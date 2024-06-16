Finals Photo Epic: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

No Sun in Val di Sole

TV celebrities getting prepped.

Not dusty this time around

Erice Van Leuven in third, but some 15 seconds back on the top spot.

Sacha Earnest taking the 4 plate into a top two spot.

Eliana Hulsebosch 1st in Junior Women

Vermette, too fast for photos.

Asa nervously watching as Alran goes green.

Alran monster trucking to victory.

Max Alran celebrates at the finish

Seagrave battling her coach before dropping in.

Myriam Nicole getting into the zone.

Jess Blewitt was looking all set for a possible inaugural World Cup win.

Jess Blewitt was seeded 1st but unfortunately injured her hand pin her last training run before the final

Vali Holl struggled with flu symptoms all week and couldn't make two in a row.

Lisa Baumann would round out the top 10

Baumann versus the VDS trees.

Valentina Sanchez had a great World Cup, riding to 8th place in finals.

Anna Newkirk zooming to 9th.

Phoebe Gale came 7th

Seagrave incoming for the win.

Vali Holl had a day she'd like to soon forget to finish 5th

Holl on the pedals for the last spot on the podium.

Monika Hrastnik came 3rd

Marine Cabirou absolutely sent it in into the finish arena

Myriam Nicole back on the podium for the second week in a rom

Nicole looking back at her work.

A long time coming, Tahnee Seagrave took the win in Val di Sole

Father and Daughter after Tahnee's win

Tahnee Seagrave back on top followed by Marine Cabirou, Monika Hrastnik, Myriam Nicole, and Vali Holl

Defeaning chainsaws can be annoying initially until your eardrums fail.

One of these days Dak is gonna get the long-awaited 'W'. This season seems likely.

All eyes were on Bruni for another commanding win.

Iles ready to drop.

Summoning Dakotah Norton from the Start gate.

Loose as from top to bottom

Greg the GOAT just can't seem to catch a break this season. A hard crash in his last practice run saw him come in 25th.

Enduro World Cup Champ Richie Rude powering to 22nd

An Off day for Coulanges

Ryan Pinkerton had his breakthrough elite race here in Val di Sole

Top 10 for Danny Hart

Dakotah Norton on a heater to take 2nd and his 2nd podium of the year

What a ride for Dylan Maples to the 8th

2016 VDS World Champ, Danny H.

6th for Ronan Dunne

Dunne rode mighty close to the podium, missing out by just over a second.

9th for Luca Shaw

A messy run saw Vergier finish 18th

7th for Oisin 'Callaghan

O'Callaghan with a stealthy top-ten performance.

Andi Kolb dodging timber.

Kolb headed towards the ski jump in front of the Italian crowds.

Bruni tackling a big S for the big S.

No cigar this weekend for series leader Super Bruni.

Troy Brosnan into the final corners on his way to 4th

Finn Iles looked unstoppable in practice all week

Iles clear winner of the unofficial scrub-off.

Scrubbing to 3rd for Fin Iles

Another disappointment for poor old Finn.

Amaury Pierron looked like a man on a mission all weekend

Back where he left off prior to a season off with injuries, Amaury Pierron dominated the men's race

4.89 seconds the yawning margin.

The marshalls had to admit... they'd lost control.

Amaury already stoked for Les Gets.

Hell quick club.

Amaury Pierron blasts the champagne as Troy Brosnan, Dakotah Norton, Finn Iles, and Loic Bruni help wash the Italian mud off on the podium

Two weeks summer holiday and we'll be on French soil with the next dose of WC action.

No matter the conditions, the series regular course at Val di Sole never disappoints as the slippery steeps deliver wild racing action with crashes, big saves and emotional victories. World Cup racing doesn't get much better than this.Eliana Hulsebosch rode on the limit avoiding a few near misses to cross the finish line with a massive winning margin of ten seconds against a charging Sacha Earnest. Eliana Hulsebosch dominated the junior women's field from the second split as she also set the fastest women's time of the day beating Tahnee Seagrave by 0.083 seconds. Erice Van Leuven followed Sacha Earnest to make it another great day for New Zealand racers. The future is looking bright.After winning in Leogang Max Alran made taking back-to-back World Cup wins look effortless as he traversed the treacherous rocks and roots with ease to beat Asa Vermette by just over two seconds. Vermette may have missed the top step of the podium but his massive save in the upper turns is a moment to remember as he pulled his bike back into shape to take 2nd place ahead of Mylann Falquet.In the first of two comeback wins this weekend Tahne Seagrave returned to the top step of the podium after putting at least 1.8 seconds into every rider in the first two splits. Seagrave was dominant in the upper part of the course pulling a gap against the elite women's field that couldn't be shut down despite the best efforts of her rivals. Marine Cabirou found herself in 2nd place 0.32 back before Monika Hrastnik crossed the line third 0.941 off the pace.Closing out the day we witnessed another vintage Amaury Pierron run as he laid down his signature all-or-nothing run to blow apart the top men's race time with a lead of 4.893 seconds against Dakotah Norton. After Norton's run had looked all but unbeatable Pierron proved why he has so many historic wins with a masterclass on the black snake. Finn Iles continues his strong form in 2024 with another top-three finish.After the non-stop action in Val di Sole riders have a short break before Les Gets marks the first of the final three 2024 downhill races.