close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Finals Start List for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Vali Holl was up to speed in no time.


After a flat out qualifying, see who will be taking to the start gate for finals tomorrow.

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men






Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
69456 views
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
47024 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
46652 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
46625 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
46535 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
45053 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
38342 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
35269 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 All my fantasy riders qualified, phew
  • 1 0
 Where's Rachel Atherton???
  • 1 0
 I think she is still out with the kiddo....that's my guess.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008570
Mobile Version of Website