Finals Photo Epic: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

No matter the conditions, the series regular course at Val di Sole never disappoints as the slippery steeps deliver wild racing action with crashes, big saves and emotional victories. World Cup racing doesn't get much better than this.
Eliana Hulsebosch rode on the limit avoiding a few near misses to cross the finish line with a massive winning margin of ten seconds against a charging Sacha Earnest. Eliana Hulsebosch dominated the junior women's field from the second split as she also set the fastest women's time of the day beating Tahnee Seagrave by 0.083 seconds. Erice Van Leuven followed Sacha Earnest to make it another great day for New Zealand racers. The future is looking bright.
After winning in Leogang Max Alran made taking back-to-back World Cup wins look effortless as he traversed the treacherous rocks and roots with ease to beat Asa Vermette by just over two seconds. Vermette may have missed the top step of the podium but his massive save in the upper turns is a moment to remember as he pulled his bike back into shape to take 2nd place ahead of Mylann Falquet.
In the first of two comeback wins this weekend Tahne Seagrave returned to the top step of the podium after putting at least 1.8 seconds into every rider in the first two splits. Seagrave was dominant in the upper part of the course pulling a gap against the elite women's field that couldn't be shut down despite the best efforts of her rivals. Marine Cabirou found herself in 2nd place 0.32 back before Monika Hrastnik crossed the line third 0.941 off the pace.
Closing out the day we witnessed another vintage Amaury Pierron run as he laid down his signature all-or-nothing run to blow apart the top men's race time with a lead of 4.893 seconds against Dakotah Norton. After Norton's run had looked all but unbeatable Pierron proved why he has so many historic wins with a masterclass on the black snake. Finn Iles continues his strong form in 2024 with another top-three finish.
After the non-stop action in Val di Sole riders have a short break before Les Gets marks the first of the final three 2024 downhill races.