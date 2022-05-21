Finals Start List for the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Camile Balanche s signature smoothness could well come in handy on the unrelenting Fort course.


After qualifying, see who will be taking to the start gate for finals tomorrow.

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men






