Finals Start Lists: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4

Nov 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
1.9 seconds shy of the prize for 2019 champ Loic Bruni.

Check out who will be last down the hill today for the final round of the 2020 DH World Cup in Lousa.




Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Oh that would be great, but alas I think Pom Pom is too damn fast on these tracks. Either way Tracey will be applauded and celebrated as one of the greats of this sport, always humble, always getting back up when down and always ALWAYS fast as f**k.
Think it's a wise move for her leave now, injury free and healthy to go on with the next stage of her career and let the young guns of Holl, Hoffman, Cabirou etc to step up and follow in the footsteps she no doubt inspired them to take.
Thank you Tracy for all the years of thrills, cheers and racing.
The MTB community worldwide.
  • 4 0
 Dave Hemming for the win!
  • 2 0
 Tracey for the win on her last race.
  • 1 0
 LETS FFFIN GOO DANTE!!!

Post a Comment



