Finals Start List: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Greg Minnaar speed tucking down the motor way. After Aaron Gwin won here whiteout a chain it s rare to see anyone pedaling on this section and nearly all riders the try instead to keep it aero.

Check out who has made it into finals tomorrow for what will be some close racing on the revised Leogang course.

Qualifying results here.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



11 Comments

  • + 6
 Scribd is the WORST. Just get rid of it.
  • + 1
 Never had a problem with Scribd on my Android phone. Obviously not working for a lot of people, but I wonder if they're just the vocal minority?
  • + 2
 Most of the world is on a mobile device - can the results also be ported to a useable format for these devices?
  • + 1
 Yes, they can. Open them in scribd and click 'Download'.
  • + 1
 Why do people have so many issues with Scribd? I've never had any issues with it on my Android phone. Is it an iPhone thing?
  • + 1
 Lol Rachel is gonna smash the competition! I think Tracey Hannah is the only chick in her way
  • + 0
 Saw it was Scribd, thought i’ll just wait until the pre-coverage on redbull tomorrow.
  • + 1
 I still don't know the start list because Scribd is garbage...
  • + 1
 I'm no Minaar fan boy, but I'd love to see him win another World Cup.
  • + 1
 The GOAT!
  • + 1
 WOOP

