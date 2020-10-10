Finals Start List: Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Oct 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Benoit Coulanges takes the last spot in the top 10.

Check out who will be last down the hill on Sunday for the 2020 World Championships in Leogang.


Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020 World Cup DH


8 Comments

 Riders 48-52 is going to be a fun ride! Hope we get to see lots of their runs
 Didn't Holl qualify fastest?
 No Gwin? What happened. Has all these vids of him going to.
 He’s rider 23 on the start list
 Isn't he 60th?
 @omegalung: Gwin dropping in at 15:22.
 He's in the 60th start.
 finn iles 69th, nice

