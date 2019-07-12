Finals Start List: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
With Rachel Atherton out Tracey Hannah is firmly in command of the Wold Cup title chase.

After today's qualifying check out who will be last down the hill in finals tomorrow in France.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



Regions in Article
Les Gets

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
100482 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
85340 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64972 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59358 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
55035 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
54271 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
48830 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
47209 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Bummed about Neko. What happened?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027175
Mobile Version of Website