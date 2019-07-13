Finals Photo Epic: Victorieux - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Vali Holl takes a moment of solitude just before being called to the start hut.

The craziest fans out there live in this part of the world.

For all the menacing cloud lurking behind the big peaks of the Portes du Soleil, we never saw a drop of rain.

The clear grassy pastures of the track walk are but a distant memory.

Vali Holl departs the start gate on her way to not only the junior win but the fastest time in elites too.

Anna Newkirk through the dust and into 2nd in junior women

Third place for Lauryne Chappaz, her best result yet on the World Cup circuit.

Vali Holl continued her pure dominance today with a comfortable gap over the rest of the field, and let's not forget the fastest time of the day for both women's categories.

Junior women's podium.

Seth Sherlock had his first podium appearance with a solid 3rd place run.

Patrick Laffey 2nd in juniors and one of two Canadians on the podium.

Thibaut Daprela leaving his competitors in a trail of dust.

The fastest juniors in Les Gets. One Frenchman on top surrounded by a pair of Canadians.

Marine Cabirou heads up for her first practice run this morning.

Mariana Salazar with one of her career-best performances to take 3rd

Salazar into third showing a strong pace and even a little style on the massive step down by the finish.

Veronika Widmann reliably builds her speed over a race weekend and very nearly ended up on podium once again.

Vero Widmann missed the podium by just 0.10 of a second. That has to sting a little bit

Eleonora Farina takes back to back podiums. She'll be looking forward to her home race in Val di Sole next time out.

The Italian champ smashing the final turn down to the line.

Nina Hoffmann has had a rough few weeks with some big crashes but leaves Les Gets on a high now with a podium

Miranda Miller back at a DH World Cup and straight back into the top ten.

Marine Cabirou has been riding with aggression this year and it's great to watch.

Cabirou is making huge leaps in her development. Already a top contender, the fight for the top step will be a fierce one in 2020 and beyond.

Cabirou posting a second place, missing the win by a mere sixth of a second and change.

Tracey Hannah through the high-speed Les Gets track early in the morning.

What a season it's been for the Aussie. A well-deserved win here in France.

Hannah is well on her way to becoming a World Cup Champion

Teamwork makes the dream work for the UR Polygon team whose long-standing motto has been 'Dream.Ride.Share.'

Tantalisingly close to the French win today.

Your top five elite women in Les Gets: 1st Tracey Hannah, 2nd Marine Cabirou, 3rd Mariana Salazar, 4th Eleonora Farina, 5th Nina Hoffmann.

Tracey getting on with tonight post-race party.

Back in the leader's jersey y'all, T. Hannah.

It was a dark and dramatic start to the day and the threat of rain seemed real but it never amounted to anything.

Slick roots hidden under deep dust caused headaches for more than a few riders out on track today.

The last standing Atherton on the chill chair to the top.

Troy Brosnan once again crashed on his last practice run before finals, but it sure didn't seem to faze him any later in the day.

If it was easy everybody would be a downhill racing superstar.

Brook MacDonald had a rough one here in France, hitting the deck twice in his first couple of training runs. After some hard physio and a mental reset, he was able to bounce back to not-too-shabby 15th place.

The other half of the Canadian enduro duo making an appearance here in Les Gets, Remi Gauvin.

The last few weeks have been rough on Dakotah Norton. He'll be looking forward to heading home and regrouping before the next round in Val di Sole

Mark Wallace performs, whatever the track, whatever the weather. 12th for Canyon's other ultra consistent rider.

On paper 9th place looks like a great result for Thomas Estaque, which it is, but his splits and rear mech tell a different story. He was running on pace for 3rd until the third split.

French styler, Hugo Frixtalon, scrubbing into a more than solid 14th place.

13th for flat pedal rider Conor Fearon.

Greg Minnaar in a sea of a crowd as he plunges towards the line and a 7th place finish.

Mike Jones has looked unbelievable on track all week. It was a case of what could have been for the Welshman, his last split time showed 2nd before he hit the deck.

An EWS win one weekend and 11th at a downhill WC the next for Eddie Masters.

Dean Lucas turned it up a notch here in the Alps and sent it to a convincing 10th.

What a ride from Brendan Fairclough to take 6th, just 0.10 from the podium. Let's hope for more results like this for one of the most exciting riders on the track.

