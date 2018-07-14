Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Live Updates:



4:12am PST - Rachel goes 2nd place meaning back to back wins for Tahnee Seagrave!



4:12am PST - Mistake for Rachel! She leaves the tape and the question is if she is DQ'ed or will she be in the clear and make up the lost time.



4:10am PST - Rachel Atherton on a mission out the start gate and 3 seconds up at the first split.



4:09am PST - Tracey Hannah can't catch Tahnee, falling 8 seconds back.



4:05am PST - Tahnee finishes 3 seconds over the top qualifying time, taking first with Rachel Atherton and Tracey Hannah left at the top.



3:55am PST - Lots of crashes up top on course for the Women's field. Top three on course next.





Final Results:

Elite Men



Coming Soon



Elite Women



1st. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 4:49.840

2nd. ATHERTON Rachel 4:54.669 (+4.829)

3rd. HANNAH Tracey 4:58.532 (+8.692)

4th. FARINA Eleonora 5:04.057 (+14.217)

5th. RAVANEL Cecile 5:04.202 (+14.362)



