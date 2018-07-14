RACING

Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Jul 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Vali Holl dominating the junior womens field as per... today by some 23 seconds.

UCI results & live timing.

Live Updates:

4:12am PST - Rachel goes 2nd place meaning back to back wins for Tahnee Seagrave!

4:12am PST - Mistake for Rachel! She leaves the tape and the question is if she is DQ'ed or will she be in the clear and make up the lost time.

4:10am PST - Rachel Atherton on a mission out the start gate and 3 seconds up at the first split.

4:09am PST - Tracey Hannah can't catch Tahnee, falling 8 seconds back.

4:05am PST - Tahnee finishes 3 seconds over the top qualifying time, taking first with Rachel Atherton and Tracey Hannah left at the top.

3:55am PST - Lots of crashes up top on course for the Women's field. Top three on course next.


Final Results:

Elite Men

Coming Soon

Elite Women

1st. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 4:49.840
2nd. ATHERTON Rachel 4:54.669 (+4.829)
3rd. HANNAH Tracey 4:58.532 (+8.692)
4th. FARINA Eleonora 5:04.057 (+14.217)
5th. RAVANEL Cecile 5:04.202 (+14.362)


Junior Men

1st. DAPRELA Thibaut 04:15.467
2nd. KERR Henry 04:21.925 (+6.458 )
3rd. A'HERN Kye 04:24.347 (+8.880)
4th. EDMONDSON Jamie 04:26.095 (+10.628 )
5th. KLAUS Janosch 04:26.804 (+11.337)
Junior Women

1st. HÖLL Valentina 05:08.528
2nd. NEWKIRK Anna 05:23.833 (+15.305)
3rd. JOHNSET Mille 05:24.361 (+15.833)
4th. ZIBASA Paula 05:28.482 (+19.954)
5th. GIMENEZ Nastasia 05:51.327 (+42.799)





