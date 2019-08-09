Finals Start List: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 9, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Danny Hart ripping up the loam through one of the fresh sections in the woods. The track was running perfect in the afternoon after drying out a little.

After today's qualifying session check out who will be last down the hill in finals tomorrow.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



2 Comments

  • - 1
 Did these lists get inverted? What the sh*t is going on????
  • + 2
 Oh nvm.