It looked like Brendan Fairclough was going to end up back on the podium...he just missed out by a tenth of a second but was still more than happy with his days work.

What a season for Austrian, David Trummer. The Team Racing Dudes/YT fit is clearly the magic formula.

Trummer into the top ten, almost catching Minnaar in the process.

Loris Vergier sneaks onto the podium just ahead of Brendan Fairclough by a tenth of a second.

Vergier took 5th to make it three Frenchman on the podium at home at Les Gets.

One turn to go before Vergier's third podium of the season.

The French fans performed every bit as well as their athletes out on the mountain today.

Flying down the track for 3rd place was Laurie Greenland

Greenland sails off the finish line drop on his way to the hot seat. He'd only be deposed by the final two riders.

The young Brit about to interrupt some of the more familiar faces to the podium.

Super fan.

Troy Brosnan continuing his podium streak by just one more race to make it 5 for 5.

Les Gets and the French are certainly doing their part to ensure DH is going to be great for a long long time.

The crowd was absolutely losing its mind and with very good reason. It was all green lights for Bruni with one man to go.

Full gas and determination to the line for Loic Bruni, but it was not enough to hold off Amaury Pierron

It looked like Loic Bruni might have done enough to win it...

The crowds were riotous throughout finals and got even louder as each of Pierron and Bruni's splits went green.

Pierron going 'never lift' and keeping it firmly on the accelerator, focused on only one outcome. While never lift can at times end with catastrophic results, properly executed, it has been known to create legends. Today Pierron provided an example of textbook precision and success.

Only the last meters of track left for Pierron. It was green all the way with a few seconds to spare. Eruption in Les Gets is a go.

Pierron absolutely smashed it today to take other dominating win.

Ending up on the ground after crossing over the line to an incredible win, there was a pile-up of French bodies in no time.

There's winning, and there's winning at home in front of friends and family on one of your country's biggest holiday weekends. Amaury Pierron doing it for France today.

Pierron claiming victory after what was one of the best finals yet.

Bruni, in his element and seemingly completely unphased missing out on the win and nothing but stoked to be a part of the show here in France.

The riders did their part, now it's time for the fans to bring the party to Les Gets.

Perfection from the 2018 overall defending champ.

Amaury Pierron getting the loudest cheers from the French crowd on his way to the top of the podium.

Amaury Pierron, Loic Bruni, Laurie Greenland, Troy Brosnan, and Loris Vergier on top of the box in Les Gets.

Fabien Barel won World Champs here over a decade ago and today he joins the new school on the podium. Three of which happen to also be fellow Frenchmen

Loic was close, Amaury was just that much faster today. The battle rages on in Val di Sole next.

Les Portes du Soleil indeed. Val di Sole next up.

Our beloved DH World Cup resumes in two weeks in Italy...

A tremendous few days of gravity-fed bicycle action in the French Alps concluded today in spectacular dry and dusty fashion. For more than two decades the Portes du Soleil has been the center of the European mountain bike universe and today was all the proof needed to show its continuing status. Under clear skies that were a far cry from the horrors of Crankworx 2016, the French fans flocked to the Mont Chery hillside in swathes that suggested MTB’s still got it. That or sipping beers under the summer sun with friends is still a big hit. This one might be hard to decipher.The atmosphere was electric and the Bastille weekend crowds got what they wanted - that all important French victory. To be precise it was 2 wins when you include juniors. In total, team France amassed 1st, 2nd, and 5th in the men's and a 2nd place in the women’s as well as a win and a 3rd place in the junior men's and women’s respectively. Ca c'est la classe! Vive la France indeed.Troy Brosnan and Laurie Greenland came closest to spoiling the patriotic mood, but luckily the trio of the French Wolfpack were firing on all cylinders with Loris Vergier once again laying down a podium performance before Loic Bruni went under three minutes and straight into the hot seat with one rider to go. Top qualifier and last man down, Amaury Pierron, somehow produced another sublime and superior run, nothing short of a masterclass that saw him roar to victory with more than two seconds to spare. Marine Cabirou so nearly did the business in the women’s race, missing out by less than a second to series leader, Tracy Hannah. Meanwhile, Thibaut Daprela took the junior win on home soil and Vali Holl, quite notably, rode the fastest female lap of the day.