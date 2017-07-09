Pinkbike.com
Finals Results - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017
Jul 9, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Tweet
Elite Women
1 // Annie Last
2 // Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå
3 // Yana Belomoina
U23 Women
1 // Kate Courtney
2 // Sina Frei
3 // Evie Richards
U23 Men
1 // Martins Blums
2 // Maximilian Brandl
3 // Nadir Colledani
r-macattack
(0 mins ago)
do the juniors do a shorter course , or that is an amazing time in u23 womens?
[Reply]
