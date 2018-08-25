Finals Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

UCI results & live timing
4:19 - "Literally the worst race ever... I'm stoked" - Rachel Atherton post-race on the conditions.
4:15 - Tahnee takes second, pulling in time in the final stretch, but crosses 0.6 back to take second.
4:13 - Tahnee in the red, but right on the tail of Rachel's split times.
4:11 - Fastest by over 11 seconds, Rachel takes the hot seat and secures her win in the overall standings, and her title as the first woman ever to take 6 overall World Cup wins.
4:09 - Absolutely crushing it, Rachel is up 7 seconds at split three.
4:06 - Tracey Hannah sends the big jumps, but loses time in the last split to Myriam and can't take first.
4:01 - Myriam Nicole goes green in all the splits, taking the top spot so far in the mud.
3:49 - Katy Kurd takes the lead in La Bresse with seven women left to go.
Junior Women
1st. HOLL Valentina 2:56.147
2nd. ZIBASA Paula +17.564
3rd. JOHNSET Mille +18.478
4th. ATKINSON Maya +26.896
5th. MONAGHAN Rosy +27.442
Junior Men
1st. DAPRELA Thibaut 2:34.291
2nd. KERR Henry +0.724
3rd. EDWARDS Kade +0.752
4th. BOTTERAM Tristan +1.105
5th. LADEIRA Tiago +4.325
