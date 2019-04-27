RACING

Finals Start List - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 27, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Tracey Hannah was up to speed quickly and looking confident right from the start

After rain arrived just as the Elite Women were qualifying and continued into the Elite men plenty of top riders fell outside the top 60 and won't be racing tomorrow. World Cup finals are back to fastest qualifier being the last rider down the hill again this year after the change in start order last year. See what time you can expect your favourite riders to be hitting the course for finals on Sunday.

Qualifying results here.

Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



30 Comments

  • + 10
 RIP my fantasy team! I thought Minnaar was a lock with a cheap price tag... oh and Luca Shaw out with an injury. Oh yeah, the "Bang for your buck" Eva Batolla, no where to be seen!

At least Danny is a protected rider!

WCDH is back! Wahoo!
  • + 10
 All I can say is Alexandre Fayolle better have the longest stay in the hot seat in WC history. My fantasy team depends on it!
  • + 1
 Yeah I picked him too, need the rest of my team to perform as my most expensive rider is injured, Myriam Nicole , the annoying thing is I knew she was injured days ago but forgot I picked her for my team! Doh! Oh yeah Also picked up Martin Maes, bargain for a WC round winner, only he didn't enter this race haha.
  • + 1
 @bigburd: same, but I also have Wallace and Atherton so I think I'm alright
  • + 7
 Nice to see George back in the mix, dude has had a few crap years with injuries. Hopefully he pulls a top 10 spot tomorrow, for him and my fantasy team!
  • + 8
 Sucks to see Magnus didn’t make it. Looked like he was on a tear
  • + 7
 Go Mark Wallace!!
  • + 2
 No Minnaar in the finals, insanity! Conditions must have been heinous with the results the way they are. Cool to see the top 20 so mixed up though. Really happy it is back to the fastest qualifier down the hill last!!!
  • + 1
 it's worth looking at: Jordi & Loris bromance

Why are we running Fox Air Shocks?

DIALED episode #5 - PRACTICE & PUZZLING
  • + 4
 Nightmare opening weekend for the syndicate
  • + 2
 Yeah and unfortunately quite a few other Elite men.
  • + 6
 And a dreamy opening weekend for some of the young guns!
  • + 2
 @Nathan-MTB: Incredible results from some privateers like Davide Palazzari, Ben Wallace and Oli Zwar
  • + 2
 Were some riders tactically slowing down so they potentially start their race run before the rain strikes?
  • + 1
 OH HELL YES! Having Gwinner, Žabjek, Hrastnik, wyn and Brook in my arsenal I just might rank high in FL.
  • + 2
 Looks like the rest of Rob Warner’s beard didn’t qualify either.
  • + 1
 Scribd Hit my 3 limit so no viewing wtf lol
  • + 1
 Only 61 qualified that's a joke !!!
  • + 1
 Top 60 qualify now. I agree it sucks but was the same last year.
  • + 5
 Its great, World Cup shouldnt be 'practice sessions' for the globe.
  • + 1
 The weather forecast for tomorrow doesn't even look that bad... :/
  • + 2
 Bring it on!
  • + 1
 Why are qualies 15 seconds slower than timed training times?
  • + 1
 It rained!
  • + 1
 @OllyHodgson: my mistake, I miss read something elsewhere saying that it was only some of the women that were affected. Didn't realise that it continued for men's.
  • - 3
 Martin Maes no where to be seen??
  • + 1
 He wasn't entered.
  • - 1
 He was listed for fantasy and I picked him-$400k down the drain!
