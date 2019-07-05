Pinkbike.com
Finals Start List: Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
Jul 5, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
After an exciting day of qualifying check out who will be last down the hill for finals tomorrow in Andorra.
Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
doncouzens
(29 mins ago)
May Minnaar sit on the hot seat for a long time or may The Denim Destroyer get the win.
[Reply]
+ 1
chainspotting
(21 mins ago)
Friday fail forgetting poor old Chuck had a crash. Ah well didn't need a TLD handlebar anyway.
[Reply]
+ 2
chickenlassi
(39 mins ago)
The real Friday fail is Scribd
[Reply]
+ 2
sexley
Plus
(49 mins ago)
Great job Canadian Jr's!
[Reply]
+ 2
toast2266
(23 mins ago)
Where's Jure Zabjek?
[Reply]
+ 1
Gibbsatron
(35 mins ago)
no neko?
[Reply]
+ 1
SangamonTaylor
(21 mins ago)
Qualified 68th so just missed it.
[Reply]
+ 1
moutnbiker
(5 mins ago)
yeah, there goes my fantasy team, big fat goose egg from Niko. good try though.
[Reply]
+ 0
donpinpon29
(38 mins ago)
Im scribd up
[Reply]
