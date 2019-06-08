Pinkbike.com
Finals Start List: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 8, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Tweet
Check out who has made it into finals tomorrow for what will be some close racing on the revised Leogang course.
Qualifying results
here
.
Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
rippersub
(37 mins ago)
Scribd is the WORST. Just get rid of it.
[Reply]
+ 1
Malky79
(1 mins ago)
Never had a problem with Scribd on my Android phone. Obviously not working for a lot of people, but I wonder if they're just the vocal minority?
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(25 mins ago)
Most of the world is on a mobile device - can the results also be ported to a useable format for these devices?
[Reply]
+ 1
thesharkman
(19 mins ago)
Yes, they can. Open them in scribd and click 'Download'.
[Reply]
+ 1
Davec85
(6 mins ago)
Why do people have so many issues with Scribd? I've never had any issues with it on my Android phone. Is it an iPhone thing?
[Reply]
+ 1
lehott
(6 mins ago)
Lol Rachel is gonna smash the competition! I think Tracey Hannah is the only chick in her way
[Reply]
+ 0
Richt2000
(11 mins ago)
Saw it was Scribd, thought i’ll just wait until the pre-coverage on redbull tomorrow.
[Reply]
+ 1
gnarnaimo
(15 mins ago)
I still don't know the start list because Scribd is garbage...
[Reply]
+ 1
Adamrideshisbike
Plus
(11 mins ago)
I'm no Minaar fan boy, but I'd love to see him win another World Cup.
[Reply]
+ 1
Marleey
(10 mins ago)
The GOAT!
[Reply]
+ 1
Arnoodles
(43 mins ago)
WOOP
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
