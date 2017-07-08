Pinkbike.com
Finals Results and Live Timing - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
Jul 7, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Live feed
here
.
Junior Men
1 // Finn Iles
2 // Joe Breeden
3 // Sylvain Cougoureux
Junior Women
1 // Paula Zibasa
2 // Melanie Chappaz
3 // Shania Rawson
Standings
Junior Women
Junior Men
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
adam102
(1 hours ago)
Minute!
[Reply]
+ 0
dea7hadder
(40 mins ago)
He's Finning again as the first to Finnish! Finnception!
[Reply]
- 3
CSP
(1 hours ago)
second!
[Reply]
+ 0
T-Bot
(7 mins ago)
You had one opportunity to write the second post, and write something relevant, funny or cool.... and you write 'second' Lift !
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
baste
(1 hours ago)
First!
[Reply]
+ 3
Waldon83
(1 hours ago)
You had one opportunity to write the first post, and write something relevant, funny or cool.... and you write 'first' Lift !
[Reply]
