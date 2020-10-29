Pinkbike.com
Finals Start Lists: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
Oct 29, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Check out who will be last down the hill tomorrow for the third round of the 2020 DH World Cup in Lousa.
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Junior Men:
Junior Women:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
4 Comments
4
0
cyclebean
(1 hours ago)
The Syndicate boys are back to world cup domination!!!
[Reply]
4
1
racecase
(25 mins ago)
Much better way than saying Santa Cruz is on fire right now.
#iknowitsstilltoosoon
I'll see myself out.
[Reply]
1
0
SHREDWORX
(19 mins ago)
Greg Minnaar is beyond awesome! Super impressive and legend. You know, like Michael Jordan, Valentino Rossi, Tony Hawk, Dave Mirra,... Greg Minnaar
[Reply]
1
2
dualcrownscottspark
(39 mins ago)
Its so weird not having Bruni dominating this year!
[Reply]
