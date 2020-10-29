Finals Start Lists: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3

Oct 29, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Myriam Nicole spent the day paying close attention to the many many tough line dilemnas with a lot of stopping and scoping on track.

Check out who will be last down the hill tomorrow for the third round of the 2020 DH World Cup in Lousa.




Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
107917 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
56201 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
54402 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
43845 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
36904 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
36103 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
32067 views
Video: Friday Fails #141
29760 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 The Syndicate boys are back to world cup domination!!!
  • 4 1
 Much better way than saying Santa Cruz is on fire right now. Frown #iknowitsstilltoosoon I'll see myself out.
  • 1 0
 Greg Minnaar is beyond awesome! Super impressive and legend. You know, like Michael Jordan, Valentino Rossi, Tony Hawk, Dave Mirra,... Greg Minnaar
  • 1 2
 Its so weird not having Bruni dominating this year!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011018
Mobile Version of Website