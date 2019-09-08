Finals Photo Epic: Wild Wild West - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Another foggy morning would be replaced by a full day of blazing sunshine.

Beer belt on its way for a reload before the Elite races get underway. Party on, America.

The future is bright; bright white with the rainbow stripes, in the form of Junior Women's superstar in the making, Vali Holl. Another win with more than 10 seconds to spare here in the US and today claiming the overall trophy she already had in the bag.

The Junior Women's field must have let out a sigh of relief today as Vali moves on up to the elites next year. She has absolutely ravaged the Junior field the last two years.

Young Canadian, Lucas Cruz, had his fair share of ups and downs this season, but he finished strong with a 3rd place and clinched his spot on the overall podium.

Mille Johnset powering into third. She'd also match her race result with her overall standing as the season comes to a close.

Luke Meier-Smith rode this rocky track smooth enough for second.

Anna Newkirk took home second place in her final junior race. She's another exciting prospect for next season as she moves up to the elite category.

A statement win from Thibaut Daprela. He dismantled the competition by 6 seconds.

Daprela, Meier-Smith and Cruz reign supreme.

Your top 3 Junior Women from Snowshoe and for the 2019 season overall; 1st Vali Holl, 2nd Anna Newkirk & 3rd Mille Johnset.

Daprela joins Vali Holl next year as they both start their Elite careers after action-packed Junior seasons.

Your Junior Men's overall podium. Same, same, one Aussie different; Daprela, Kye A'Hern, and Cruz.

The U.S. always says it does it best and today that was the damn truth.

Clawing back from injury is never easy. Myriam Nicole did it, however, well enough to earn the UCI stripes last week and finish her season in second.

Doing the family business in the absence of her injured brother was Sian A'Hern, scoring a career-best 6th place.

Tahnee Seagrave got out of shape a few times yet still held on for fourth in finals.

Emilie Siegenthaler would have loved nothing more than a podium to wrap her season but would have to settle for 7th on the day.

The track may have dried out, but there was still no room for error.

Veronika Widmann seemed to build remarkable fresh confidence over the season and today landed in 3rd place on one of the most committing tracks on the schedule.

3rd on the day and 3rd overall for an ecstatic Vero Widmann.

Tracey Hannah was a bundle of nerves today and almost threw it away on her final run, But in the end, she squeaked it out to become a champion

Hannah closed out her season with 5th place, which was more than enough to take home the series overall.

Tracey Hannah surrounded by her team and family had an emotional day the ended with her being crowned World Cup Champion.

Marine Cabirou inflicted her damage on the opposition in the opening splits, eventually taking the win by just under 2 seconds.

Cabirou celebrates her win with the American fans in the finish area.

Three wins in a row for Marine Cabirou.

The final podium of 2019 for the Elite Women; Cabirou, Nicole, Widmann, Seagrave & Hannah.

2019 Elite Women's overall podium of Hannah, Cabirou and Widmann, minus the injured Rachel Atherton and Nina Hoffman.

The thick forest here in West Virginia may look peaceful, but today it was anything but calm as racers battled it out for World Cup titles.

Gandalf's cousin came by to see what all the fuss is about in this neck of the woods.

Matt Walker getting right into the spirit in morning practice.

After a 44th place qualifier, no one could be sure how the all-American hero might fair this afternoon. 13th was a fair showing for the Gwizard after a tumultuous season of injury not to mention starting his own team.

Gritting it out until the very end, Thomas Estaque would finish the day in a season-best position of 8th.

Amaury Pierron did all he could do. He just had to sit back and watch how the cards would unfold.

Pierron smashed his way onto the hot seat before enduring a nail-biting climax to the 2019 season.

Troy Brosnan lunges to the line to end the season in 3rd overall.

A great end to an up and down season for Greg Williamson. He looks to be back to his best after his mid-season concussion.

Minnaar down for the last podium spot. He's been in the mix all season long and today was no different.

Spot Greg Minnaar versus the barriers.

Dakotah Norton winning this game of tuck for team America and snagging a top 10 for his aero efforts.

The fans were out dressed in every piece of the red white and blue they can find.

Charlie Harrison was near the sharp end of proceedings every time the stopwatch came out this weekend. He delivered when it mattered most too, 3rd place being his best result to date.

The talented Californian on the run of his life, laying down the watts, as the United States crowd goes absolutely crazy around him.

What an incredible day for American racing, with 5 Americans racing to Elite Men's top 20 positions on home soil.

Loic Bruni may have won the title and Danny Hart the race, but the loudest cheers went to Chuck.

A man in demand.

A good deal of magic went down in the WV forest this weekend.

Loic Bruni floating towards the most nail-biting spectating of his life.

Bruni sending it down to the finish area in the hope he would best Pierron's blistering run.

All season long, Bruni and Pierron battled it out. Somehow the fate of their seasons rested in the hands of Danny Hart who was last to drop. Bruni made a few too many mistakes to put the nail in the coffin himself.

Bruni smashing down through the beam after a fast and loose run, but was it enough?

The thousand-yard stare from Loic Bruni as he studies Hart's split times.

Danny Hart wanted this one bad. He's missed the mark a few times this season and had no plans to let this one slip away.

The top qualifier held it down, and quite a phenomenal run it was too, trumping Pierron's barn-burner by 0.66.

Loic and Amaury held their breath as their fates lay in the hands of Danny Hart as he crossed the line.

The moment it was all decided. Danny Hart crosses the line and puts Amaury Pierron out of the hot seat, meaning Loic Bruni wins the title. You couldn't make it up.

Loic taking the double win this season for World Champ and World Cup Champ. A feat not seen in the Elite Men's ranks since Sam Hill in 2007.

