Finals Start List - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

After rain arrived just as the Elite Women were qualifying and continued into the Elite men plenty of top riders fell outside the top 60 and won't be racing tomorrow. World Cup finals are back to fastest qualifier being the last rider down the hill again this year after the change in start order last year. See what time you can expect your favourite riders to be hitting the course for finals on Sunday.
Qualifying results here
.Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
