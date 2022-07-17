Finals Photo Epic: Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Novelty is nice and change may be good, but the all-new track here in Vallnord was a bit of a leap into the unknown. A terrifying tear away from the excellent course of years gone by and also from the logistical convenience of the main pits and gondola area. What began as a hard-pack and uniform serpent of shaped dirt with very limited line choices disintegrated into something like a web of blown-out ruts that were pushed to the absolute limit and beyond, by this furious field of top-flight racers.
A metamorphosis occurred under the beating rays Catalan sun and rampant rubber as what, at times, closely resembled a BMX track, evolved into something more akin to Glen Helen Raceway. The new Vallnord creation seemed to play towards Val Höll's competent jumping skills, but she adapted to the ever-loosening conditions so very well too. Somehow the young Austrian was finally able to secure that elusive crash-free run, finding consistency on a particularly inconsistent course and storm to victory 3.5 seconds ahead of the pack.
Elite men's favourite for the win, Amaury Pierron, would unfortunately suffer a brutal crash just before finals; among the most severe of the savage bike and rider separations we saw out in the Andorran dust. It was a crash that would regrettably leave him out of contention for the top spots. In the end it was fellow countryman, friend and rival who would step up and repeat the immaculate run he performed in qualifying, only with over two seconds shaved off, in spite of worsening ruts and collapsing turns. A stunning performance from Junior series leader, Jackstone Goldstone, held as the fastest time of the day, albeit before the Elite training sessions and races could inflict further damage to the battered hillside. Brit, Phoebe Gale, ran away with a second win for the season, taking nearly 6 seconds over rival and series leader, Gracey Hemstreet.
0 Comments