The man of the hour, Danny Hart was the deciding factor in the Amaury vs Bruni overall duel. Hart taking the win sealed it for Bruni but also made him one of two Brits this season to take a win away from the French.

Bernard Kerr and Eddie Masters were first on the scene to celebrate with Danny at the finish line.

The ally that won the war... Bruni hugs new best friend for life, Hart, who's victory over Pierron gave him the title.

Bruni dealing with a roller coaster of emotions as Hart crossed the line.

It's been some time since we saw a man in a World Champs jersey claim the World Cup overall. Stats enthusiasts please chime in...

Many props go to course builder, Sean Leader, for a banger race track for the season finale.

U-S-A chants going off every time Chuck's name is mentioned on the mic.

Hart finally pinning down the big 'W' at the last available opportunity, while Pierron is pipped and Harrison becomes the home-country hero.

A quick victory lap for Danny Hart, well deserved after a season of coming so repeatedly close to the win.

Besides top American, Harrison, the man of the match was arguably Greg Williamson - pitting out of the back of his rental car next to the lift he rode to 7th place.

Your top 5 men in Snowshoe. 1st Danny Hart, 2nd Amaury Pierron, 3rd Charlie Harrison, 4th Loic Bruni & 5th Greg Minnaar.

Charlie Harrison managed to deliver when it mattered today to the delight of the home crowd.

All hail the undisputed World cup and World Champ.

The French kiss.

2019 overall DH heroes: Bruni, Pierron, Brosnan, Hart and Vergier.

A long-awaited first World Cup championship for the four-time World Champ. What a season for Loic Bruni.

Our old Scotsman Keith 'Phunkt' Valentine is officially retired after 17 long years chasing the circus and gracing the media zones with his wild angles and keen taste for cider. Enjoy the vacations and cigars. We'll all be looking forward to what you point your camera at next.

Just when Nathan said how glad he was it had stayed dry for finals day.

Hometown hero (ok, near enough), Neko Mullaly, had a lot of input and endless enthusiasm for this race, it was a damn shame for him to miss out with a broken leg.

Still, Neko's unrelenting positivity pulled him through and he was stoked to see this insane race unfold at this East coast venue.

America, it's been more than fun...

Golden rays closing out the season. Farewell from these country roads.

Today was quite the shoot-out here in the wild and wonderful 'West of the East'. With the Junior overall titles playing out in a somewhat predictable fashion, the battle for the Elite Women's overall winner went down to the wire and the Elite Men's was nothing short of a barn-burner. Sometimes the season arrives at the last round with a pre-determined winner, other times it can be a relatively casual cruise down through the finish arch to collect the UCI crystal... But not this time. The decider could not have been scripted with any more drama.It's fair to say the final round of the DH World Cup was met with high expectations, with both a new venue and a new track, both of which delivered with a vengeance deep in the forest of West Virginia. Beautiful sunny skies had dried the track completely over the previous days and by the time racers took to the track looking for glory, conditions could not have been more ideal. Gone was much of the slick mud in the rock gardens and racers were really able to push the limits of both the track and their own comfort zones, the perfect combination for super tight times and nail-biting racing to the end.The Junior Men and Women took to the track first and it was Vali Holl who once again took the top step of the podium ahead of Anna Newkirk and Mille Johnset. With only one other Junior woman racing and these top three jumping up to Elite next year it really does make us question what the next generation will look like coming in behind them. The Junior Men's race was dealt a blow when newly crowned world champ and top qualifier, Kye A'hern, crashed in training right before the race and was forced out with what looks like a broken wrist. That would open the door for the series leader, Thibaut Daprela, and the host of fresh faces from yesterday's qualifier to challenge for the win. American Matthew Sterling would come close, but would just miss out on the podium by a single second. Third would go to Lucas Cruz just behind Luke Meier-Smith while Daprela would dominate to take the win by 6 seconds and in the process end his junior career with his second consecutive World Cup title.The women's race kept everyone on the edge of their seats right until the very end. Myriam Nicole would set the pace and looked good for the win until Marine Cabirou took to the track. Up at every split, Marine laid it all on the line to do what she had to to to take the series title. She would set the fastest time with just her rival Tracey Hannah on track. Tracey started fast but would fade split after split, and while she only needed a top 6 to secure the lead, even that was looking to be a struggle. For the last minute of the race, the tension rose in the finish area as no one was certain which of the two would take the overall title. In the end, Marine would take her third WC win in a row, while Tracey would do just enough to take the World Cup title by the slimmest of margins.Not to be outdone, Amaury Pierron did all he could do in his run and held down the hotseat until the final rider on track. In the meantime, American, Charlie Harrison, laid down the run of his life to land 3rd to the delight of the home crowd. Loic Bruni arrived shortly after, a little off the pace and into a dubious third with one rider to go. The tension was heavy with Amaury in the hotseat, as Loic could not afford to drop another place. With Danny Hart in the gate that was not a comfortable spot to be in. The unbelievable twist to the tale was that if Danny was to win and beat Amaury, Amaury's points would be insufficient to best Loic and the title would go back to the World Champ. When Danny Hart's splits flirted dangerously close to Pierron's it was obvious that the fate of the title lay in the balance and would likely be decided by just fractions of a second.It wasn't until the final splits that Danny's time moved into the green, and upon crossing the line in first the heart-ache would set in for Pierron, while just a meter away, Loic was overwhelmed with joy. Never in Loic's life would he ever be so happy to see another rider stand at the top of the podium as he was today for Danny Hart. What a race and what a season. Title chases don't get much closer than that.Bravo Vali, Thibaut, Tracey, and Loic. You've all put on an incredible show and we are already looking forward to 2020.