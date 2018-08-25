RACING

Finals Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Eddie Masters has been killing it this year in both downhill and enduro after missing Mont Sainte Anne and picking up another EWS podium he returned to downhill with a bang ending up the day 8th fastest.

UCI results & live timing.

Live Updates:

4:19 - "Literally the worst race ever... I'm stoked" - Rachel Atherton post-race on the conditions.

4:15 - Tahnee takes second, pulling in time in the final stretch, but crosses 0.6 back to take second.

4:13 - Tahnee in the red, but right on the tail of Rachel's split times.

4:11 - Fastest by over 11 seconds, Rachel takes the hot seat and secures her win in the overall standings, and her title as the first woman ever to take 6 overall World Cup wins.

4:09 - Absolutely crushing it, Rachel is up 7 seconds at split three.

4:06 - Tracey Hannah sends the big jumps, but loses time in the last split to Myriam and can't take first.

4:01 - Myriam Nicole goes green in all the splits, taking the top spot so far in the mud.

3:49 - Katy Kurd takes the lead in La Bresse with seven women left to go.


Final Results:

Elite Men

Coming Soon

Elite Women

Coming Soon


Junior Women

1st. HOLL Valentina 2:56.147
2nd. ZIBASA Paula +17.564
3rd. JOHNSET Mille +18.478
4th. ATKINSON Maya +26.896
5th. MONAGHAN Rosy +27.442
Junior Men

1st. DAPRELA Thibaut 2:34.291
2nd. KERR Henry +0.724
3rd. EDWARDS Kade +0.752
4th. BOTTERAM Tristan +1.105
5th. LADEIRA Tiago +4.325




9 Comments

  • + 2
 This is me grasping at straws, but there was a rumor going around of the Athertons splitting from Trek and I saw something today that might confirm that. If you look back in the season, even as recently as MSA, Rachel's white World Cup leader's vest had Trek on it. Today it didn't. Also, on the podium one would think Rachel would be cognisant and pro enough to take the vest off to show the big Trek printed on her chest. Not today, for the biggest podium of the year. Or I'm full of shit, which is possible too.
  • + 1
 I think it's due to your extensive crashing
  • + 4
 Rachel is a beast! Great run! First woman with 6 overall World Cup wins!
  • + 4
 Great to see a proper battle between Rachel and Tahnee. Makes things a lot more interesting. Rachel's still the Queen but only just.
  • + 3
 Holl you beast
  • + 1
 I found the live timing mildly exciting.
  • + 1
 So 8 for 8?
  • + 1
 wooooooo rach!!!
  • + 1
 Hill you beast

