seat for Jackson.

The time was good but Jackson would have the dreaded wait in the hot seat to find out if he would take his first elite World Cup victory.

Loris Vergier tried his best but the speed wasn't there this weekend

Loris Vergier completed the podium in fifth and heads to round four sitting third in the overall.

Jackson Goldstone finally takes his first elite win after coming so close in Leogang.

Going off his performance in Val Di Sole we don't think this is the last time we will see Jackson take the top step in 2023.

The Elite Men's podium; Jackson Goldstone, Finn Iles, Thibaut Daprela, Troy Brosnan and Loris Vergier.

The next generation is truly here after both Jackson Goldstone and Jordan Williams take first elite wins in the opening rounds of the 2023 series.

Val Di Sole always delivers some of the best racing action as the steep and technical course challenges riders year after year. Following the incredible opening rounds in Lenzerheide and Leogang the third stop of the 2023 World Series continued with more nail-biting racing.Sacha Earnest was unmatched in Val Di Sole as she took the lead at the first split and never gave it up, crossing the finish line with a massive lead of 12.441 seconds. Erice Van Leuven came closest to the race winner ending her day in 2nd place ahead of last round's winner Lisa Bouladou.For the Junior Men Bodhi Kuhn would take his first win of 2023 as he came out on top by just under a second. Trek Factory Racing's Bodhi Kuhn walks away from Val Di Sole with the race win and overall leaders jersey as he conquered the black snake to top the podium. Fastest qualifier Ryan Pinkerton was on a potentially winning run before a crash slowed him down. Not to be beaten by a small mistake Ryan Pinkerton fought hard to pull back the lost time and a 2nd place finish is still very impressive. Henri Keifer couldn't match the speed of the top two riders and closed out the top three riders, 1.834 seconds off the pace.In the elite women's racing, we saw a repeat of the top two from Leogang as Vali Höll takes back-to-back World Cup wins ahead of 2022 World Cup overall winner Camille Balanche.Vali Höll looked unmatched as she took control of the wild course conditions to power her way to another victory in 2023. Camille Balanche had to settle for her third 2nd place this season as she couldn't find an answer to the hard-charging Austrian. Jess Blewitt had a great performance as she managed to take third place and even managed to pull back some time against Vali's winning run in the final sector to the finish line.Some last-minute rain caused an upset for the start of the elite men's race as the first riders had slightly better conditions than the mid-pack riders. By the time the race headed towards its conclusion the sun came out and baked the track allowing Jackson Goldstone to blow the race apart on his way to a first elite World Cup win.Jackson Goldstone may have made a few mistakes at the top of the course but he quickly got back on pace to master the changing conditions and cross the line in the green. Finn Iles tried to best his fellow Canadian but he couldn't quite match the leading pace and would cross the line 2.224 seconds back. Thibaut Daprela had one of the wildest runs of the day but a big mistake in the lower woods lost him 1.8 seconds and the lead, the French racer ends his weekend in third.After the drama in Val Di Sole riders now have a few weeks rest before World Champs in Fort William at the start of August.