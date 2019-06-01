RACING

Finals Start List: Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 1, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Tracey Hannah has been riding aggressively and doesn t seem apt all bothered by all the rain.

Check out who has made it into finals tomorrow for what will be some exciting racing on the tough Fort William course.

Qualifying results here.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women


The UCI currently follows IOC rules that transgender athletes must have total testosterone levels below 10 nmol/L during and for at least 12 months before competition.

The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are contentious. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.

Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use, which state that any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated. Transgender advocates, social media platforms, and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.

The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.


  • + 5
 what actually happened to loic? qualified 100+, starting in 41st... did he have the big off in qualies? or some kind of tactical thang to get run in as soon as poss before the course gets chopped to f**k?
  • - 3
 Charlie was 80 something. I wouldn't doubt it if some of the protected riders took it easy in qualies to reduce their risk of injury. These guys can obviously let it rip, and a few points probably isn't worth it with regards to the overall
  • + 5
 Both Charlie and Loic flatted. Really impressive times with a flat actually, both had one for at least a quarter of the course!
  • + 2
 Loic had a massive crash check out Rob Warners instagram scary shit
  • + 1
 @Johnnytightlips: jeyeysus!! I think that was started because of the flat rear ?
  • + 6
 Scribd sucks. It crashes my phone browser. Pretty useless. Is there some reason pinkbike uses it? Do they have to?
  • + 3
 SCRIBD SUCKS
every time I see it I think to myself "isn't there a better way?"
Honestly just plain text for top 20 and a link to a PDF for the rest and you're better off
  • + 2
 I still have no clue how this start list works, Minnaar and Shaw in their qualifying positions so how far does actual qualifying count before the protected story kicks in.Sure going to be interesting with Loic probably on the hot seat for a long long time, even he Will get tired of drinking RB
  • + 3
 And I can’t see them because I’ve already looked at Qualies cheers scribd
  • + 2
 IM PISSED! Matt Walker is racing and qualified 11th, but nooo Cathro had to go say he won’t race and I took him off my fantasy team????
  • + 1
 Oh man ! When I see the names of the last guys we'll see going down tomorrow, I am excited !! I'd love to see Blenki winning...
  • + 1
 Where da hell is gwinn
  • + 1
 Guessing his ankle isn't 100% yet... Maybe holding back for when he really needs to race tomorrow
  • + 1
 #47

