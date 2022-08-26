Watch
Finals Start List for the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
Aug 26, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Check out who has made it through to finals this weekend below.
Junior Women
Junior Men
Elite Women
Elite Men
Racing and Events
Start List
DH Racing
Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022
World Championships
Score
Time
9
0
captainsander
(22 mins ago)
I'm there and the rain is already there too .... it's gonna be hum... interesting I think
[Reply]
2
0
Phipu
(56 mins ago)
Despite being the same age as Veronika Widmann or Troy Brosnan, looking at the year of birth on the list made me feel old...
[Reply]
3
2
Glendiablo666
(53 mins ago)
Why do they qualify if they end up starting them I a different place?? Example: Ronan Dunne qualified 11th but his start place is 28th from last not 11th from last!!
[Reply]
1
0
SendyMcGnar
(42 mins ago)
I think the protected rider status counts for World champs too
[Reply]
3
0
IMeasureStuff
(39 mins ago)
From the last PB post..
"Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Saturday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day."
[Reply]
1
0
Bibico
(24 mins ago)
There was some cutoff date earlier this season. Someone else probably knows when it was. Maybe it was whenever the deadline was for submitting entries. Anyway, starting order for the finals in DH is determined by your UCI standings as of that cutoff date. Highest ranked rider is last out of the start gate. Other than the Protected riders, everyone else has to still post a qualifying time because riders have to still be in the top 80 in quali times to be in the finals.
[Reply]
1
0
Trailsoup
(8 mins ago)
World champs quali is basically timed training. Same as every year.
[Reply]
2
0
Bitelio
(1 hours ago)
I hope Angel Suarez has a great run. He deserves it.
[Reply]
7
0
teamdoa
(39 mins ago)
I think anyone who has a great run deserves it in this sport.
[Reply]
1
0
Bitelio
(35 mins ago)
@teamdoa
: True!!
[Reply]
1
0
miuan
(19 mins ago)
@teamdoa
: in any sport for that matter
[Reply]
"Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Saturday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day."