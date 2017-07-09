RACING

Finals Results - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017

Jul 9, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Women

1 // Annie Last
2 // Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå
3 // Yana Belomoina


U23 Women

1 // Kate Courtney
2 // Sina Frei
3 // Evie Richards


U23 Men

1 // Martins Blums
2 // Maximilian Brandl
3 // Nadir Colledani



1 Comment

  • + 1
 do the juniors do a shorter course , or that is an amazing time in u23 womens?

Post a Comment



