Finals Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Live Updates:



4:19 - "Literally the worst race ever... I'm stoked" - Rachel Atherton post-race on the conditions.



4:15 - Tahnee takes second, pulling in time in the final stretch, but crosses 0.6 back to take second.



4:13 - Tahnee in the red, but right on the tail of Rachel's split times.



4:11 - Fastest by over 11 seconds, Rachel takes the hot seat and secures her win in the overall standings, and her title as the first woman ever to take 6 overall World Cup wins.



4:09 - Absolutely crushing it, Rachel is up 7 seconds at split three.



4:06 - Tracey Hannah sends the big jumps, but loses time in the last split to Myriam and can't take first.



4:01 - Myriam Nicole goes green in all the splits, taking the top spot so far in the mud.



3:49 - Katy Kurd takes the lead in La Bresse with seven women left to go.





Final Results:

Elite Men



Coming Soon



Elite Women



Coming Soon



