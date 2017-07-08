RACING

Finals Results and Live Timing - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

Jul 7, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Junior Men

1 // Finn Iles
2 // Joe Breeden
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux



Junior Women

1 // Paula Zibasa
2 // Melanie Chappaz
3 // Shania Rawson





Standings

Junior Women



Junior Men



