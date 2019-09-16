Finals Photo Report: US Open 2019

The dust continues to fly as finals get underway.

Still no signs of moisture.

Ella Erickson rolled into ninth place on this slippery track.

Big third-place finish for Camila Nogueira in a pretty stacked women's field.

Anneke Beerten just off the podium.

Jill Kintner showing she still has fight left in her. She would take the win with seven seconds to spare.

Claire Buchar negotiating the rock caterpillar. Fourth for her today.

Jennifer Mchugh came in hot to close out the women's podium. She was one of the few competitors with an enduro rig but that didn't seem to bother her.

Kailey Skelton has one of the best styles in the women's roster.

A few mistakes had Claire Hamilton back from her qualifying result.

Second place for Vaea Verbeeck. She made a couple of mistakes on track that may have cost her the win or at least a closer time to that of Kintner's.

10k richer, Jill Kintner celebrates her victory.

A victory in slalom and now downhill, Kintner's weekend couldn't have gone better.

Claire Buchar stoked on her race.

Vaea couldn't defend her 2018 title yet still had quite the weekend.

Starting at the top of the list had Bruce Klein sitting in the hot seat for some time.

Deep ruts and tenth place for Matthew Sterling.

Beer bath for George Ryan.

An impressive 14th for freeride guy Brett Rheeder.

Kyle Strait plowing through the brown powder.

After taking it easy trying to regain his bearings after a fall in practice, Dakotah Norton shook off the dust and got himself a podium finish.

Dante Silva soaring into ninth.

Nik Nestoroff slamming into the final berm. He did not miss the podium by much.

The race came down to Bruni and Greg Minnaar with Bruni just taking him out by half a second. Super close racing at the top.

Fourth place for a sprinting Luca Shaw.

Cole Picchiottino railing the last berm. His third-place finish after a P1 qualie is not a bad way to finish off the weekend. He knows he has the speed to play among the top guys.

The times between Loic Bruni and Greg Minnaar were almost too close to call. He's had the season of a lifetime with both the World Cup overall and Championship stripes.

And now he's 10 grand richer crossing the line just ahead of Greg.

Luca was looking for a bit more today. The track was unforgiving and lacked grip.

Greg Minnaar couldn't believe how close it came down between him and Loic. Great racing between them both.

The Super Bruni autograph session began as soon as possible.

Jill Kintner, Vaea Veerbeck, Camila Nogueira, Claire Buchar, and Jennifer Mchugh for the Women's Open podium.

Loic Bruni, Greg Minnaar, Cole Picchiottino, Luca Shaw, and Dakotah Norton close out the Men's Open podium.

Jill Kintner and Loic Bruni with Mr. US Open himself, Clay Harper.

See ya next year, SoCal.

Racers met the rapidly deteriorating track this morning with the challenge of how to navigate the bombed-out corners and ruts. We're talking deep ruts here. Bottom bracket deep in some areas. The biggest issue is once practice was done, those competing in the Open categories would have ridden a slightly different course in the morning since about a handful of amateur categories had to pass through it before they could.It was a brown pow affair to the point that, in some sections, skis would probably be a better option. No one was safe from hidden roots and rocks covered by the dust. Punctures were common and rims can be heard pinging as they smashed through the SoCal forest. Most would agree to having some nail biter moments while others came down with visible evidence that they've hit the dirt. Either way, the perfect run eluded everyone.At least one new winner was guaranteed today as last year's US Open champ Neko Mullaly is sidelined by an injury sustained in West Virginia just last week. The countdown was on then. Vaea Verbeeck didn't have quite the run she needed to defend her title, leaving the door open for Jill Kintner to take the win. Kintner is still a dominant figure whenever she decides to go up against the clock. In the men's field, Loic Bruni's victory today shows just how powerful he truly is. Sure, he shared the same second interval with Minnaar but he's done so after a massive season at the World Cups weekend in and out, winning both the overall and Worlds before flying into California. $10,000 well-deserved dollars went to both Kintner and Bruni and that's no spare change.