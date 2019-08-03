Finals Start List: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
What a day for Joe Breeden who took the top spot in a topsy turvy qualifying session.

After yesterdays wet and wild qualifying check out who will be last down the hill in finals today.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
71415 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
68898 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
62191 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
51446 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
46156 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
40624 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38574 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
37259 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 So this is gonna be interesting. Are we still only going to see coverage for the top 30 or so qualifiers?
  • + 1
 I know he’s out of sorts but I’d live to see Gee Atherton do well in this. Would restore my faith in the world
  • + 1
 This will be weird to watch
  • + 1
 Val di Slide

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017781
Mobile Version of Website