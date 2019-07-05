Finals Start List: Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Bruni doesn t plan on having that number 2 plate for long.

After an exciting day of qualifying check out who will be last down the hill for finals tomorrow in Andorra.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women

[HR

9 Comments

  • + 2
 May Minnaar sit on the hot seat for a long time or may The Denim Destroyer get the win.
  • + 1
 Friday fail forgetting poor old Chuck had a crash. Ah well didn't need a TLD handlebar anyway.
  • + 2
 The real Friday fail is Scribd
  • + 2
 Great job Canadian Jr's!
  • + 2
 Where's Jure Zabjek?
  • + 1
 no neko?
  • + 1
 Qualified 68th so just missed it.
  • + 1
 yeah, there goes my fantasy team, big fat goose egg from Niko. good try though.
  • + 0
 Im scribd up

