Finals Start List: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
Aug 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
After yesterdays wet and wild qualifying check out who will be last down the hill in finals today.
Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
Regions in Article
Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Samuel-L-Jackson
(20 mins ago)
So this is gonna be interesting. Are we still only going to see coverage for the top 30 or so qualifiers?
[Reply]
+ 1
enduroNZ
(4 mins ago)
I know he’s out of sorts but I’d live to see Gee Atherton do well in this. Would restore my faith in the world
[Reply]
+ 1
fracasnoxteam
(9 mins ago)
This will be weird to watch
[Reply]
+ 1
vilson
(16 mins ago)
Val di Slide
[Reply]
