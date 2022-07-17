Finals Photo Epic: Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Good morning from the Andorran Pyrenees.

This was not the track we saw at course walk. Not by a long chalk. A different beast entirely and gnarly one at that.

Mille Johnset heads up the last little push to the start hut for her first practice run early this morning.

The distant memory of rain. This tattoo must be from Fort William... or Leogang.

Jordan Williams won't like losing out by such a large margin as almost 2 seconds in his super tight season-long battle against Goldstone.

Phoebe Gale cruising over the big road gap on her way to a commanding win.

Phoebe Gale ecstatic with how her morning has gone.

A first podium for Tegan Cruz in the Junior men.

Goldstone is king once again. The fastest time of the day and no rain to foul play, just a beaten up track.

Another 'W' for the young Canadian.

Jenna Hastings is quickly becoming a podium mainstay in Junior women.

Gracey Hemstreet kept the leader's jersey yet would settle for second place heading into the North American rounds.

Happy champs, Gale, Hemstreet and Hastings.

Jackson Goldstone takes the win in front of Jordan Williams and Tegan Cruz.

Beautiful, but pretty deadly at times, that's the new course at Vallnord.

Unfortunately a crash took Myriam Nicole out of contention today.

A frustrating day in the office for Nicole who had all but secured the hot-seat before going down hard near the end of her run.

Fifth for Mille Johnset who looked strong all weekend.

Ele Farina was edged just off the podium here in the Andorran dust.

8th place and some great riding here from Anna Newkirk.

Camille Balanche blasting the rock garden but somehow settling for third place this afternoon.

Third place and a strengthened grip on the overall for Balanche.

Nina Hoffmann would squeeze into second by the smallest of margins.

Jess Blewitt on her way to a maiden podium finish.

Blewitt more than content with her day's work.

Vali Höll held it together beautifully today in the extremely blown-out conditions.

Holl dropping into the arena with a gigantic lead over her competitors.

Back on top of the podium for the first time since Snowshoe.

Your top 5 Elite women. 1st Vali Holl 2nd Nina Hoffmann 3rd Camille Balanche 4th Jess Blewitt 5th Mille Johnset.

Höll gets her 2022 season win account up and running.

Just like that, all the weather-related stress of the season so far melted away into distant memory.

Just outside the top 10 for Thomas Estaque in 12th.

Dante Silva powering through the final turns which were easy to mess up.

Almost go-time for Spaniard, Angel Suarez, who loves to ride this mountainside.

Suarez was on podium pace until the final split.

A good ride from Max Hartenstern into 11th.

A morning practice crash took the wind out of Amaury Pierron's sails today.

It was clear the crash and whatever pain sustained in practice plagued Amaury's finals run. He'll be back with a vengeance in a couple week's time.

Luke Meier-Smith is riding like he plans to stick around in this game. 0.3 off the podium for the young Aussie.

Meier-Smith backed up his brilliant top 10 in Fort William and will see that plate number tumble lower headed to the US.

The crowds came out in force and yes it was a logistical trifle.

Laurie Greenland was on the gas all weekend on this ruthless track. He'd close out the top 10.

No podium. What the hell Greg?

Ride of the day from Oliver Zwar into 8th.

Andreas Kolb is making this podium thing a regular habit now!

Warning shots were fired last time out in Lenzerheide, but it appears something is once again clicking for Aaron Gwin. Will we see true Gwizzard form in the US, or legendary Sainte Anne?

The Cali dirt suited Gwin just fine.

New Aaron is the old Aaron; all in the green on arrival at the finish area.

'Don't listen to the naysayers' - Arnold and Aaron.

Close but no cigar for Finn Iles once again, third place and the search for that first win continues.

Iles was just that close again and his face says it all.

An absolutely brilliant return to the top for Loic Bruni. Second place in the Andorran heat.

It's easy to forget Loic Bruni is returning from injury.

Loris Vergier backing up that fastest qualifying when it matters most.

Sublime skills under pressure; Vergier is back to commanding form.

Job done. Loris takes his first win with just under 1.5 seconds to spare.

Last man down the hill doing the business and onto the beers.

Vergier hoists the steed for his first win of the season.

It's been a minute since we saw Loris have the last word, Lenzerheide last year being his last victory.

We've been spoiled. Thank you Vallnord.

Novelty is nice and change may be good, but the all-new track here in Vallnord was a bit of a leap into the unknown. A terrifying tear away from the excellent course of years gone by and also from the logistical convenience of the main pits and gondola area. What began as a hard-pack and uniform serpent of shaped dirt with very limited line choices disintegrated into something like a web of blown-out ruts that were pushed to the absolute limit and beyond, by this furious field of top-flight racers.A metamorphosis occurred under the beating rays Catalan sun and rampant rubber as what, at times, closely resembled a BMX track, evolved into something more akin to Glen Helen Raceway. The new Vallnord creation seemed to play towards Val Höll's competent jumping skills, but she adapted to the ever-loosening conditions so very well too. Somehow the young Austrian was finally able to secure that elusive crash-free run, finding consistency on a particularly inconsistent course and storm to victory 3.5 seconds ahead of the pack.Elite men's favourite for the win, Amaury Pierron, would unfortunately suffer a brutal crash just before finals; among the most severe of the savage bike and rider separations we saw out in the Andorran dust. It was a crash that would regrettably leave him out of contention for the top spots. In the end it was fellow countryman, friend and rival who would step up and repeat the immaculate run he performed in qualifying, only with over two seconds shaved off, in spite of worsening ruts and collapsing turns. A stunning performance from Junior series leader, Jackstone Goldstone, held as the fastest time of the day, albeit before the Elite training sessions and races could inflict further damage to the battered hillside. Brit, Phoebe Gale, ran away with a second win for the season, taking nearly 6 seconds over rival and series leader, Gracey Hemstreet.