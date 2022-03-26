close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Finals Start List for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
Mar 26, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After a
flat out qualifying
, see who will be taking to the start gate for finals tomorrow.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Start List
DH Racing
Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
69456 views
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
47024 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
46652 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
46625 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
46535 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
45053 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
38342 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
35269 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
blanshard16
(14 mins ago)
All my fantasy riders qualified, phew
[Reply]
1
0
Franken-Bike
(14 mins ago)
Where's Rachel Atherton???
[Reply]
1
0
DucatiDavid
(4 mins ago)
I think she is still out with the kiddo....that's my guess.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008570
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment